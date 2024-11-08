'Only Took 9 Years'! Jen Psaki Has a Realization About the 'Never Trump...
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
CNN's Stats Guy Explains Just How Massively Devastating Trump's Win Was for Dems...
John Fetterman Plays the World's Smallest Violin for Democrats with His 'I Told...
'We're Not Messing Around This Time': Mike Davis Drops HOT FIRE on Corrupt...
Joy Reid Says "Adios" to Sympathy: If You Voted Trump, Your Deported Abuela...
Kamala-Supporting Sad Sack Can't Mope in Peace as Fentanyl Enthusiasts Turn Neighborhood I...
Mollie Hemingway's Words of Wisdom for Brian Stelter PITYING Journos Covering Trump Again...
'Red-Pilled in Real Time': Charlamagne Notices What Dems Are NOT Saying About Trump...
HOO BOY! Chris Hayes' 2023 Anti-Trump Post Comes Back to Bite Him on...
VIP
Sack UP, Bro! Jimmy Kimmel Crying AGAIN Because Elon Musk Hurt His Feelers...
Calm DOWN Little LADY! Comedian Pete Dominck Trying to Save Face After Scott...
VA Del. Nick Freitas Takes PANICKED, Anti-Trump Lefties APART in Write-Up Welcoming Them...
MSNBC Panelist: 1 Reason Dems Lost Is Because They Don't Have a Feminist...

Pundit Pavlovitz Proclaims Poll Purgatory ... Votes in Favor of Kamala Must Have Vanished

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:00 PM on November 08, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Add John Pavlovitz to the list of Lefties in need of therapy right now and not later.

Advertisement

This is going to hurt John's feelings, but it's because California and New York take FOREVER to count their votes and those are the missing votes. It doesn't matter to the outcome, though, because New York and California electoral college votes were already allocated to Kamala. 

Don't give him any ideas.

The only difference is this time there is a reasonable explanation for their objection. 

Recommended

'We're Not Messing Around This Time': Mike Davis Drops HOT FIRE on Corrupt AG Letitia James
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

She is a bad candidate and the sooner they come to terms with reality, the better.

Don't try to speak sense to these people.

In the trash with the leftover Chicken Crispers and Southwestern Eggrolls.

Advertisement

Oh, those were the days.

They need to leave that '2 Buck Chuck' alone, or stay off the darn internet.

Tags: ELECTION FRAUD KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP ELECTION INTERFERENCE 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'We're Not Messing Around This Time': Mike Davis Drops HOT FIRE on Corrupt AG Letitia James
Grateful Calvin
CNN's Stats Guy Explains Just How Massively Devastating Trump's Win Was for Dems and YIKES
Doug P.
'Only Took 9 Years'! Jen Psaki Has a Realization About the 'Never Trump Republicans' MSNBC Featured
Doug P.
John Fetterman Plays the World's Smallest Violin for Democrats with His 'I Told You So' Symphony
justmindy
'Red-Pilled in Real Time': Charlamagne Notices What Dems Are NOT Saying About Trump Since He Won
Doug P.
Mollie Hemingway's Words of Wisdom for Brian Stelter PITYING Journos Covering Trump Again Are PERFECTION
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'We're Not Messing Around This Time': Mike Davis Drops HOT FIRE on Corrupt AG Letitia James Grateful Calvin
Advertisement