Jason Kelce Handily Shuts Down a Big Mouth Troll After Brother Travis is Insulted with a Slur

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:40 PM on November 02, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Jason Kelce woke up this morning excited to attend a college football game and have a good day. He wasn't planning to deal with an obnoxious troll, but unfortunately he did and there was video of the whole event. He is the hero we didn't know we need.

Listen, you can't destroy someone's phone over words, but can you blame him?

Don't come up to a tough former football player who just left the NFL and mock his beloved brother. That is just dumb.

We'll allow it. Sometimes, someone has to be checked.

People run their mouths without any thoughts of consequences. 

'What Hippies Used to Say': Bill Maher Defends Donald Trump's Remarks on 'Warhawk' Liz Cheney
Amy Curtis
Family first always.

They have keyboard courage and don't realize what happens in real life.

Kelce will likely have to buy him a new phone. That is the sad part about it.

The way he loves and protects his family is heartwarming.

If by interesting, you mean stupid, absolutely. 

Kelce will likely to have to pay for the phone and give the guy some kind of financial settlement for 'emotional distress' because we live in a society that too often protects people who have it coming.

