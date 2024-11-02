Senator Rick Scott Trolls His Democratic Opponent with Basic Spelling Lessons

Rick Scott is running for Senate in Florida. As Florida is pretty red these days, it seems he will easily hold onto his Senate seat. If you live in Florida, go vote. Another reason to vote for Scott other than he is the Republican? His opponent literally can't spell.

You spelled Gainesville wrong. pic.twitter.com/BxVcxLQtXV — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) October 29, 2024

It started when his opponent advertised for an event she was holding in Gainesville, Florida (Go Gators). She spelled Gainesville wrong on the ad and Scott pointed it out to her. It was pretty hilarious. Maybe she started Happy Hour too soon.

No one ever accused DMP of being smart. You are really lucky to have her as an opponent — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) October 29, 2024

There should be a basic requirement of being able to spell to be in the Senate. Particularly, when the city is a major city in the state you want to represent because it is home to the University of Florida. It doesn't end there.

Today, she posted an ad of herself holding up a campaign sign with a campaign shirt on. This time, she spelled Florida wrong. FLORIDA! The state she allegedly wants to represent. She can't spell that right.

Oooof — Spence Rogers (@SpenceRogers) November 2, 2024

Oh man — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 2, 2024

Debbie has new ink. pic.twitter.com/7GSN61xp6f — joe miller (@joemill37087868) November 2, 2024

Oh, Debbie! What a silly goose she is to think she belongs in the Senate.

Poor Debbie. Can’t even afford to hire a social media person who could graduate high school. — Julie “Florida Woman” Barrett (@juliecbarrett) November 2, 2024

My gosh! She makes it too easy. 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 what a 🤡she should come to Oregon. Our political machine is so corrupt she’d be a shoe in and she appears to have the correct IQ. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 looking for logic 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@liberalismlies) November 2, 2024

Florida would probably be happy to loan her to Oregon. She would probably be happier there with all of her Leftist friends. Florida is full of conservatives now.

She’s not the brightest bulb in the box, Rick! — TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) November 2, 2024

A low I.Q. candidate with a low I.Q. team. Yikes! — Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) November 2, 2024

Nice trolling Sen.! — BBSoFL (@BBSoFL) November 2, 2024

It was the best use of the internet.

She’s drunk again and tweeting — Cat on A Leash (@CatonALeash1) November 2, 2024

LMAO! Rick Scott is my favorite comedian — BellaliberTea (@redpillbeba) November 2, 2024

He certainly is on a roll.

So, I guess Debbie doesn’t do Florida either! 😆 — CJ (@cynthia_jaye) November 2, 2024

Wow. She still hasn’t learned her lesson. — Carlos E. Moreyra, MD (@moreyraortho) November 2, 2024

Vodka in the morning could cause that..... — Bill S (@respondrecover) November 2, 2024

Or so we've heard!

Im crying 🤣 Trolling level 10 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — MagaMafia (@yuhhh_mom) November 2, 2024

This person is a moron. — Sally Anne 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 (@SallyAnneUSA) November 2, 2024

Thankfully, by 8pm on Tuesday, she'll will no longer matter.