John Fetterman Plays the World's Smallest Violin for Democrats with His 'I Told You So' Symphony

Senator Fetterman is apparently enjoying his 'I told you so' moment as Democrats sift through the ashes of the Kamala campaign. Remember, he stood up for Biden and did not want him removed as the candidate.

Advertisement

Fetterman to @daveweigel on forcing Biden aside: "For those that decided and moved to break Biden, and then you got the election that you wanted, it’s appropriate to own the outcome and fallout....When you take a reasonable, calculated risk to f@ck around, embrace your… pic.twitter.com/kqeLcvcf5U — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) November 8, 2024

For those that decided and moved to break Biden, and then you got the election that you wanted, it’s appropriate to own the outcome and fallout. It’s perfectly understandable if you demand an alternative. It was an undeniably rough debate. The options: Double down on the only person that’s ever beat Trump, or demand an alternative. When the outcome didn’t support your thesis and actions, then own it. There’s a lot of egos, institutions and reputations that championed the alternative. When you take a reasonable, calculated risk to f@ck around, embrace your culpability for what you found out.

They took a chance and it did not turn out well.

real 'I wasn't on the ballot this cycle' energy https://t.co/KkqhxmVaPY — tyson brody (@tysonbrody) November 8, 2024

Fetterman tried to warn the party against removing Biden. He kind of deserves to dance on the grave of Kamala right now.

Fetterman lacks emotional intelligence and his berating and abusive communication towards anyone he disagrees with is childish and indicative of someone whose parents paid for his political career into his 40s. https://t.co/YIHfEuTVkk — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 8, 2024

Tell us how you really feel, Zaid!

The thing that Fetterman gets wrong is 2020.



Joe Biden didn't defeat Donald Trump.



*The pandemic* defeated Donald Trump. https://t.co/Yy05l3ArxF — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) November 8, 2024

Oh, now they are abandoning Biden as 'transformational candidate'. That was quick.

Biden would have done significantly worse @JohnFetterman ! https://t.co/MqR5xWNhgK — TJ Wells (@MrWells2011) November 8, 2024

OOF! Poor Joe. They have abandoned him completely.

The prevailing hypothesis on replacing Biden was that another candidate would have a better shot even if a win wasn't guaranteed and that a loss with Biden would have been more destructive than a loss with another candidate. This was 100% correct. https://t.co/Rdb9M3zXPH — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) November 8, 2024

Ok, so why are you all so mad. If this was the plan all along, Congratulations!

the way he thinks he's so cool saying "f@ck around and find out" .... like damn i wonder what we would have "found out" if Dems ran ran a rotting vegetable polling so bad that Rs might've flipped NY at the top of the ticket https://t.co/l12P7uQiea — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) November 8, 2024

Advertisement

Maybe the problem was your current President was a rotting vegetable and everyone in the Democratic party tried to cover it up and act like Republicans were crazy conspiracy theorists.

LOL does he seriously think this would have gone *better* with the much more unpopular super old guy who can't effectively communicate anymore?



I like Biden, I think he did a reasonably good job as president with a bad hand. But come on. https://t.co/2JeNYtKcLs — King Bandit, the First of His Name (cwk) (@ckloote) November 8, 2024

The best part is watching all the Democrats bash Biden and admit he was an old and incapable all this time. I wonder if they remember he is still the President and is supposed to be leading the free world for 2 more months.