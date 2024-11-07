Aaron Rupar Has Brief Moment of Realization When He Sees How Bad the Left Got their Butts Kicked

Aaron Rupar is finally waking up to reality and he apparently is struggling to come to terms.

This is a grim map, fam. We got our asses absolutely kicked. pic.twitter.com/2mgry7YnPq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2024

It was the Red Wave we hoped for in 2022. We just got it two years later. That's ok.

Looks pretty funny to me https://t.co/B9dAwZF3Ro — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) November 7, 2024

It looks amazing to me.

Who is “we”? I assumed Aaron was just an objective journalist seeking unbiased truth? Is he saying he’s just a partisan mouthpiece for the DNC and not a journalist? https://t.co/1gmAkqCSLo — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) November 7, 2024

Aaron has always been a partisan hack. He's never tried to hide that.

We’ve got Colorado and New Mexico surrounded boys. Reclaim the mountains and deserts and drive them to San Francisco where they belong. Huzzah. https://t.co/hhmxdQUIp8 — Sam Engelman (@EngelmanSamuel) November 7, 2024

We are closing in on them.

Aaron is one of the few people straight-shooting post-election. https://t.co/e9z0Kgn3Zz — Jeff Greenberg (@jeffgberg) November 7, 2024

Credit where it is true. He is finally facing reality. People don't like what he is selling.

You did your best to take clips wildly out of context as much as possible to help the cause, Aaron, but in the end there’s only so much blatant propagandizing can do — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 7, 2024

He really tried!

He should have called us Nazis more, that would have done the trick for sure. — Eiver Mecktun (@PercyMilktoast) November 7, 2024

He did 'NAZI' that coming.

No. The election was stolen. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 7, 2024

Jarvis is clearly teasing, but please do not give Aaron any ideas.

This is the least Rupar'd post in the history of Rupar posts — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 7, 2024

It is shocking to see him briefly operating in reality.

Aaron, at least you guys have Dick & Liz Cheney, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Usher, Meg Stallion and Eminem.



Silver lining! — John Smith 🇺🇲 (@JohnSmithNew2) November 7, 2024

What a trade off.

As a woman of color, an immigrant with an accent, and a longtime Democrat, let me tell you that too many Americans won’t vote for a candidate - man/woman/black/white/whatever - they do not feel is the right choice for the highest office in the land. — Lubdha Khandelwal (@lubdha) November 7, 2024

This really must be shocking to Aaron.

Yes, yes you did.



Change your abysmal strategy. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 7, 2024

They'll never think of that.

What lessons will you take away from this?

If you’re just going to say that most of the country is racist and misogynist then you will be left behind as we move forward into a golden age for the world. — Bob Starr (@Bobisheretohelp) November 7, 2024

Unfortunately, Aaron likely won't learn any of those lessons.

Whatever you do, don't change a thing. Blame racism, sexism, homophobia, Elon Musk, X, misinformation, lack of education, general stupidity, and everything else under the sun.



But under no circumstances should you think that your garbage policies are to blame or try to fix them. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 7, 2024

SHHHH. ... Don't give them any hints.