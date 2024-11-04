Downtown D.C. Prepares for Mostly Peaceful Protests From Joyful Kamala Supporters
Things That Make You Go Hmm Like ...Why Do We Know So Little About Trump's Pennsylvania Shooter

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:00 PM on November 04, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The home of Trump's shooter was wiped clean by the time the police arrived. Even the silverware was gone. What's even more weird? There is next to no information about a man who tried to kill a former President and leading candidate to be our next President. It makes no sense.

The life of Peanut also mattered, but it's crazy there has been more digging into the case of Peanut than seemingly into the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Bingo!

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
It's almost like they don't think they work for us.

Lots of conspiracy theories to make us laugh. 

Nothing to see here!

That'll do it.

It would be nice if they gave details so people didn't feel like it was a cover up. 

That is the most scandalous part.

Isn't that a strange coincidence?








