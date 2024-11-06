Democratic Knives are Out as Symone Sanders Admonishes Democrats for 'Stabbing Biden' in the Front

Symone D. Sanders once worked for Kamala Harris. When she left, there were rumors it was because she and Kamala butted heads. She never admitted it publicly, but this morning, she made it clear she did not like how Biden was pushed out of office.

MSNBC's Symone D. Sanders (a former Biden spox) just NUKED the Democrat Party over their coup to remove Joe Biden:



"I do have an indictment of some of the strategy, and again, the people that said, 'Joe Biden was the problem.' Where's my camera? ... I will just note that it is… pic.twitter.com/INR8ank1vz — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 6, 2024

She has a point. Biden in Scranton doesn’t change the outcome overall, but it is probably less of an ass kicking. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) November 6, 2024

Nothing was going to save Kamala, but it was disrespectful.

Is she aware that Biden was incapable of speaking coherently? — Jo Symon (@RealAMPeople) November 6, 2024

The pending civil war in the Democrat Party is gonna be a blast to watch. — AdamInHTown (@AdamInHTown) November 6, 2024

Get your popcorn ready.

Kamala was a terrible candidate. — Patti Hm (@patti_hm) November 6, 2024

Trump even won the popular vote. Kamala was awful and they need to come to terms with that.

omg is she crying — crowdturtle 🐢 (@crowdturtle) November 6, 2024

If she isn't outwardly, she definitely is inwardly.

Should we tell her it was voluntary, an extraordinary act of courage and leadership? pic.twitter.com/SqMerkwbxY — Chris Horner (@Chris_C_Horner) November 6, 2024

Biden was likely told it could get very much more painful if he did not decide to resign.

When your choice of candidate is an old man mentally failing or a woman who is a socialist imbecile….. 💥 — Tony (@1st_12151791) November 6, 2024

There were no good choices.

She and people who feel the same also vote.



Tectonic shifts yesterday. — Frozen (@icecastles22) November 6, 2024

OOooo she's big mad. — Timsvtttt (@timsvtgen1) November 6, 2024

When a black woman is calling out the terrible decision of replacing the old white man with the black/Indian(?) woman of colour ....



It feels like Ralphie getting his Red Ryder B.B. Gun. https://t.co/5k5SwxO5PB pic.twitter.com/4HarXL0XRd — James John Kreese (Son of John) (@JamesIII3300) November 6, 2024

She's not wrong, though.

After the election she gets sassy about this? https://t.co/P0FvA1YMot — Jewel Admirer 💎 (@shxwngod) November 6, 2024

Apparently, she is ready to tell the truth now.

Let the recriminations begin: https://t.co/8RZNPjBPcF — Atty Tom Dickinson (@AttyTMD) November 6, 2024

She actually worked for KH. https://t.co/RDBHnHbixp — TMN (@themainnetwork) November 6, 2024

Rumors are she hated her and today might confirm that.

BINGO, well said, people did not like this public execution of the beloved @POTUS . https://t.co/UpjGqqDRZV — Royjewboy BEEP BEEP 💥 (@RLalkin) November 6, 2024

Some on the Left are cheering on Symone's diatribe.

Lmao. The knives are out. I hate the MSM so much https://t.co/3nnNORR1u2 — Publius (@MylesKamara) November 6, 2024

Actually, this is quite entertaining, currently.