John Fetterman Plays the World's Smallest Violin for Democrats with His 'I Told You So' Symphony

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:40 PM on November 08, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Senator Fetterman is apparently enjoying his 'I told you so' moment as Democrats sift through the ashes of the Kamala campaign. Remember, he stood up for Biden and did not want him removed as the candidate.

For those that decided and moved to break Biden, and then you got the election that you wanted, it’s appropriate to own the outcome and fallout. It’s perfectly understandable if you demand an alternative. It was an undeniably rough debate. The options: Double down on the only person that’s ever beat Trump, or demand an alternative. When the outcome didn’t support your thesis and actions, then own it. There’s a lot of egos, institutions and reputations that championed the alternative. When you take a reasonable, calculated risk to f@ck around, embrace your culpability for what you found out.

They took a chance and it did not turn out well.

Fetterman tried to warn the party against removing Biden. He kind of deserves to dance on the grave of Kamala right now. 

Tell us how you really feel, Zaid!

Oh, now they are abandoning Biden as 'transformational candidate'. That was quick.

OOF! Poor Joe. They have abandoned him completely. 

Ok, so why are you all so mad. If this was the plan all along, Congratulations!

Maybe the problem was your current President was a rotting vegetable and everyone in the Democratic party tried to cover it up and act like Republicans were crazy conspiracy theorists. 

The best part is watching all the Democrats bash Biden and admit he was an old and incapable all this time. I wonder if they remember he is still the President and is supposed to be leading the free world for 2 more months.

Tags: DEMOCRAT JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION JOHN FETTERMAN

