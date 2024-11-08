DNC Brushes Off Winning Democrat's Advice Like It's a Fly on Their $100 Sandwich

One Democrat who actually won on Tuesday has some observations for her party.

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the House who prevailed in a red district, draws on an experience she had with Harris to offer a pointed explanation for why her campaign (and likely many other dems) were unable to connect this cycle @anniekarni pic.twitter.com/WOi2wsrii2 — Robert Jimison (@RobertJimison) November 8, 2024

“It does matter to people where I live” EXACTLY!!! It’s the small ways of life in the communities and regions that matter to people!! If you don’t see and appreciate these details, people will not feel heard and respected and valued. https://t.co/1aP5TCCGsX — Tea goddess (@gnocchiandtea) November 8, 2024

Not all voters care what celebrities show up at your rally.

And this is what the Democrats have been missing the whole time. You can’t just write off half the electorate as irrelevant because they support your opponent. That is how you alienate people and it is NOT a recipe for governing. https://t.co/zQ0xwHkQCM — A.J. Ilardi (@ailardi8) November 8, 2024

You have to pursue every vote. Donald Trump did that by going on all the podcasts. He went to where the voters were.

Yea, this is why Harris’ move to the center felt half hearted https://t.co/Hy3BOts2Y6 — Isaac Setton (@SettonIsaac) November 8, 2024

Her whole campaign seemed half hearted.

To be fair, many politicians wouldn't catch what she was trying to say. They don't understand what supporting farmers and small businesses really is beyond the campaign rhetoric. https://t.co/EbnQTjloS3 — TheGoose (@MINorthWoods) November 8, 2024

"I don't feel like she understood what I was trying to say..."



Wonder if that's how Rashida felt when this power-thirsty striver voted to censure her. https://t.co/fFkafeGZAq — David Ramsey (@ArkDavey) November 8, 2024

Defending Tlaib is definitely not the way to win more votes. They should be siding with this woman much more and Rashida much less.

I dislike MGP as a candidate, but she is correct here. People can be very tribal about their local industries. Because Democrats don't have a real expansive vision for the United States, they don't have an answer for growing that. https://t.co/KiyirCNjHU — Nope🇺🇸🇺🇦🇻🇪 (@LordGem3) November 8, 2024

Clearly, Democrats are not ready to hear how to attract more voters.

Ministry and politics are very similar. You have to know your people and respect them https://t.co/EU4av7yV4B — Mark Neuhengen (@MNeuhengen) November 8, 2024

They want voters to see how cool all the Hollywood celebrities who endorse them are and obviously that means they should vote for them, too.

Kamala rolled her eyes at a Democratic Congresswoman who asked her not to disrespect a local industry.



Harris is dingbat rich lady. We all saw it. https://t.co/jYDuxDjAS0 — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) November 8, 2024

“She didn’t understand what I was trying to say”



Idk perhaps directly saying your city can SUPPLY these things rather than lightly mentioning your city grows them while taking a picture would have been smarter. https://t.co/XKsf0YhrQd pic.twitter.com/fm929pFVd3 — I’m not aspiring to be ‘humble’. (@Dartagan_Llore) November 8, 2024

This is a perfect example of not listening to feedback and changing behavior. They would rather make excuses. This will guarantee the GOP continues to win. That's just fine.