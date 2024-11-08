Pundit Pavlovitz Proclaims Poll Purgatory ... Votes in Favor of Kamala Must Have Vanished

Add John Pavlovitz to the list of Lefties in need of therapy right now and not later.

There is no way on earth Kamala Harris, who had the highest Dem voter enthusiasm since Obama, massive rallies all across the nation, and a broad coalition of support, in an election with women’s body autonomy on the line—only received 69 million votes. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 8, 2024

This is going to hurt John's feelings, but it's because California and New York take FOREVER to count their votes and those are the missing votes. It doesn't matter to the outcome, though, because New York and California electoral college votes were already allocated to Kamala.

You should have said "literally no way on earth" to really drive the silliness home. https://t.co/vyAue1LhlA — Boo (@IzaBooboo) November 8, 2024

Don't give him any ideas.

We're about to see a fight between people scamming off "this proves the 2020 election was stolen" and people who want to scam off "this proves the 2024 election was stolen." https://t.co/SKKjZwI8QG pic.twitter.com/ROtsKJnEhX — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) November 8, 2024

The only difference is this time there is a reasonable explanation for their objection.

When you believe lying main stream media… The same media that said Biden can’t win with Harris on the ticket. You thought she could win at the top of the ticket??? Living in the reality you desire is not the reality you you live in… https://t.co/MMCKDNq7jt — UltraMAGAman (@ultraMAGAman27) November 8, 2024

She is a bad candidate and the sooner they come to terms with reality, the better.

Harris had the "highest Dem voter enthusiasm since Obama..." in polling. As Nate Cohn and others pointed out, it seems that white liberals had the highest response rates to surveys. Some pollsters developed mechanisms to account for that, but that explains what you're describing. https://t.co/vWEivUcQfH — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) November 8, 2024

Don't try to speak sense to these people.

Sounds like John has caught the conspiracy theory bug. https://t.co/mcoDNinwdE — Honest Youth Pastor (@HonestYPTweets) November 8, 2024

Is this election denial? Asking for John. https://t.co/A4y4Gkr9lI — tsrblke (@tsrblke) November 8, 2024

A lot of people are wondering where all those millions and millions of Democratic votes went, and I can tell you: They're in a dumpster behind Chili's. https://t.co/oDH7WttFIL pic.twitter.com/M1M2abk2mO — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) November 8, 2024

In the trash with the leftover Chicken Crispers and Southwestern Eggrolls.

I’m old enough to remember when Diebold stole the election for W in 2004. https://t.co/UiaRmvN2Q3 — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) November 8, 2024

Oh, those were the days.

Most pathetic political group on earth. https://t.co/Xc3Ya32jB2 — Chris (@ChrisJ_Vet) November 8, 2024

The sad thing is I don't even think he's lying or spinning. I think this fool honestly believes that wine brunch karen was popular with the demos Democrats rely on lmao. Holy hell man https://t.co/4D9rzGdYug — Chancellor Mane (@niggology101_) November 8, 2024

They need to leave that '2 Buck Chuck' alone, or stay off the darn internet.