Alleged 'Journalist' Catherine Rampell Gets Her Knickers in a Bunch After Being Called a Democrat (Watch)

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:00 PM on November 08, 2024
AP Photo/Rebecca Droke

Catherine Rampell is an alleged 'journalist', but like most stenographers in Corporate Media, she is merely an arm of the Democratic party. She claims boldly she is not a Democrat, but she is really becoming unglued about Kamala's loss. It seems weird she would be distraught if she was not indeed, a Democrat. Really they should all be Leftists because there is nothing left of the Democratic party of Jimmy Carter. 

It's possible she hangs out with mentally ill people who accused her of being a 'secret' conservative operative, but her body of work does not point to that conclusion. 

Let's just be honest with one another. Only someone deeply dedicated to the cause of electing Kamala Harris would consider Doug Emhoff a sex symbol. Also, he slapped (allegedly but there are corroborating witnesses) a girlfriend for talking to the valet.

There is just a whole lot of protesting for someone who says that they are not a Democrat.

This is the guy she said was a sex symbol. Let's all please be real. Listen, there is a pot for every lid, but there aren't a whole bunch of pots looking for a guy who looks like Doug Emhoff. Please.

That about sums it up.

