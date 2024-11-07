University of Oregon Has an Unhinged Employee Openly Encouraging Trump Voters to Off Themselves

The Lefties are spiraling.

Assistant Director for Fraternity and Sorority Life at @uoregon tells Trump supporters to kiII themselves



Any comment @uoregon? pic.twitter.com/hwK0qhH9b1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 7, 2024

Advertisement

This person is responsible for sorority and fraternity life at the University of Oregon and he wants half the country to jump off a bridge.

Things like this make it hard for me to be a gracious winner but I shall rise above. The country's health and prosperity depends on it. https://t.co/4X29jf7stT — The Grateful Mandy Connell (@MandyConnell) November 7, 2024

Is this guy still employed? https://t.co/U4SZQKnDrp — Chucky (@chucky0764) November 7, 2024

He shouldn't be because clearly he can't be responsible for half the lives he is supposed to protect.

The comment should include the fact he is no longer employed.

Why would anyone want to go to a university that has a person like this on staff? Do better @uoregon 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/hwQHjytb5e — Chris H (@nomoremrpkchris) November 7, 2024

Conservative or Independent students who sometimes vote for Republicans should definitely avoid this school if this is the kind of nasty people they have on staff.

What kind of people do you hire?!? https://t.co/B6Hspy49X2 — Rob Rall (@rall_rob89991) November 7, 2024

As he said, he is certainly a petty person.

What are you doing about this @uoregon ? Is this the mindset you encourage on your campus? Greek life, is this what you want to represent your sororities and fraternities? Just say NO! https://t.co/lyZNI9n4Ke — Cheryl (@StoreyLine) November 7, 2024

You say sh-t like this and then wonder why your side lost? You need some serious self reflection! @uoregon this is unacceptable! https://t.co/UbN3t8LI7m — Brit Canuck (@English_Canuck) November 7, 2024

They have no ability to self-reflect.

Amazing that this guy wants half the country to commit suicide.

I have MANY friends (and family) that voted for Harris. I think they were wrong, but I wish them no harm - regardless of the outcome of the election.

This level of anger seems unhealthy. https://t.co/myY2hws36N — Brian Haner (aka Guitar Guy) (@GuitarGuyHaner) November 7, 2024

This is how it should be. This is the way sane people think.

We gotta have a talk about mental health in this country and how the media/social media has played a huge role in the absolutely insanity that is going on. https://t.co/Q0To3yS9Ih — The Encino Man (@DaEncinoMan) November 7, 2024

Advertisement

Social media also encourages this kind of outrage mentality because it gets attention and clicks.

@PiKappaAlpha this is extremely disturbing that a director of Fraternities and Sororities @uoregon is in charge of leading our young men at that University. I’m not sure what can be done, however wishing the potential harm of our brothers is absolutely disgusting. https://t.co/OxLnjk8lQK — Lance (@pike1452) November 7, 2024

They have the State Mental Hospital in Oregon where they filmed One Flew Over The Cuckoo Nest perhaps he needs to check in or be committed pic.twitter.com/6j3LgfOfyy — Swedish Canary 🇺🇸🇸🇪 (@SwedishCanary) November 7, 2024

Someone help get him there. Stat!