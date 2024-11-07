Brain-Trust Behind EMBARRASSING Iowa Poll Tries Saving Face but Mollie Hemingway Ain't Hav...
Welcome to the Reckoning, Leftists. BUCKLE UP!

Aaron Rupar Has Brief Moment of Realization When He Sees How Bad the Left Got their Butts Kicked

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:50 PM on November 07, 2024
Townhall Media

Aaron Rupar is finally waking up to reality and he apparently is struggling to come to terms.

It was the Red Wave we hoped for in 2022. We just got it two years later. That's ok.

It looks amazing to me. 

Aaron has always been a partisan hack. He's never tried to hide that.

We are closing in on them. 

Credit where it is true. He is finally facing reality. People don't like what he is selling.

He really tried!

He did 'NAZI' that coming.

Jarvis is clearly teasing, but please do not give Aaron any ideas. 

It is shocking to see him briefly operating in reality.

What a trade off.

This really must be shocking to Aaron.

They'll never think of that.

Unfortunately, Aaron likely won't learn any of those lessons.

SHHHH. ... Don't give them any hints.

