So Many Eye Rolls, So Little Time: Leftist Asks How to Speak to...
The Megan Thee Stallion Concert May Have Been the Beginning of the End...
'Only Took 9 Years'! Jen Psaki Has a Realization About the 'Never Trump...
Pundit Pavlovitz Proclaims Poll Purgatory ... Votes in Favor of Kamala Must Have...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
CNN's Stats Guy Explains Just How Massively Devastating Trump's Win Was for Dems...
John Fetterman Plays the World's Smallest Violin for Democrats with His 'I Told...
'We're Not Messing Around This Time': Mike Davis Drops HOT FIRE on Corrupt...
Joy Reid Says "Adios" to Sympathy: If You Voted Trump, Your Deported Abuela...
Kamala-Supporting Sad Sack Can't Mope in Peace as Fentanyl Enthusiasts Turn Neighborhood I...
Mollie Hemingway's Words of Wisdom for Brian Stelter PITYING Journos Covering Trump Again...
'Red-Pilled in Real Time': Charlamagne Notices What Dems Are NOT Saying About Trump...
HOO BOY! Chris Hayes' 2023 Anti-Trump Post Comes Back to Bite Him on...
VIP
Sack UP, Bro! Jimmy Kimmel Crying AGAIN Because Elon Musk Hurt His Feelers...

DNC Brushes Off Winning Democrat's Advice Like It's a Fly on Their $100 Sandwich

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:00 PM on November 08, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

One Democrat who actually won on Tuesday has some observations for her party.

Advertisement

Not all voters care what celebrities show up at your rally. 

You have to pursue every vote. Donald Trump did that by going on all the podcasts. He went to where the voters were.

Her whole campaign seemed half hearted.

Recommended

So Many Eye Rolls, So Little Time: Leftist Asks How to Speak to Young Men, Misses the Point ENTIRELY
Laura W.
Advertisement

Defending Tlaib is definitely not the way to win more votes. They should be siding with this woman much more and Rashida much less.

Clearly, Democrats are not ready to hear how to attract more voters. 

They want voters to see how cool all the Hollywood celebrities who endorse them are and obviously that means they should vote for them, too.

Advertisement

This is a perfect example of not listening to feedback and changing behavior. They would rather make excuses. This will guarantee the GOP continues to win. That's just fine.

Tags: CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS VOTERS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So Many Eye Rolls, So Little Time: Leftist Asks How to Speak to Young Men, Misses the Point ENTIRELY
Laura W.
'We're Not Messing Around This Time': Mike Davis Drops HOT FIRE on Corrupt AG Letitia James
Grateful Calvin
The Megan Thee Stallion Concert May Have Been the Beginning of the End for Kamala
justmindy
CNN's Stats Guy Explains Just How Massively Devastating Trump's Win Was for Dems and YIKES
Doug P.
'Only Took 9 Years'! Jen Psaki Has a Realization About the 'Never Trump Republicans' MSNBC Featured
Doug P.
Pundit Pavlovitz Proclaims Poll Purgatory ... Votes in Favor of Kamala Must Have Vanished
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
So Many Eye Rolls, So Little Time: Leftist Asks How to Speak to Young Men, Misses the Point ENTIRELY Laura W.
Advertisement