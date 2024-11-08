Kamala-Supporting Sad Sack Can't Mope in Peace as Fentanyl Enthusiasts Turn Neighborhood Into No-Go Zone

It's like you can almost watch their brains 'get it' and then POOF, they just short circuit.

Hilarious. Woman is depressed because Kamala lost, but she is unable to walk in the park near her because of all the homeless people.



They will never make the connection. pic.twitter.com/TshSZ7tuHc — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) November 8, 2024

Who's going to tell her?

This is amazing. I literally can't breathe — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) November 8, 2024

Seriously … the dots aren’t that hard to connect! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 8, 2024

Oh, for some people, it's extraordinarily difficult.

Tara is nuts. She lost it on people with Trump signs in their yards in 2020 so she’s been working up to this breakdown for years. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) November 8, 2024

The Biden years have been hard on all of us.

She’s another liberal nutcase. These people need serioys psychological help. — JBH (@jbhchilipepper) November 8, 2024

Their brains cannot fathom that their decisions and way of life are the cause of these things, because they think they have empathy, but really they think they are better than other people — Travis Powell (@medix186) November 8, 2024

I just had to sit in class (grad school) and listen to full grown adults discuss how this is negatively impacting their future. They can’t believe the country wanted Trump. Zero awareness or connection. — Ashley (@ashleynh99) November 8, 2024

Honestly, how do they survive?

I moved out to San Diego and the weirdest thing… no one had garbage cans outside their businesses!! Not even the gas station!

I have a habit of throwing my trash when I get out of my car and usually there is a garbage everywhere in MN. They want you to throw your trash in the… — Sherry Mitchell/Slatosky (@SSlatosky) November 8, 2024

That's wild! They can't have trash cans in San Diego because of the homeless digging through them so people just throw trash on the ground. Disgusting!

Great example of cognitive dissonance — Rob (@RobAustinH) November 8, 2024

How is this not a parody account 😂😩 — Uniquecorn✝️🦅🇺🇲 (@Uniquecorn36) November 8, 2024

Great observation.

Also, that reveals a type of double-mindedness, and it never helps physically, mentally, socially, or spiritually. — SailedThat (@SailedThat) November 8, 2024

These people are so wrapped up in being 'woke' they literally cannot have a cogent thought.

Liberals have accepted such low standards for society that they don’t even realize it doesn’t have to be this way. — jrdy (@x_jrdy) November 8, 2024

Leftists in a nutshell. Political slogans are more real than reality to a Leftist — Richard Altmaier (@richalt2) November 8, 2024

Seriously, it is Democrat policies that created the environment for the influx of homeless drug addicts that have taken over the parks! — Truckster1 🇺🇸❌ (@truckster1) November 8, 2024

It's almost exactly like that.

The gaps in the synapses of the brain are wider than normal.



Get off the mood altering drugs. Maybe that will help. 🙄 — MAGA - American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) November 8, 2024

Way too many people on prescribed mood altering drugs.

Libs have a mental condition. They possess no real cause and effect ability and simply blame everything negative on Trump — BullishBear (@BullishBearNFT) November 8, 2024

That's the easy way to shirk all personal responsibility.