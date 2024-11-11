Warning Signs: DAMNING Thread Shows Why Blue State Policies Just Aren't Working
Kyrsten Sinema Catches Big Dummy Senator Jayapal in a YUGE 'I Told Ya So' Moment and it was Glorious

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on November 11, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Oh, Kyrsten Sinema just had a bit of a 'in your face moment'. Flashback to when Sinema was one of the few Democrats who kept her party from blowing up the filibuster. Now, Democrats are so glad she stopped it now that Republicans are taking over all three branches of government. 

So, basically she has no ability to be forward thinking and recognize her party likely won't always control all three branches of the government. 

The Democrats were so mean to Sinema when she kept them from blowing up the filibuster and now they all owe her ... big time!

The wild thing is it feels like Jayapal still does not get it.

One of the few Democrats who cared about protocol in American politics and protecting the processes beyond just their tenure.

Things in a democracy should be hard to change and should require more than just a 50/50 majority.

Jayapal only cares about power, not good governance.

Kyrsten is probably kicking her heels and giggling at this take down.

