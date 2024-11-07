You DO That! Lefty 'Mueller, She Wrote' HOT on the Trail of Those...
University of Oregon Has an Unhinged Employee Openly Encouraging Trump Voters to Off Themselves

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:35 PM on November 07, 2024
Twitchy

The Lefties are spiraling.

This person is responsible for sorority and fraternity life at the University of Oregon and he wants half the country to jump off a bridge.

He shouldn't be because clearly he can't be responsible for half the lives he is supposed to protect. 

The comment should include the fact he is no longer employed.

Conservative or Independent students who sometimes vote for Republicans should definitely avoid this school if this is the kind of nasty people they have on staff.

Sam J.
As he said, he is certainly a petty person.

They have no ability to self-reflect. 

This is how it should be. This is the way sane people think.

Social media also encourages this kind of outrage mentality because it gets attention and clicks.

Someone help get him there. Stat!

