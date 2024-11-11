Alleged Political Strategist Rachel Bitecofer Fails to Realize Exactly Why Voters Chose Trump

Rachel Bitecofer, alleged political strategist, is really upset with the media for not covering what she believes are Trump's shortcomings. Yes, the Corporate Media never ever talks negatively about Trump. She's so right. Eyeroll.

If media had covered Trump’s plans to end entire government agencies, purge universities, deport Dreamers, and fund the government entirely by tariffs like they covered Biden’s debate performance, we wouldn’t be in this mess. — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) November 11, 2024

The Media absolutely did cover Trump's plan to deport illegals and his plan for tariffs. The people liked it.

Uh, it did cover it, and we voted for it.

We want an end to executive agencies, a secure border, and a return of manufacturing to the US. https://t.co/Pca0SD3YOY — GenXGuy75 (@mikedicker62931) November 12, 2024

Rachel is just unwilling to accept this reality.

Why do you think there was record turnout?



Christ you people STILL don't get it, do you??? 🤦‍♂️ — *** Roy *** 🐘🇺🇲🔥 (@JNewellUSArmy) November 11, 2024

Exactly! Voters heard what Trump wanted and they wanted it, too. Rachel can't grasp that concept.

Well, they and the Democrats decided to focus 100% on killing babies and their opponents being literally Hitler. So that's what you get. — Capeman (@wheresyourcape) November 12, 2024

Maybe the Democrats should reconsider that.

Wait are you serious? That’s why we voted for him 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Then entire country went RED for exactly these reasons. — Jonsey (@joneslillycal) November 12, 2024

That’s because if they had covered it, people would start to agree — YAKUZA (@yakuzamedia) November 12, 2024

Just like all the people who voted for Trump.

What legacy media were you watching? It was 24x7 Hitler nonsense — CL Brooks 🗑️ (@birdenthusiast9) November 11, 2024

Exactly! It was non-stop!

No we were very aware of his plan and voted for it but “Dreamers” have not been mentioned in the deportations. And Trump, not Democrats, provided a citizenship pathway for Dreamers in 2018 and Democrats shot it down. Remember that? So there’s that. 🤷‍♂️ — RED2024 (@RED2024official) November 12, 2024

I wish I could have voted 3 times for Trump — Jonsey (@joneslillycal) November 12, 2024

Voters heard the plan and could not vote hard enough for him. They were willing to crawl over glass, if necessary.

All of those sound like great ideas which would reverberate with many people. Which is why they didn’t talk about it. — Matt Crowder (@mattcrowder07) November 12, 2024

Voters did their research, learned about what Trump would do, and voted for him.

He ran on this. The people have spoken — Dels Cling (@Clingpeach) November 12, 2024

Wrong! That's what we voted for! You just don't get it. Deport illegals, not dreamers. Criminals that should have done things legally. — Texas-eaking🐈🧚👻🛸🚀🌌🌞🐈‍⬛🐬👽 (@cheeto112468) November 12, 2024

Yes, the media wasn't hard enough on Trump pic.twitter.com/HSAR6tRfBl — Hmmmph (@hmmmph36) November 12, 2024

As if!

Whoa! You are pretty out there. Take a seat and watch how Trump makes America great again. — Georgie (@Georgie67606089) November 12, 2024

Trump will Make America Great Again, even for Rachel and her loads of butt hurt.