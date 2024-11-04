Meghan McCain Challenges Democrats to Define a Woman Igniting a Political Firestorm

Meghan McCain posed a question for Democrats the night before the election and it was more than awesome.

Interesting the party that has spent the last four years being unable to define what a woman is - now will only win if a massive number of women come out for them. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 5, 2024

So they need women to win, but they don't know exactly what a woman is. What a pickle they find themselves in.

Imagine going to the mat like this for a party that doesn't love you back. https://t.co/uMaQtqvBqD — el jefe (@ThatElJefe) November 5, 2024

Most women dont care Meghan. Stop trying to make trans people an issue https://t.co/8pyjZGN1bN — Hawk Tuah Politics ( Skyler ) (@HTuahPolitics) November 5, 2024

Stop trying to make transphobia happen, it's not going to happen. https://t.co/sDOgEjrflN pic.twitter.com/eyvWXI4Zx3 — Victoriä ✡️🥥🌴🇺🇦🏳️‍⚧️ (@surprisedhoe2) November 5, 2024

Girl, you’re wringing out a bone dry sponge with this damn line. Please refresh the material. It’s been years. https://t.co/xDskYXap8p — Jenna 🦖 (@jennaep7) November 5, 2024

This, of course, sent Leftists into a spiral because they know she is right. Rather than admit she is right, however, they accuse her of various phobias. They cast aspersions when they know their logic is flawed.

I disagree with Meghan a lot, but she has a point here.



Women care about crime and the economy and men staying out of women's sports.



So yes, Kamala needs women, but I think she will fall short. https://t.co/wuOH3VIJvI — Erin Koper (@erinkoper) November 5, 2024

If anyone who claims they are a woman, at any time, is suddenly a woman, then what is a woman really?

i mean you seem to support a party that is unable to define what is fraud and to be able to handle losing an election in the last couple of years, something it seems the your dad understood when he lost 16 years ago today... https://t.co/aghPhKl6sl — obamaatredrobin (@obamaatredrobin) November 5, 2024

Some very nasty and cruel Leftists even insulted Meghan's dead father. How low can you go, really?

How shocked they are going to be when they find that the strong smart women voted for Trump because they love their kids, their family, and their country — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) November 5, 2024

Wait until they find out we voted for our daughters, too, because we want them to be able to buy a house one day, and for their intimate spaces to be free from weird men. We wanted out daughters to have the opportunity to play sports against other women and not men.

Democrats pissed off too many women & I’m not talking about abortion.



When we saw our daughters & other women forced to compete against boys and men in their sports, it enraged many of us.



When we learned of women being forced to be housed with violent men in rape crisis… pic.twitter.com/Tn6glTVrLO — Cecile Shaw 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 (@cecile_shaw8) November 5, 2024

Not only have they failed to define a woman but they have also diminished their identities as such.

Men have equal right to your identity.

And no matter how often they try to steal the woman identity the child baring creatures still need defining, they don’t just simply disappear… pic.twitter.com/8QdoQlPKX6 — Ken (@Airte747) November 5, 2024

Women can reclaim their true identity at the ballot box tomorrow and shut down the nonsense of the Democratic party.