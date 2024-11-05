BOOMITY! Greg Gutfeld ERUPTS on Government Toadies Who Killed Peanut the Squirrel and...
Dairy State Dispatch: Let's Check in on Where Wisconsin Stands (So Far)
Joy Behar Declares She Would Rather Die Than Have a Republican Save Her...
Even Cooper Doesn't Buy It: Amy Klobuchar Says SO MANY Conservatives Have Told...
AOC Thinks Voting for Kamala Harris Will Control the Weather in New York
Manhattan Mayhem as Democrats Face Off Against Vengeful Squirrels and Raccoons on Election...
RUN A PICK SIX! Tim Walz Tried a 'Game Day' Tweet for Election...
BOOM: Insurrection Barbie Reminds Us Why We Need to Vote Trump for Our...
COPIUM Alert: Former WH Comms Director Ignores Reality, Says Trump Failed to Expand...
Obama Lackey Ben Rhodes Wants Us All to Know Kamala Really Stepped Up...
J.D. Vance's Dog Atlas Turns One and Wants Us All to Go Vote...
James Woods Takes 'Catastrophe' Kamala Harris APART Point by Point in EPIC Post...
Quick, Call Rep. Hank Johnson! Guam Didn't Capsize, but Does Flip Republican for...
Bro, Take the L! Tim Miller Comes Back for Another WHOOPING from Megyn...

The Real Life 'Tony Stark' Proclaims Men Are Coming to Save America with their Votes

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:25 PM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Elon Musk just tweeted exciting news!

Yes! Men are stepping up to vote and save our country. If you are reading this, go VOTE! Elon would appreciate it.

Save our country, Kings!

Text them and give them a ride if they need it!

Sam J.
Of course, silly goose Joe Walsh had to show up in his bid for attention. Trump has made it very clear he will accept the results of a free and fair election. Why are these people so obsessed with this topic? Apparently, piggy backing on Elon is the only way he can be noticed. 

To be sure, we are fighting a spiritual battle for the soul of this nation. 

Get your guy friends and your smart lady friends, as well. Leave the abortion harpies at home.

It's such a great idea to remind your friends and hype them up by sending pics of your 'I Voted' stickers. Whatever it takes.

