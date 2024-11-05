Trump Denies Some Corporate Media Credentials to Tonight's (Hopefully!) Victory Party

CNN's Dana Bash Wonders If Kamala Harris Had Enough Time to Introduce Herself...
justmindy
justmindy  |  7:10 PM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Good for them! The Trump campaign has denied some fake news reporters press credentials for their party tonight. 

            Journalists from multiple news organizations have been denied credentials to former President Donald Trump’s election night watch event in West Palm Beach, Florida, in retaliation for their coverage of Trump’s campaign.    

   

            Reporters at Politico, Axios, Puck, Voice of America and Mother Jones were among those denied credentials. Some, like Politico, had been previously granted access to the Tuesday night event only to have the decision reversed.    

   

            Politico’s team of reporters and a photographer were initially approved to attend the event, but on Tuesday morning were surprised to find they had been denied credentials, a person familiar with the matter told CNN. The person suggested the decision was made in response to an article in Politico magazine, which reported that a Trump campaign field director was fired for being a White nationalist.    

            Puck’s political correspondent Tara Palmeri was also set to broadcast from the event as part of Amazon’s election night special hosted by Brian Williams. But around the time Palmeri published a piece about “anxiety” within the Trump campaign, her credential was denied.    

   

            “I know I told you that I would be covering the Trump election night party from Palm Beach but turns out I have pissed off Trump’s campaign manager with my reporting and they decided to deny my credentials,” Palmeri said on the podcast “Somebody’s Gotta Win.”    

   

            “I have been honest and fair this entire time covering this election and I will be now broadcasting in studio with Brian Williams from LA,” she added.    

Can you blame them? Really?? The way the press has treated Trump, this seems like the perfect comeuppance. 

Tara should probably do some self reflection because she's wrong.

Cope and seethe!

Won't that be glorious! Let's hope they have to cry for four years.

