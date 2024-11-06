Scott Jennings WRECKS the Never Trump Crew: 'Nothing Has Ever Failed This Hard...

Democratic Knives are Out as Symone Sanders Admonishes Democrats for 'Stabbing Biden' in the Front

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:15 PM on November 06, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Symone D. Sanders once worked for Kamala Harris. When she left, there were rumors it was because she and Kamala butted heads. She never admitted it publicly, but this morning, she made it clear she did not like how Biden was pushed out of office.

Nothing was going to save Kamala, but it was disrespectful.

Get your popcorn ready.

Trump even won the popular vote. Kamala was awful and they need to come to terms with that.

If she isn't outwardly, she definitely is inwardly.

Matt Walsh Gathers the BEST of Liberal Meltdowns After Trump Won the Night
justmindy
Biden was likely told it could get very much more painful if he did not decide to resign.

There were no good choices.

She's not wrong, though.

Apparently, she is ready to tell the truth now.

Rumors are she hated her and today might confirm that.

Some on the Left are cheering on Symone's diatribe.

Actually, this is quite entertaining, currently.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DNC JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS SYMONE D. SANDERS 2024 ELECTION

