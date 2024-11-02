Jason Kelce Handily Shuts Down a Big Mouth Troll After Brother Travis is Insulted with a Slur

Jason Kelce woke up this morning excited to attend a college football game and have a good day. He wasn't planning to deal with an obnoxious troll, but unfortunately he did and there was video of the whole event. He is the hero we didn't know we need.

Advertisement

NEW: Jason Kelce, brother of Travis Kelce, grabs a man's phone and smashes it on the ground after he called his brother a 'f*ggot' for dating Taylor Swift.



The incident happened at Penn State where Kelce was attending the Penn State vs. Ohio State game.



"Kelce! How does it feel… pic.twitter.com/Obtkp4eetk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 2, 2024

Listen, you can't destroy someone's phone over words, but can you blame him?

Don't come up to a tough former football player who just left the NFL and mock his beloved brother. That is just dumb.

Big respect bump for Jason. https://t.co/o1mQJAFfK0 — T.W. Arrighi (@twarrighi) November 2, 2024

We'll allow it. Sometimes, someone has to be checked.

We can go to the tape on the Cam Newton 5-on-1 brawl or this, but these things are the epitome of your mouth writing checks your @ss can’t cash. Don’t do it, y’all. https://t.co/4eZ81PQPsV — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 2, 2024

People run their mouths without any thoughts of consequences.

I’m with Jason on this one. No matter your opinion on Travis, that’s his brother. https://t.co/eOYwbdcFpG — Right Wing Dad 🇺🇸 (@RightWingDad) November 2, 2024

Family first always.

2 things.

1.) last person I’d pick a fight with is Jason Kelce.

2.) you call my brother that to me, my crash out going to be worse than smashing your phone. https://t.co/gD3h2DxjOz — Dut (@D_Hunt4) November 2, 2024

They have keyboard courage and don't realize what happens in real life.

Good for Jason… what a jerk.. he asked for it and hope his parents refuse to buy him a new phone https://t.co/FzdL0ULDxo — Jay Jackson (@jaybjackson) November 2, 2024

Kelce will likely have to buy him a new phone. That is the sad part about it.

Always be prepared to throw hands for your family against punk @ss b#tches https://t.co/pw3XiAWD57 — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) November 2, 2024

I was never really a Jason Kelce fan at all until watching the alternate camera angle and hearing the full audio of this clip a minute ago. https://t.co/BUNmntUXdV — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) November 2, 2024

Advertisement

The way he loves and protects his family is heartwarming.

Getting in the Face of a 300 pound professional athlete is an interesting life choice. https://t.co/WTFCW8zGAb — Mike Dizzll (@MikeDizzll) November 2, 2024

If by interesting, you mean stupid, absolutely.

How can you not love Jason Kelce lol https://t.co/R3uQj7Mxqo — RG | Spenker C (@SpenkerC) November 2, 2024

Good



Why do people think it’s ok to talk to anybody like this? Much less a professional athlete. https://t.co/ca3cTFdvFp — 🍀KALEB👑 (@KalebScott33) November 2, 2024

Kelce will likely to have to pay for the phone and give the guy some kind of financial settlement for 'emotional distress' because we live in a society that too often protects people who have it coming.