The 'New York Post' Cover Proclaiming Trump's YUGE Win is One for the Ages and Not to Be Missed

The 'New York Post' cover is often epic. Today's cover proclaiming Trump's victory is no exception.

The look on President Trump's face is stellar.

Trump, 78, was on course for an Electoral College landslide over Vice President Kamala Harris after he reversed his 2020 losses in the crucial states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — running up big margins among his white rural and working class base while making significant inroads among ethnic minorities. “There’s never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond,” the Republican nominee told a rapturous victory celebration at the Palm Beach County Convention Center not far from his Mar-a-Lago resort.

“We’re going to help our country heal,” Trump added, “and it needs help very badly. We’re going to fix our borders … fix everything about our country.”

It's time to heal a whole lot of things in our country.

The nation is healing!

Our long national nightmare is over.

Can someone check on Kamala?

There is no other way to describe it.

What a blessing that did not come to pass.

They refused to miss out on the fun!

