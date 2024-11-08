So Many Eye Rolls, So Little Time: Leftist Asks How to Speak to...
The Megan Thee Stallion Concert May Have Been the Beginning of the End for Kamala

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:30 PM on November 08, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Some people are trying to explain to Democrats, gently, why they may have lost. It's not going well.

It's fine to enjoy Megan for what she is, entertainment with a side of raunchy, but it probably is not what a candidate should be associated with. 

What happened to the candidate being introduced by the Mayor of the town and then speaking?

It's the fact that they believed having these performers was the only way to attract an audience

It really was one of the most consequential elections of our time.

What a concept ... a time and a place for everything.

Most women rejected this. Democrats may want to reconsider this kind of political rally in the future.

