Kyrsten Sinema Catches Big Dummy Senator Jayapal in a YUGE 'I Told Ya So' Moment and it was Glorious

Oh, Kyrsten Sinema just had a bit of a 'in your face moment'. Flashback to when Sinema was one of the few Democrats who kept her party from blowing up the filibuster. Now, Democrats are so glad she stopped it now that Republicans are taking over all three branches of government.

Q: How do you square your support for axing the filibuster when it will now likely be what protects some of Biden's key investments?



Jayapal: "Am I championing getting rid of the filibuster now when the [GOP] has the trifecta? No. But had we had the trifecta, I would have been." — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 11, 2024

So, basically she has no ability to be forward thinking and recognize her party likely won't always control all three branches of the government.

Jayapal says she doesn't support nixing the Senate filibuster now that the GOP is poised to control Congress and the WH.



But if Dems had had the trifecta before the election, she'd have supported nixing the filibuster "because we have to show that the government can deliver." — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 11, 2024

The Democrats were so mean to Sinema when she kept them from blowing up the filibuster and now they all owe her ... big time!





It’s truly delightful when they say the quiet part out loud https://t.co/OrfDgrvQH5 — Emily Domenech (@ehdomenech) November 11, 2024

The wild thing is it feels like Jayapal still does not get it.

You'll be missed, Krysten. All the best in your next career. pic.twitter.com/6c9oSgfhmB — Nature Boy (@NatureBoyNC) November 11, 2024

One of the few Democrats who cared about protocol in American politics and protecting the processes beyond just their tenure.

Admit I didn’t see eye to eye with you probably 90% of the time but sincerely appreciated your fierce independent streak when it came to issues like the filibuster. — JB (@jb_ariz) November 11, 2024

We may not see eye to eye in a lot of things. But you not voting to end up the filibuster was the right thing to do. No party should have that power. Not Democrats nor Republicans. Thank you 🙏🏼 — Breakfast Taco Kicks (@SheepDogKicks) November 11, 2024

Things in a democracy should be hard to change and should require more than just a 50/50 majority.

You are a hero for this one. And I say that as a right leaning voter whose probably in favor of a lot of what the right with the trifecta is going to want to do. Our founders knew what they were doing. — Margaret Luna (@Notmaggie1457) November 11, 2024

Until Dems remove people like her from their ranks, they will continue to lose. — Jon (@Jon097470946325) November 11, 2024

Jayapal only cares about power, not good governance.

I cannot believe someone has this much like of self-awareness.



Like... if you had gotten rid of the filibuster BEFORE 2024, it would still be gone by the time the GOP took control in 2025.



Seriously... how does someone not even see this? https://t.co/Mc3Zs3hqzB — Jacob 🍜 (@jsrrayburn) November 11, 2024

"Why yes, my morals ARE situational. Why do you ask?" https://t.co/oswQWSrvyj — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 11, 2024

Kyrsten is probably kicking her heels and giggling at this take down.