Karine Jean Pierre is Clearly Not Taking the Democrats Losing the Election Well

Karine Jean Pierre got very prickly during her news conference today. It's clear she is having a hard time coming to terms with literally 'Hitler' winning.

‼️‼️DEI @PressSec Karine just got incredibly nasty and flipped out on @JacquiHeinrich for having the audacity to ask how the White House squares the unhinged fear mongering they’ve been pushing 24/7 with Biden now saying everything will be fine, even though Trump won.



Before… pic.twitter.com/4BRYuDDfIO — Meara (@MillennialOther) November 7, 2024

They are having a hard time selling the idea that all will be well after the election when they acted like Trump was the end of the world before the election.

Will not miss this human KJP.

4 years of unending hate didn't happen cause we conceded to a landslide we couldn't contest. https://t.co/ufw4WZ6JgT — TMCD (@T_LoPurple) November 7, 2024

The only reason she will be missed is for the mocking.

I can't WAIT for KJP to just be gone from the White House forever.

It doesn't matter who the next Press Secretary is... they'll be 1000 times better and 100% less of an a**hole than KJP. https://t.co/MxKjvfPWg9 — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) November 7, 2024

She is the most incompetent WH corresponding ever. She and Kamala will share two brain cells. https://t.co/I4VBojbJpS — Freddiemac (@fredericka3708) November 7, 2024

It will be so sad when they go their separate way and have to split up the brain cells they have been sharing.

This definitely needs to be addressed. According to all of their previously accepted rhetoric, Biden and Harris should be throwing out the rulebook to keep Trump from coming to power. How can they possibly be ho-hum about that now? https://t.co/mF5guqjZSt — Regs (@r3gulations) November 7, 2024

How could they step aside and let 'Hitler' take over?

She didn't have the ability to actually answer the question because what they did was not only unprecedented, but it was also cruel, so she pretended to be offended and stormed off while pointing to something entirely different than what was asked. Nice. — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) November 7, 2024

They acted like complete maniacs before the election and now they are trying to walk it back.

Her last day at work will be glorious. — CFO (@GrandpaTMoney) November 7, 2024

I didn't know Jacqui Heinrich until this post. But, kudos to her for doing what journalists are supposed to do in speaking truth to power. — Matthew Sablan (@lucentile) November 7, 2024

January 20 cannot come fast enough for the press corps who has had to listen to this for years. — Vic Brown (@VicBrownFaculty) November 7, 2024

January 20 will be the best day. Every day until then will be scary because there is no telling what other countries may do with Biden in charge.

It's a legitimate question. So many on the left have lost their minds after this election because they believed all this talk of Trump being Hitler, etc and are acting out on video (shaving heads, breaking up with boyfriends, etc). Their rhetoric has caused irrational behvior. — NavyMojo (@NavyMojo) November 7, 2024

It's absolutely legitimate and it's very clear Karine had no way to answer it.