'The View' Has a Nuclear Meltdown Over Total Trump Victory!

Michael Avenatti Likely Hopes for a Pardon so He Shoots His Shot and Flatters Trump

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:40 PM on November 06, 2024
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Michael Avenatti had plenty of bad things to say about Trump once upon a time. It seems he has changed his tune now that he needs a pardon.

Fair enough. We would all probably try it if we were in his shoes.

He clearly doesn't know his character was written off in season 1. 

Trump should do it for the plot.

Do you have any more of those pardons laying around?

What a laugh!

Some tweeps think he can dream on as too many bridges have been burned.

Oh, and would they ever talk .

That shows their political acumen. 

They really deserve it.

Honestly we all know too much about each other.

It's very possible. Trump really doesn't hold grudges if you say some nice things about him.

Joe will likely pardon Hunter on his way out. It can be his last middle finger to the Democrats for how they treated him.

