Sack UP, Bro! Jimmy Kimmel Crying AGAIN Because Elon Musk Hurt His Feelers...
Calm DOWN Little LADY! Comedian Pete Dominck Trying to Save Face After Scott...
VA Del. Nick Freitas Takes PANICKED, Anti-Trump Lefties APART in Write-Up Welcoming Them...
MSNBC Panelist: 1 Reason Dems Lost Is Because They Don't Have a Feminist...

Kamala-Supporting Sad Sack Can't Mope in Peace as Fentanyl Enthusiasts Turn Neighborhood Into No-Go Zone

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:00 PM on November 08, 2024
Jeff Lewis/AP Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation

It's like you can almost watch their brains 'get it' and then POOF, they just short circuit.

Who's going to tell her?

Oh, for some people, it's extraordinarily difficult.

The Biden years have been hard on all of us.

Honestly, how do they survive?

That's wild! They can't have trash cans in San Diego because of the homeless digging through them so people just throw trash on the ground. Disgusting!

These people are so wrapped up in being 'woke' they literally cannot have a cogent thought.

It's almost exactly like that.

Way too many people on prescribed mood altering drugs.

That's the easy way to shirk all personal responsibility. 

Tags: CALIFORNIA HOMELESS LEFTIES NEW YORK TDS

