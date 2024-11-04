BREAKING: Huge News as Joe Rogan Officially Endorses Donald Trump

This is huge! Joe Rogan has officially endorsed Donald Trump! After speaking with Elon Musk today, Rogan unexpectedly endorsed Trump.
The great and powerful @elonmusk.— Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 5, 2024
If it wasn't for him we'd be f@cked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.
For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump.
Enjoy the podcast pic.twitter.com/LdBxZFVsLN
Hopefully, this will inspire some undecided voters to go tomorrow and pull the lever for Trump.
There it is!— FIGHT (@Similac6) November 5, 2024
The unity squad is complete!
Tomorrow we put the work in!!
LFG!!!!!! https://t.co/rSZGdhY0hX
Joe is representative of so many American voters— Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) November 5, 2024
The gaslighting, the lying, the economic ruin all end if you go to the ballot box and make the brave choice to vote for Donald Trump tomorrow https://t.co/oKeLo4tgtd
BREAKING: Joe Rogan has endorsed Donald Trump.— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 5, 2024
Let’s go!!!
🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/ap5zAByj1x
This is sending massive reverberations across the political spectrum.
Will anyone at all believe it if they try to tell us the person who is not @realDonaldTrump won this election? https://t.co/Yh6KKzQ6bJ— Crowdsource The Truth (@JG_CSTT) November 5, 2024
🚨 Joe Rogan endorses Trump! Men, get out and vote! https://t.co/egM9WlarhD— Bradley Jaye (@bradleyajaye) November 5, 2024
This is huge!! LETS GO— aka (@akafacehots) November 5, 2024
Yeeeaaaahhh 🔥— Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) November 5, 2024
Strong men are voting TRUMP
That's what Kamala gets for not coming on his podcast and having diva demands.
The squirrels have spoken 🫡 pic.twitter.com/B8BEeJ7AHo— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) November 5, 2024
Protect the pets! pic.twitter.com/dGUrYdQDFi— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) November 5, 2024
WOOOOOOOO LFG!!!!! pic.twitter.com/UuHQ52QHZg— Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) November 5, 2024
Glad to have you in the boat Joe.— Clandestine (@WarClandestine) November 5, 2024
We have a nation to save. 🫡🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mzBYHGdCXM
Just in time to make all those voters think twice about Kamala tomorrow.
Trump just won the election with this final pod— Ole Murica (@OleMurica) November 5, 2024
Who woulda thought Joe Rogan and Elon Musk were the two men to help save The World?
Only in America baby!!! 🇺🇸
me reading this tweet: pic.twitter.com/sn44uTB179— Chairman (@WSBChairman) November 5, 2024
🚨 BREAKING: Joe Rogan officially endorses President Donald J. Trump.— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 5, 2024
VOTE, VOTE, VOTE! https://t.co/DtwDuYIBqc
🚨 President Trump just learned in real time on stage in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania that Joe Rogan endorsed him:— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 5, 2024
"Thank you, Joe! That's so nice." https://t.co/DtwDuYIBqc pic.twitter.com/4cVTUiRKZO
That was unexpected https://t.co/hrwc5THLtL pic.twitter.com/p3QCp3eSG2— zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 5, 2024
Joe Rogan finally endorsed Trump to make this too big to rig— True Jester (@TrueJester86) November 5, 2024
Everybody needs to go vote tomorrow. Don't take any race for granted. Go out and vote for Trump, but also those state and local races. Let's return sane leadership to all facets of American government.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member