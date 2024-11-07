WaPo Announces Employees Will Be Required to Return to the Office Five Days a Week and They're Not Happy

Ted Cruz Slam Dunks Jimmy Kimmel Over Weepy Opening Monologue
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:50 PM on November 07, 2024
ImgFlip

Expect more journalists (the ones working at the Washington Post, at least) to be crying online, very soon. They have been directed to return to in person work five days a week. Oh, the horror! They will be made to work like regular people and the poors. 

When will they find time for Soul Cycle, Brunch, and waxing their nether regions?

Honestly, they must hate their staff to send out such a memo after Trump won. We all know their staff is composed of Lefty knuckleheads. They are already devastated.

Apparently, the bosses aren't that concerned with losing their staff.

It's very passive aggressive. 

It's almost like he is tired of losing money.

Let's be honest. That is what this is really about.

Surely they'll allow the newspaper staff to go the restroom without permission.

Let's all grab our smelling salts and fainting couches.

If a Bezos aligned reporter means a conservative reporter, that is desperately needed and would be a huge improvement. It's also long overdue.

