Out of Touch LeBron James Announces His Endorsement for President

Another day, another famous person endorsing Kamala Harris. All the rich and famous want her because the economy doesn't effect them. They don't have to cut coupons to shop.

LeBron James has weighed in: https://t.co/JDGBPrmZ8h — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 31, 2024

It must be nice to live in a world where you don't have to struggle to buy gas and groceries.

LOL! Apparently it's not a good omen so maybe it was a good thing he endorsed Kamala.

Surprised, I thought he’d be voting for Xi Jinping. — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) October 31, 2024

BOOM! That is actually who he serves.

He’s a billionaire. Issues of every day Americans doesn’t apply to him. — Shaun Blair (@shauntx09) October 31, 2024

LeBron thinking he’s cooler than the Kill Tony crew is so on brand — AdamG (@AdamGUNC) October 31, 2024

He looked great in the Pink Skirt and pocket book he models as his embarrassment ritual of Hollywood elite.

if that is what Fame requires , he can have it. — Tom Dougherty (@tdoughertyloans) October 31, 2024

It requires that and endorsing the Democratic candidate.

May Kamala follow in President Hillary's puffy footsteps — In His Fold (@BleatingSheep1) October 31, 2024

Someone tell Bronny he doesn’t have to tell his dad whom he voted for. — Tax Bastard (@TheTaxBastard) October 31, 2024

Yeah those Diddy/Epstein parties were wild — Pearl Bodine (@ChickenChoker8) October 31, 2024

Allegedly.

CCP supporter Lebron James — JPM (@JPMM_07) October 31, 2024

Not sure why you want your son going off to war, but ok. — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) October 31, 2024

The rich will make sure their kids aren't sent off to war like they do every time.

Well, you already got one of your kids a multi-million dollar job that he’s not remotely qualified for, so…. — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) October 31, 2024

The rich just get richer.

Bro you can’t even name a single policy of hers, I guarantee you ! — Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy (parody) (@VivekRammaswamy) October 31, 2024

I thought this would be the year that you endorse me pic.twitter.com/VJ6RYhNAat — greg (@greg16676935420) October 31, 2024

That's a shame.

What did you do at Diddy’s parties? — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 31, 2024

This is LeBron’s answer to Nick Bosa wearing a MAGA. Can you see the difference between a hat and this ridiculous video? — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) October 31, 2024

I am not telling you who to vote for



But LeBron James hasn’t worried about the price of eggs in 20 years, he doesn’t care what interest rate on mortgage loans are, he doesn’t care how much gas cost, he doesn’t care how your going to pay rent this month, he doesn’t care about… — NYR Louie ™️ (@NYRLouie) October 31, 2024

The perfect comment. Lebron has no clue the struggles of the regular American.

Shut up and dribble 🏀 . Your kids & family will grow up GREAT no matter who the president is.. in their private schools, with your industry connections, & inside of your gated community with security on guard. — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) October 31, 2024

Best to admire his athletic skills, but choose the President based on your own circumstances.