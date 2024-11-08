The Megan Thee Stallion Concert May Have Been the Beginning of the End for Kamala

Some people are trying to explain to Democrats, gently, why they may have lost. It's not going well.

I’m not trolling when I say this.



I think this moment radicalized a lot of people.



When Meg thee Stallion got up there at a Kamala rally, and started twerking and making that dumb ass noise, every serious American was thinking to themselves, “absolutely fucking not”. pic.twitter.com/wcsAPcNCbx — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) November 7, 2024

In retrospect, perhaps not the cleverest thing, associating a black female candidate with… this https://t.co/RNIVJDTi65 — Diane Yap (@RealDianeYap) November 8, 2024

It's fine to enjoy Megan for what she is, entertainment with a side of raunchy, but it probably is not what a candidate should be associated with.

so cringe to me. can never make it through any of these videos lol https://t.co/hNsIXNXN8J — ashley 🎈 (@gettnguap) November 8, 2024

Agreed. This could have been the moment where regular Americans that aren’t depraved deviants were like,



“WTF is this BULLSH@T?”



And I still urge @WWE and @TripleH to cut ties with these dumbass, ridiculous rappers. https://t.co/T0FK4WavJv — PWP Nation (@PWPNation) November 8, 2024

What happened to the candidate being introduced by the Mayor of the town and then speaking?

Can’t believe my eyes. What happened to choosing performances that “move” individuals? https://t.co/Yq7obPHIya — za (@zack_aus) November 8, 2024

None of these people have any talent. They are backed by a glamour machine that gives them a weird credibility, and then nothing else is offered to people. They are literally shoving this down our throats.



I’m no prude. I wouldn’t be so disgusted with everyone looking like they… https://t.co/0DlPKyIYct — Sunny Lohmann (@sunnylohmann) November 8, 2024

The fact that the liberals thought the best way they can appeal to black voters is to bring on stage dumb women twerking and rapping about promiscuity - is more racist than anything the right has ever done. https://t.co/z7DG5ntgFC — stillbigjosh 🐳 (@stillbigjosh) November 8, 2024

It's the fact that they believed having these performers was the only way to attract an audience

Incredible that we could have this happening at the White House but instead were eliminating birthright citizenship and organizing day 1 remigration of illegal aliens.



Greatest fork in the road.



Adults back in charge. https://t.co/G1uzGkgM6f — Coastal Country Club (@ccmembersonly) November 8, 2024

It really was one of the most consequential elections of our time.

There's a time and place for everything, including twerking. Political rallies probably aren't the best venue for this sort of thing. 💃🤣 https://t.co/tLGvNYItZ0 — Troof Bombz (@troofbombz) November 8, 2024

What a concept ... a time and a place for everything.

Doing this during an election is CRAZY — it doesn’t matter who does it lmao https://t.co/XdACgyxYt5 — Zack (@zack_hamel9) November 8, 2024

Mommy, why did you vote for Kamala? Well, sweety, Meg thee Stallion had a moving performance at one of Kamala's rallies. I was there! Really brought the country together. Now we can all dress scantily and shake our asses. Just an absolute freeing message for all women. — Nick Baldomar (@NickBaldomar) November 7, 2024

Most women rejected this. Democrats may want to reconsider this kind of political rally in the future.