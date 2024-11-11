Alleged Political Strategist Rachel Bitecofer Fails to Realize Exactly Why Voters Chose Trump

No WONDER Union Workers Backed Trump! Kamala Harris Campaign Fed Union Supporters LITERAL...
justmindy
justmindy  |  10:45 PM on November 11, 2024
Twitchy

Rachel Bitecofer, alleged political strategist, is really upset with the media for not covering what she believes are Trump's shortcomings. Yes, the Corporate Media never ever talks negatively about Trump. She's so right. Eyeroll. 

The Media absolutely did cover Trump's plan to deport illegals and his plan for tariffs. The people liked it.

Rachel is just unwilling to accept this reality. 

Exactly! Voters heard what Trump wanted and they wanted it, too. Rachel can't grasp that concept.

Maybe the Democrats should reconsider that.

Just like all the people who voted for Trump.

Exactly! It was non-stop!

Voters heard the plan and could not vote hard enough for him. They were willing to crawl over glass, if necessary.

Voters did their research, learned about what Trump would do, and voted for him. 

As if!

Trump will Make America Great Again, even for Rachel and her loads of butt hurt.

