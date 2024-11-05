So BRAVE! Faux Republican Alyssa Farah Griffin Admits She Voted for (Wait for It) ... Kamala Harris

Alyssa Farah Griffin is the ONE host on 'The View' who supposedly is a Republican. She rarely talks and basically just sits in a chair twiddling her hair. Nice work if you can get it. In her Twitter bio, she labels herself a 'Republican in Exile'. That's a very dramatic way of saying she calls herself a Republican but she votes for and defends Democrats. She announced today she voted for Kamala. How shocking.

The View has an Election Day therapy session.

Faux conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin says she's "anxious, but hopeful" and finally admits she's a Kamala supporter: "For the first time in my life I voted for a Democrat. I voted for Kamala Harris."

The liberals cheer and praise her pic.twitter.com/M4jycHVT2s — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 5, 2024

She deserves a hug or something.

A "Republican" that voted to end the Republic.



MaKeS SenSe tO mE! — Dronetek Media (@TheDronetek) November 5, 2024

Literally no idea who this is — Diotima of Mantinea 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@Metatron245) November 5, 2024

Don’t call her a faux conservative. She’s not even that. She may identify as a Republican but that doesn’t make her a “conservative”.



Also, when @TheView moves in a direction, we can automatically assume the direct opposite is the best choice. — Just_Jason (@JasonTa38956047) November 5, 2024

She's a Democrat. She calls herself a Republican so she can stay on the show.

How weak and pathetic of an individual, you should quit, said all the Real Republicans.. — Pilot_Bob (@pilot_bob) November 5, 2024

It would be so nice if they hired an actual Republican or maybe even two for the job. Right now, it's literally 'The View' meaning one view and it's the Leftist one.

How weak and pathetic of an individual, you should quit, said all the Real Republicans.. — Pilot_Bob (@pilot_bob) November 5, 2024

Her Father will never speak to her now.😬 — Livia Zito (@LiviaZito) November 5, 2024

Apparently, Alyssa and her father have had a falling out about her political takes.

She’s been bought and paid for. — Susie (@halffull1025) November 5, 2024

She apparently really likes that ABC check.

She’s so proud of herself. And that pride will eventually be her downfall. — Lawrence H Guise (@h_guise) November 5, 2024

Stupid stupid woman — Catherine Owen (@Cathylynnowen) November 5, 2024

Alyssa you are as big an idiot as the rest of the view — Judy Schwers (@schwers_judy) November 5, 2024

Not surprising sweetheart, you are stuck with dimwits and yet you wanted to be included in your clown show. — Guillermo “Willie” Ruiz (@Guille42471) November 5, 2024

100% chance this is not the first time she voted for Democrats — Fletcher Christian (@dtetreault20) November 5, 2024

Oh, absolutely. This is just the first time she has admitted to it.