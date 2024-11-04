VIP
I'm Worried About the Election, but So Are Kamala Harris' Supporters
Dueling Pollsters Show Nevada As A Toss-Up or Leaning Trump. No Wonder...
Right on Time 'The Atlantic' (Owned by Kamala's Dear Friend) Claims Trump Causes...
Nothing Is Making Van Jones Feel Happy About Pennsylvania
Election Day SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership
Rep. Rashida Tlaib: Israel Bombed Children Waiting for Polio Vaccine
Abortion and COVID Obsessed Doctor Wonders How the Election is Even Close
VIP
Even Our Dogs Know: A Vote for Trump Is a Vote For America...
Arizona -- What All the Data Shows With Less Than 24 Hours to...
American Hero Perishes in Controversial Biden/Harris Authorized Gaza Pier Mission
BREAKING: Huge News as Joe Rogan Officially Endorses Donald Trump
JD Vance Demonstrates Shrinkflation Under Biden-Harris
Former Obama Spokesman Sad That Megyn Kelly Fell for Russian Disinformation About Doug...
New York Times Thinks Biden's Legacy Will Be His Success in Lowering Border...

Meghan McCain Challenges Democrats to Define a Woman Igniting a Political Firestorm

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:55 PM on November 04, 2024
Lou Rocco/ABC via AP

Meghan McCain posed a question for Democrats the night before the election and it was more than awesome.

Advertisement

So they need women to win, but they don't know exactly what a woman is. What a pickle they find themselves in.

This, of course, sent Leftists into a spiral because they know she is right. Rather than admit she is right, however, they accuse her of various phobias. They cast aspersions when they know their logic is flawed.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

If anyone who claims they are a woman, at any time, is suddenly a woman, then what is a woman really?

Some very nasty and cruel Leftists even insulted Meghan's dead father. How low can you go, really?

Wait until they find out we voted for our daughters, too, because we want them to be able to buy a house one day, and for their intimate spaces to be free from weird men. We wanted out daughters to have the opportunity to play sports against other women and not men.

Advertisement

Women can reclaim their true identity at the ballot box tomorrow and shut down the nonsense of the Democratic party.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MEGHAN MCCAIN TRUMP WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
BREAKING: Huge News as Joe Rogan Officially Endorses Donald Trump
justmindy
Arizona -- What All the Data Shows With Less Than 24 Hours to Go
RickRobinson
Nothing Is Making Van Jones Feel Happy About Pennsylvania
Brett T.
Former Obama Spokesman Sad That Megyn Kelly Fell for Russian Disinformation About Doug Emhoff
Brett T.
Musk at Dusk: Joe Rogan Drops Surprise Podcast Interview with Elon on Eve of Election
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement