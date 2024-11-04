Meghan McCain Challenges Democrats to Define a Woman Igniting a Political Firestorm
VIP
I'm Worried About the Election, but So Are Kamala Harris' Supporters
Dueling Pollsters Show Nevada As A Toss-Up or Leaning Trump. No Wonder...
Nothing Is Making Van Jones Feel Happy About Pennsylvania
Election Day SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership
Rep. Rashida Tlaib: Israel Bombed Children Waiting for Polio Vaccine
Abortion and COVID Obsessed Doctor Wonders How the Election is Even Close
VIP
Even Our Dogs Know: A Vote for Trump Is a Vote For America...
Arizona -- What All the Data Shows With Less Than 24 Hours to...
American Hero Perishes in Controversial Biden/Harris Authorized Gaza Pier Mission
BREAKING: Huge News as Joe Rogan Officially Endorses Donald Trump
JD Vance Demonstrates Shrinkflation Under Biden-Harris
Former Obama Spokesman Sad That Megyn Kelly Fell for Russian Disinformation About Doug...
New York Times Thinks Biden's Legacy Will Be His Success in Lowering Border...

Right on Time 'The Atlantic' (Owned by Kamala's Dear Friend) Claims Trump Causes Chaos

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:10 PM on November 04, 2024
ImgFlip

Sigh. 'The Atlantic' went on a whole diatribe about how Trump brings chaos and how he is undisciplined since last summer. Maybe being shot changes a man. Who knows?

Advertisement

One thing tomorrow’s election will test is Americans’ appetite for chaos, particularly the kind that Donald Trump has been exhibiting in the last few months of his campaign. After weeks of running a disciplined campaign, Trump’s advisers lost control of their candidate, the Atlantic staff writer Tim Alberta reported this week. Trump grew restless and bored and drifted off script in his campaign appearances. During a summer interview with the National Association of Black Journalists, for example, he mused aloud about Kamala Harris, “I don’t know. Is she Indian or is she Black?” From the perspective of his advisers, Trump’s string of offensive public statements needlessly alienated potential voters. Members of Trump’s campaign staff told Alberta that they became disillusioned about their ability to rein in their candidate and left the campaign. Will this unleashed version of Trump affect the election outcome? In this week’s episode of Radio Atlantic, we talk with Alberta and another Atlantic staff writer, Mark Leibovich, about how candidate Trump transformed over the summer, how Kamala Harris’s campaign reacted, where each campaign stands now, and what it means for the election. Alberta and Leibovich also offer tips on how to manage your inner chaos while watching the election results.

Recommended

Meghan McCain Challenges Democrats to Define a Woman Igniting a Political Firestorm
justmindy
Advertisement

The problem with all of this? The owner of 'The Atlantic' is besties with Kamala.

Maybe she has a bit of bias as do her writers wanting to please their boss and keep their cushy jobs?

The ONLY time there is actual chaos is when the Left doesn't get their way. The businesses in DC aren't boarding up their windows because they worry about Republican outrage. They are worried about Leftists burning down buildings like they did in the summer of 2020.

Advertisement

For those who aren't aware 'Cripple' refers to Tom Nichols who is not a Cripple but has a chair that makes it seems like he is. His brain is broken, though. 

Just like most Corporate Media.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELECTION KAMALA HARRIS THE ATLANTIC 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Meghan McCain Challenges Democrats to Define a Woman Igniting a Political Firestorm
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
BREAKING: Huge News as Joe Rogan Officially Endorses Donald Trump
justmindy
Arizona -- What All the Data Shows With Less Than 24 Hours to Go
RickRobinson
Nothing Is Making Van Jones Feel Happy About Pennsylvania
Brett T.
Former Obama Spokesman Sad That Megyn Kelly Fell for Russian Disinformation About Doug Emhoff
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Meghan McCain Challenges Democrats to Define a Woman Igniting a Political Firestorm justmindy
Advertisement