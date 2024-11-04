BREAKING: Huge News as Joe Rogan Officially Endorses Donald Trump

This is huge! Joe Rogan has officially endorsed Donald Trump! After speaking with Elon Musk today, Rogan unexpectedly endorsed Trump.

The great and powerful @elonmusk.

If it wasn't for him we'd be f@cked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.

For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump.

Enjoy the podcast pic.twitter.com/LdBxZFVsLN — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 5, 2024

Advertisement

Hopefully, this will inspire some undecided voters to go tomorrow and pull the lever for Trump.

There it is!



The unity squad is complete!



Tomorrow we put the work in!!



LFG!!!!!! https://t.co/rSZGdhY0hX — FIGHT (@Similac6) November 5, 2024

Joe is representative of so many American voters



The gaslighting, the lying, the economic ruin all end if you go to the ballot box and make the brave choice to vote for Donald Trump tomorrow https://t.co/oKeLo4tgtd — Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) November 5, 2024

BREAKING: Joe Rogan has endorsed Donald Trump.



Let’s go!!!



🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/ap5zAByj1x — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 5, 2024

This is sending massive reverberations across the political spectrum.

Will anyone at all believe it if they try to tell us the person who is not @realDonaldTrump won this election? https://t.co/Yh6KKzQ6bJ — Crowdsource The Truth (@JG_CSTT) November 5, 2024

🚨 Joe Rogan endorses Trump! Men, get out and vote! https://t.co/egM9WlarhD — Bradley Jaye (@bradleyajaye) November 5, 2024

This is huge!! LETS GO — aka (@akafacehots) November 5, 2024

Yeeeaaaahhh 🔥



Strong men are voting TRUMP — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) November 5, 2024

That's what Kamala gets for not coming on his podcast and having diva demands.

The squirrels have spoken 🫡 pic.twitter.com/B8BEeJ7AHo — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) November 5, 2024

Protect the pets! pic.twitter.com/dGUrYdQDFi — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) November 5, 2024

Glad to have you in the boat Joe.



We have a nation to save. 🫡🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mzBYHGdCXM — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) November 5, 2024

Just in time to make all those voters think twice about Kamala tomorrow.

Trump just won the election with this final pod



Who woulda thought Joe Rogan and Elon Musk were the two men to help save The World?



Only in America baby!!! 🇺🇸 — Ole Murica (@OleMurica) November 5, 2024

🚨 BREAKING: Joe Rogan officially endorses President Donald J. Trump.



VOTE, VOTE, VOTE! https://t.co/DtwDuYIBqc — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 5, 2024

🚨 President Trump just learned in real time on stage in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania that Joe Rogan endorsed him:



"Thank you, Joe! That's so nice." https://t.co/DtwDuYIBqc pic.twitter.com/4cVTUiRKZO — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 5, 2024

Advertisement

Joe Rogan finally endorsed Trump to make this too big to rig — True Jester (@TrueJester86) November 5, 2024

Everybody needs to go vote tomorrow. Don't take any race for granted. Go out and vote for Trump, but also those state and local races. Let's return sane leadership to all facets of American government.