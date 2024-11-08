Kamala-Supporting Sad Sack Can't Mope in Peace as Fentanyl Enthusiasts Turn Neighborhood Into No-Go Zone

It's like you can almost watch their brains 'get it' and then POOF, they just short circuit.
Hilarious. Woman is depressed because Kamala lost, but she is unable to walk in the park near her because of all the homeless people.— Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) November 8, 2024
They will never make the connection. pic.twitter.com/TshSZ7tuHc
Who's going to tell her?
This is amazing. I literally can't breathe— PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) November 8, 2024
Seriously … the dots aren’t that hard to connect!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 8, 2024
Oh, for some people, it's extraordinarily difficult.
Tara is nuts. She lost it on people with Trump signs in their yards in 2020 so she’s been working up to this breakdown for years.— FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) November 8, 2024
The Biden years have been hard on all of us.
She’s another liberal nutcase. These people need serioys psychological help.— JBH (@jbhchilipepper) November 8, 2024
Their brains cannot fathom that their decisions and way of life are the cause of these things, because they think they have empathy, but really they think they are better than other people— Travis Powell (@medix186) November 8, 2024
I just had to sit in class (grad school) and listen to full grown adults discuss how this is negatively impacting their future. They can’t believe the country wanted Trump. Zero awareness or connection.— Ashley (@ashleynh99) November 8, 2024
Honestly, how do they survive?
I moved out to San Diego and the weirdest thing… no one had garbage cans outside their businesses!! Not even the gas station!— Sherry Mitchell/Slatosky (@SSlatosky) November 8, 2024
I have a habit of throwing my trash when I get out of my car and usually there is a garbage everywhere in MN. They want you to throw your trash in the…
That's wild! They can't have trash cans in San Diego because of the homeless digging through them so people just throw trash on the ground. Disgusting!
Great example of cognitive dissonance— Rob (@RobAustinH) November 8, 2024
How is this not a parody account 😂😩— Uniquecorn✝️🦅🇺🇲 (@Uniquecorn36) November 8, 2024
Great observation.— SailedThat (@SailedThat) November 8, 2024
Also, that reveals a type of double-mindedness, and it never helps physically, mentally, socially, or spiritually.
These people are so wrapped up in being 'woke' they literally cannot have a cogent thought.
Liberals have accepted such low standards for society that they don’t even realize it doesn’t have to be this way.— jrdy (@x_jrdy) November 8, 2024
Leftists in a nutshell. Political slogans are more real than reality to a Leftist— Richard Altmaier (@richalt2) November 8, 2024
Seriously, it is Democrat policies that created the environment for the influx of homeless drug addicts that have taken over the parks!— Truckster1 🇺🇸❌ (@truckster1) November 8, 2024
It's almost exactly like that.
The gaps in the synapses of the brain are wider than normal.— MAGA - American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) November 8, 2024
Get off the mood altering drugs. Maybe that will help. 🙄
Way too many people on prescribed mood altering drugs.
Libs have a mental condition. They possess no real cause and effect ability and simply blame everything negative on Trump— BullishBear (@BullishBearNFT) November 8, 2024
That's the easy way to shirk all personal responsibility.
