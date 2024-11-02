VIP
Senator Rick Scott Trolls His Democratic Opponent with Basic Spelling Lessons

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on November 02, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Rick Scott is running for Senate in Florida. As Florida is pretty red these days, it seems he will easily hold onto his Senate seat. If you live in Florida, go vote. Another reason to vote for Scott other than he is the Republican? His opponent literally can't spell. 

It started when his opponent advertised for an event she was holding in Gainesville, Florida (Go Gators). She spelled Gainesville wrong on the ad and Scott pointed it out to her. It was pretty hilarious. Maybe she started Happy Hour too soon.

There should be a basic requirement of being able to spell to be in the Senate. Particularly, when the city is a major city in the state you want to represent because it is home to the University of Florida. It doesn't end there.

Today, she posted an ad of herself holding up a campaign sign with a campaign shirt on. This time, she spelled Florida wrong. FLORIDA! The state she allegedly wants to represent. She can't spell that right.

Oh, Debbie! What a silly goose she is to think she belongs in the Senate.

Florida would probably be happy to loan her to Oregon. She would probably be happier there with all of her Leftist friends. Florida is full of conservatives now.

It was the best use of the internet. 

He certainly is on a roll. 

Or so we've heard!

Thankfully, by 8pm on Tuesday, she'll will no longer matter.

