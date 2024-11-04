Right on Time 'The Atlantic' (Owned by Kamala's Dear Friend) Claims Trump Causes...
Nothing Is Making Van Jones Feel Happy About Pennsylvania
BREAKING: Huge News as Joe Rogan Officially Endorses Donald Trump

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:40 PM on November 04, 2024
AP Photo/Gregory Payan

This is huge! Joe Rogan has officially endorsed Donald Trump! After speaking with Elon Musk today, Rogan unexpectedly endorsed Trump.

Hopefully, this will inspire some undecided voters to go tomorrow and pull the lever for Trump.

This is sending massive reverberations across the political spectrum.

That's what Kamala gets for not coming on his podcast and having diva demands.

Just in time to make all those voters think twice about Kamala tomorrow.

Everybody needs to go vote tomorrow. Don't take any race for granted. Go out and vote for Trump, but also those state and local races. Let's return sane leadership to all facets of American government.

