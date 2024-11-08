Alleged 'Journalist' Catherine Rampell Gets Her Knickers in a Bunch After Being Called a Democrat (Watch)

Catherine Rampell is an alleged 'journalist', but like most stenographers in Corporate Media, she is merely an arm of the Democratic party. She claims boldly she is not a Democrat, but she is really becoming unglued about Kamala's loss. It seems weird she would be distraught if she was not indeed, a Democrat. Really they should all be Leftists because there is nothing left of the Democratic party of Jimmy Carter.

People paid to be official party surrogates on TV, and to defend everything their party does, sometimes have trouble understanding that not everyone is employed in this role.

I am a journalist. I'm not on your team. I'm also not on your opponent's team. Hope this helps. — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) November 8, 2024

Amusing that weeks after the progressive left yelled at me for allegedly being a secret Republican operative, the alt-right harasses me for allegedly being a secret Democratic operative.

Ya'll please sort this out amongst yourselves — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) November 8, 2024

It's possible she hangs out with mentally ill people who accused her of being a 'secret' conservative operative, but her body of work does not point to that conclusion.

Then why did you sign the letter opposing the decision by your newspaper's owner to not endorse in the presidential election?



If you're not on anyone's team, why did you sign onto something mad your employer for *not* endorsing Kamala Harris? https://t.co/vzYPEml6WR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 8, 2024

Let's just be honest with one another. Only someone deeply dedicated to the cause of electing Kamala Harris would consider Doug Emhoff a sex symbol. Also, he slapped (allegedly but there are corroborating witnesses) a girlfriend for talking to the valet.

If my spot just got blown up on national television, I would be upset too.



These are the last 8 columns written by capital-J Journalist Catherine Rampell https://t.co/BHZqdU8NwI pic.twitter.com/ju8paqUglQ — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) November 8, 2024

Catherine Rampell, Washington Post columnist, everyone. https://t.co/f3MZ7yasGV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 8, 2024

There is just a whole lot of protesting for someone who says that they are not a Democrat.

"This woman-slapping, nanny-seeding Democrat who looks like he's smuggling a decorative throw pillow under his shirt is a real hunk."

Surely no partisanship at play here. pic.twitter.com/s5aMni7hn2 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 8, 2024

This is the guy she said was a sex symbol. Let's all please be real. Listen, there is a pot for every lid, but there aren't a whole bunch of pots looking for a guy who looks like Doug Emhoff. Please.

You are a columnist and a rabid political partisan. You’re not a journalist. And yes, you are on the other team. — Robert Novak (@gallifreyan) November 8, 2024

You write fan letters. — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) November 8, 2024

That about sums it up.