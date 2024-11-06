Michael Avenatti Likely Hopes for a Pardon so He Shoots His Shot and Flatters Trump

Michael Avenatti had plenty of bad things to say about Trump once upon a time. It seems he has changed his tune now that he needs a pardon.

This dude is hoping for one of those unexpected Trump pardons. pic.twitter.com/miIR9eUJpu — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 6, 2024

You miss 100% of the shots you don't take? https://t.co/Qpoyy231oE — Ken Shepherd is normier than thou (@KenShepherd) November 6, 2024

Fair enough. We would all probably try it if we were in his shoes.

The main characters from season 1 showing up for a where are they now. https://t.co/9EJjccW0lM — Nope🇺🇸🇺🇦🇻🇪 (@LordGem3) November 6, 2024

He clearly doesn't know his character was written off in season 1.

Trump should do it for the plot.

Angling to be AG from prison. https://t.co/qrcqmusnjy — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 6, 2024

Do you have any more of those pardons laying around?

That's genuinely hilarious — John Aziz (@aziz0nomics) November 6, 2024

Remember when some people wanted him to run for President? 😂 — Suburban Gal (@SuburbsGal) November 6, 2024

What a laugh!

Why would he pardon Avenatti. He hates him — TheFinnishSisu🔱🇺🇸 (@theFinnishSisu) November 6, 2024

Hahaha not going to happen. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 6, 2024

Some tweeps think he can dream on as too many bridges have been burned.

I would do it just to get the MSM talking about it. — Caleb Box (@calebbox) November 6, 2024

Oh, and would they ever talk .

Lmfao the only person that actually fits the description of:



GARBAGE — Transqueenking (PARODY) (@transqueenking) November 6, 2024

I remember when the view wanted him to run for president in 2020 — Randy Oreens (@ItBegins2012) November 6, 2024

That shows their political acumen.

I still chuckle when Avenatti considered running for President. Trying to shake down Nike and stealing from Stormy were big mistakes. — Ary Rosenbaum (@rosenbaumlaw) November 6, 2024

That’s hysterical omg I forgot about this jerk and how much he deserves prison — piss take on things (@MdOsler) November 6, 2024

A true grifter — RT (@roby51605) November 6, 2024

I want to know if Trump is going to pardon the Chrisleys. — Asher Hamilton, Esq. (@insideyourfuego) November 6, 2024

They really deserve it.

After he literally trashed Donald J Trump and also stolen money from his clients? This isn’t ever going to happen. Zero chance — Svetlana Loves Reality TV (@LoveReality9) November 6, 2024

At least we know more now about dear leader’s sexual proclivities than ever thanks to old Nike extortionist here. — Yuffel (@Yuffel) November 6, 2024

Honestly we all know too much about each other.

And he might get it.

All Trump requires is you say nice things about him to get one. Michael Avenatti is doing what is required. — RNS 🇺🇸 (@RNS_USA) November 6, 2024

It's very possible. Trump really doesn't hold grudges if you say some nice things about him.

How long before Joe Biden is groveling to Trump for Hunter’s pardon? — MoDogs (@MoDogs2) November 6, 2024

Joe will likely pardon Hunter on his way out. It can be his last middle finger to the Democrats for how they treated him.