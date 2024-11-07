TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
Karine Jean Pierre is Clearly Not Taking the Democrats Losing the Election Well

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:10 PM on November 07, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Karine Jean Pierre got very prickly during her news conference today. It's clear she is having a hard time coming to terms with literally 'Hitler' winning. 

They are having a hard time selling the idea that all will be well after the election when they acted like Trump was the end of the world before the election. 

The only reason she will be missed is for the mocking.

It will be so sad when they go their separate way and have to split up the brain cells they have been sharing.

How could they step aside and let 'Hitler' take over?

They acted like complete maniacs before the election and now they are trying to walk it back.

January 20 will be the best day. Every day until then will be scary because there is no telling what other countries may do with Biden in charge.

It's absolutely legitimate and it's very clear Karine had no way to answer it.

