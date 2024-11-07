WaPo Announces Employees Will Be Required to Return to the Office Five Days a Week and They're Not Happy

Expect more journalists (the ones working at the Washington Post, at least) to be crying online, very soon. They have been directed to return to in person work five days a week. Oh, the horror! They will be made to work like regular people and the poors.

Advertisement

NEWS: Washington Post C.E.O. Will Lewis tells staff they will be returning to the office "five days a week in the coming months." — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) November 7, 2024

When will they find time for Soul Cycle, Brunch, and waxing their nether regions?

WaPo CEO Will Lewis says congrats on the election coverage, and staff now must return to the office five days a week pic.twitter.com/CzQPPL1KlV — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) November 7, 2024

Honestly, they must hate their staff to send out such a memo after Trump won. We all know their staff is composed of Lefty knuckleheads. They are already devastated.

Unsurprisingly, I'm hearing this is going over very poorly! https://t.co/MNbATXIkLi — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) November 7, 2024

cue the weeping and gnashing of teeth https://t.co/B6shf1cE3l — Sarah Smith (@Hale_Storm) November 7, 2024

This is obviously a passive layoff strategy; I’m sure that exceptions will be made for newsroom stars https://t.co/nKswPpOVKW — Kevin Allman (@KevinAllman) November 7, 2024

Apparently, the bosses aren't that concerned with losing their staff.

😂😂 the crying will continue from Tuesday for another week. https://t.co/i2YZt2Z6kT — Roscoe Streyle (@HouseofRoscoe) November 7, 2024

I imagine we are finally going to see a lot more of this. https://t.co/xOKCFYvaB3 — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) November 7, 2024

This is a way to do layoffs without doing layoffs https://t.co/TFZcIZN2zu — Jeremy Berke🍁🍃🏔️ (@jfberke) November 7, 2024

It's very passive aggressive.

The specific timing here, with morale already in the gutter? Very Amazonian. https://t.co/lNtTAp2FTY — Evan DeSimone (@MediaEvan) November 7, 2024

Bezos going full Amazon at the WaPo https://t.co/QMWMMbLfVX — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) November 7, 2024

It's almost like he is tired of losing money.

NEWS: Washington Post C.E.O. Will Lewis needs to cut staff by X % as circulation dives off a cliff and this might just do the job. — space elf (@space31f) November 7, 2024

Let's be honest. That is what this is really about.

Bezos going full Amazon at the WaPo https://t.co/QMWMMbLfVX — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) November 7, 2024

Advertisement

Surely they'll allow the newspaper staff to go the restroom without permission.

Seems to have Jeff Bezos fingerprints all over this. — Michael (@justwannasayth2) November 7, 2024

not the point but starting a company-wide email with "Hello" is very funny to me — rat king 🐀 (@MikeIsaac) November 7, 2024

The Horror — Sue (@SusanK1717) November 7, 2024

Let's all grab our smelling salts and fainting couches.

They’re trying to get people to quit and clean house to make room for Bezos aligned reporters. — Sarah (@TurboG8r) November 7, 2024

If a Bezos aligned reporter means a conservative reporter, that is desperately needed and would be a huge improvement. It's also long overdue.