The Real Life 'Tony Stark' Proclaims Men Are Coming to Save America with their Votes

Elon Musk just tweeted exciting news!

The cavalry has arrived.



Men are voting in record numbers.



They now realize everything is at stake. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2024

Advertisement

Yes! Men are stepping up to vote and save our country. If you are reading this, go VOTE! Elon would appreciate it.

Save our country, Kings!

It's too early to know this. Have you texted 5 bros? If not, you have time. https://t.co/ZmvzHlsFlL — May Mailman (@MayMailman) November 5, 2024

Text them and give them a ride if they need it!

Real men always rise up when it's time to protect and save#Vote2024 https://t.co/Tiy6YfOMgZ — Ace 4 Trump 2024 🇺🇲 (@trump2024ace) November 5, 2024

Men are showing up, this is how it’s done! LET’S GO! https://t.co/b1wnmM4PVc — Diana Henry (@dianahenryart) November 5, 2024

Real men—not those light-loafered, Doug Emhoff wanna-be's—can save this country. 💪🇺🇸 https://t.co/ttcaQ4wdIa — Texas🔥Heat (@Lone_Star_Heat) November 5, 2024

Hey @elonmusk, if my candidate loses, I’ll accept the result, I’ll accept the decision of the American people. Because I’m an American citizen. I have one question for you: If your candidate loses, will you accept the result, will you accept the decision of the American people? https://t.co/sAu9OJ5jQO — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 5, 2024

Of course, silly goose Joe Walsh had to show up in his bid for attention. Trump has made it very clear he will accept the results of a free and fair election. Why are these people so obsessed with this topic? Apparently, piggy backing on Elon is the only way he can be noticed.

It is a different type of war that we are fighting https://t.co/UfhzUy5U1e — Ted Zhang (@TedHZhang) November 5, 2024

To be sure, we are fighting a spiritual battle for the soul of this nation.

Call every guy you know. Tell them to vote and save civilization itself, https://t.co/abvX4CHNUV — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 5, 2024

If men don’t stand in line to vote now, they’ll have to stand in line for their bread . Do your civic duty! https://t.co/6ttYm1KyOE — Indie (@IndieHighwalker) November 5, 2024

Not good enough. Not done yet! Now go get all your friends to vote https://t.co/opLtIMlexG — @PuckheadDad (@PuckheadDad) November 5, 2024

Get your guy friends and your smart lady friends, as well. Leave the abortion harpies at home.

I made a tweet the other day stating that was the case. I knew I was on to something. https://t.co/dhLUo7GvA4 — B∆RZ ® B3∆$T (@BarZaTTacKs) November 5, 2024

Advertisement

I Will now say @elonmusk single-handedly Saved America 👏🏾🤝🏽 thank you irl Tony Stark❤️ https://t.co/DYgZTVEVHR — TheSaint (@J3susB3rn3r) November 5, 2024

Men have heard the call and taking back the country in droves!



I have guy friends texting me pictures that they voted after I reminded them to get out and vote!



The vibe and energy is strong!



WE ARE GOING TO WIN! 🇺🇲 https://t.co/g9bW6TnPHs — Daniel (@CreativelyDan) November 5, 2024

It's such a great idea to remind your friends and hype them up by sending pics of your 'I Voted' stickers. Whatever it takes.