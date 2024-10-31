Cringers Assemble! Avengers Actors' Kamala Ad Has Voters Wishing for Another Thanos Snap
Utterly Tone-Deaf: In a Single Tweet, CBS News Shows Why the Mainstream Media...

Out of Touch LeBron James Announces His Endorsement for President

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:20 PM on October 31, 2024
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Another day, another famous person endorsing Kamala Harris. All the rich and famous want her because the economy doesn't effect them. They don't have to cut coupons to shop.

Advertisement

It must be nice to live in a world where you don't have to struggle to buy gas and groceries. 

LOL! Apparently it's not a good omen so maybe it was a good thing he endorsed Kamala. 

BOOM! That is actually who he serves.

It requires that and endorsing the Democratic candidate.

Allegedly.

The rich will make sure their kids aren't sent off to war like they do every time. 

The rich just get richer.

That's a shame. 

The perfect comment. Lebron has no clue the struggles of the regular American.

Best to admire his athletic skills, but choose the President based on your own circumstances.

Tags: ENDORSEMENT KAMALA HARRIS LEBRON JAMES NBA 2024 ELECTION

