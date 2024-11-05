So BRAVE! Faux Republican Alyssa Farah Griffin Admits She Voted for (Wait for It) ... Kamala Harris

Dairy State Dispatch: RNC Scores HUGE Win in City of Milwaukee Poll Watcher...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:10 PM on November 05, 2024
Townhall Media

Alyssa Farah Griffin is the ONE host on 'The View' who supposedly is a Republican. She rarely talks and basically just sits in a chair twiddling her hair. Nice work if you can get it. In her Twitter bio, she labels herself a 'Republican in Exile'. That's a very dramatic way of saying she calls herself a Republican but she votes for and defends Democrats. She announced today she voted for Kamala. How shocking. 

She deserves a hug or something.

She's a Democrat. She calls herself a Republican so she can stay on the show.

It would be so nice if they hired an actual Republican or maybe even two for the job. Right now, it's literally 'The View' meaning one view and it's the Leftist one.

Warren Squire
Apparently, Alyssa and her father have had a falling out about her political takes.

She apparently really likes that ABC check.

Oh, absolutely. This is just the first time she has admitted to it.

