Right on Time 'The Atlantic' (Owned by Kamala's Dear Friend) Claims Trump Causes Chaos

Sigh. 'The Atlantic' went on a whole diatribe about how Trump brings chaos and how he is undisciplined since last summer. Maybe being shot changes a man. Who knows?

This election will test Americans’ “appetite for chaos, particularly the kind that Donald Trump has been exhibiting,” @HannaRosin writes. She speaks with @TimAlberta and @MarkLeibovich about Trump’s loss of discipline since the summer: https://t.co/ehST1NBF5L — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) November 5, 2024

One thing tomorrow’s election will test is Americans’ appetite for chaos, particularly the kind that Donald Trump has been exhibiting in the last few months of his campaign. After weeks of running a disciplined campaign, Trump’s advisers lost control of their candidate, the Atlantic staff writer Tim Alberta reported this week. Trump grew restless and bored and drifted off script in his campaign appearances. During a summer interview with the National Association of Black Journalists, for example, he mused aloud about Kamala Harris, “I don’t know. Is she Indian or is she Black?” From the perspective of his advisers, Trump’s string of offensive public statements needlessly alienated potential voters. Members of Trump’s campaign staff told Alberta that they became disillusioned about their ability to rein in their candidate and left the campaign. Will this unleashed version of Trump affect the election outcome? In this week’s episode of Radio Atlantic, we talk with Alberta and another Atlantic staff writer, Mark Leibovich, about how candidate Trump transformed over the summer, how Kamala Harris’s campaign reacted, where each campaign stands now, and what it means for the election. Alberta and Leibovich also offer tips on how to manage your inner chaos while watching the election results.

The problem with all of this? The owner of 'The Atlantic' is besties with Kamala.

The Atlantic is owned by close personal friend of Kamala Harris, Lauren Powell Jobs. Lauren Powell Jobs was even at her Senatorial swearing in. Every single person paid by this publication is paid to promote Kamala Harris. Yes, even the cripple. That is the only reason this… https://t.co/4Zm2zLuP2d — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 5, 2024

Maybe she has a bit of bias as do her writers wanting to please their boss and keep their cushy jobs?

Also a close personal friend of Ghislane Maxwell — Not Wally (@FrogLov19655173) November 5, 2024

We will witness plenty of chaos,

any time the left don't get their

way, even with Harris as president. — Martha Cantrell (@MarthaC10209635) November 5, 2024

The ONLY time there is actual chaos is when the Left doesn't get their way. The businesses in DC aren't boarding up their windows because they worry about Republican outrage. They are worried about Leftists burning down buildings like they did in the summer of 2020.

For those who aren't aware 'Cripple' refers to Tom Nichols who is not a Cripple but has a chair that makes it seems like he is. His brain is broken, though.

The person he’s mocking isn’t actually “crippled”…

It’s just a running joke in his feed, kind of a long story

100 Percent. The Atlantic is totally corrupt. — Kevin Harper (@KevinAHarperVO) November 5, 2024

Just like most Corporate Media.