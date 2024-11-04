The NY Times Grapples with the Monster it Created as Tech Employees Demand Outrageous Concessions

The NY Times Tech writers may be the biggest group of snowflakes in America. They should be embarrassed to be this silly.

NYT Tech Workers want, among other things, trigger warnings in meetings discussing events in the news. Folks, you work at the New York Times! https://t.co/bucP0wXu4e ht @austin_rief pic.twitter.com/sLUQsuGa5J — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) November 4, 2024

Advertisement

So, they want no scented products in the break room, time off when pets pass and unlimited breaks. Seriously, grow up.

This should be obvious but if you can’t handle news without a trigger warning, then you probably shouldn’t be working in the news business. Come on. https://t.co/ixj58JKLVq — Amber Duke (@ambermarieduke) November 4, 2024

It would be like first responders demanding they have advance warning to prepare for what they may see on a call. Sorry, but terrible things come with the job description.

Things Times tech employees are demanding:



—“Unlimited break time”



—“pet bereavement leave”



—“mandatory trigger warnings in company meetings discussing events in the news” https://t.co/yiemh0tz6L — Adam Rubenstein (@RubensteinAdam) November 4, 2024

“Journalists” wanting trigger warnings… are in the wrong job. https://t.co/M05Ngc9s9K — stevemur (@stevemur) November 4, 2024

Gonna start yelling out "trigger warning!" every morning when I walk into the office. h/t @djheakin https://t.co/VdWXGh28x0 — Sarah Smith (@Hale_Storm) November 4, 2024

I never received an answer on the “scented products” demand. Is this a new identity? Is this something Democrats talk about a lot? Is there a Washington Post article someone can link? https://t.co/LwJJlbSxjS — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) November 4, 2024

Pretty sure it means people can't wear scented lotions or perfumes, but maybe they mean people can't eat any food with scents on break. Who knows?

"Yes, HR, I'll be taking the week off."

"Oh, you feeling alright?"

"Not really. Pet died."

"Oh sorry to hear that I didn't know you had a pet."

"It's not mine. It's Peanut." https://t.co/DI1q7pcOj2 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 4, 2024

Now, that should be a national holiday, to be honest.

I can think of another way to give them "unlimited break time" https://t.co/CM8lR4HUfb — Everything Is Stupid (@BleenishGurple) November 4, 2024

Give them some 'fun-ployment' the Democrats love to talk about.

unlimited break time?

Irate boss: Hey Joe!! Where are you? Haven’t seen you in three days! Our Exchange server got hacked and half the laptops have BSOD of unknown origin.

JOE: I’ve been on break. https://t.co/iXdIY74D9L — Tarmac492 (@Tarmac492v2) November 4, 2024

'These snot-nosed spoiled brat kids will grow up once they hit the real world of the work force,' they said. https://t.co/u5uQnCOzcv — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) November 4, 2024

Advertisement

That was the hope. Instead, they became more annoying and brought it to the workplace.

I do love it when Frankenstein's monster returns to burn the castle... https://t.co/D0AYBVC52E — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 4, 2024

The New York Times runs one piece on page A8 about the failures of DEI and people proclaim "woke is dead!".



Meanwhile... https://t.co/p19mz2sKJj — I'm Writing in Gary Johnson (@colorblindk1d) November 4, 2024

This may be what they mean by chickens coming home to roost.