Things That Make You Go Hmm Like ...Why Do We Know So Little About Trump's Pennsylvania Shooter

The home of Trump's shooter was wiped clean by the time the police arrived. Even the silverware was gone. What's even more weird? There is next to no information about a man who tried to kill a former President and leading candidate to be our next President. It makes no sense.

How do we still know so little about the man who shot Trump? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 4, 2024

I have yet to see even a picture of his house, or his parents. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) November 4, 2024

We know more about a dead squirrel in NY than we know about Trump’s shooter. His file must be in the same file drawer as Epstein’s black book… — KeithH (@kch50014) November 4, 2024

The life of Peanut also mattered, but it's crazy there has been more digging into the case of Peanut than seemingly into the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Because the people who can find out, and tell us, don’t care. — Florida Dad 🇺🇸🐊 (@Corona3743) November 4, 2024

Welcome to the Memory Hole, where all news favorable to Trump is consigned lest it help his campaign. — Minam the Dwarf (@MinamtheD) November 4, 2024

Bingo!

Same thing with the vegas shooter. It clearly didn't fit the narrative so they swept it under the rug. The Vegas shooter was probably there to kill a bunch of conservatives at a country concert... — Jason (@JBPenn721) November 4, 2024

government doesn't feel like telling us — sonch (@soncharm) November 4, 2024

It's almost like they don't think they work for us.

Because the FBI never releases personnel files...? — JawjaJim 🇺🇸 (@JimJawja) November 4, 2024

Because it was the CIA — ℙ𝕣𝕖𝕥𝕥𝕪 ℝ𝕒𝕘𝕖 𝕄𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕚𝕟𝕖 (@synapticfail) November 4, 2024

Lots of conspiracy theories to make us laugh.

The biased news media doesn't want this story. It reminds people of Trump in a sympathetic way. — DL Beard (@dlbeard) November 4, 2024

Called a memory hole.

See that Las Vegas shooting for clues how long this is gonna go. — Luciferous_22 (@Luciferous_22) November 4, 2024

Nothing to see here!

We need Chuck Grassley to send a stern letter to the FBI. — Colter 1806 🇺🇸 (@Nobody_USA123) November 4, 2024

That'll do it.

Not sure. But I’ll take a stab at it.



Another Democratic coverup? — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) November 4, 2024

The trump shooter, the immediate power washing of the roof , the Las Vegas shooter, can we just have the facts from the government once? Now you know why they are scared of Trump winning — ShortGameAddict (@Murvel2015) November 4, 2024

It would be nice if they gave details so people didn't feel like it was a cover up.

Nevermind that his house was scrubbed by a professional “cleaner”, it’s an inconvenient investigation. — DogBrain (@mydogsbrain) November 4, 2024

That is the most scandalous part.

It’s all on file next to the persons responsible for the alleged p!pe bombs at the DNC on Inauguration Day 2021. — Bill Burke 🇺🇸 (@TaxManBoston) November 4, 2024

The same reason we still don’t know everything about presidential and presidential candidate assassinations from 61 & 66 years ago. — Respice Post Te (@water4323) November 4, 2024

