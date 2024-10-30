A YUGE Win for Pennsylvania Voters as a Judge Rules Early Voting Closed Too Early and Must Re-Open

A victory for the people of Pennsylvania as a court rules the precinct was closed too early yesterday and now they have to stay open a few more days. Woot!

As you can see here, there are a lot of people who showed up before 5pm and are being refused entry to vote.



Is it a coincidence that @ScottPresler flipped Bucks County red and now they’re shutting out voters? https://t.co/UeyJpQC1f4 pic.twitter.com/c0PaxZzGaZ — Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithTV) October 29, 2024

A judge just ruled that these cops broke the law and that now early voting will go on until Friday due to the illegal closing of voting locations in conservative district Bucks County, PA….. https://t.co/DsAeSTjsP8 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 30, 2024

These voters did exactly the right thing. When they saw voter suppression happening, they took out their cameras and started filming. Then, they reached out to party officials who could help by taking the issue to court. They made the case easy for the lawyers with their perfect video. Always get video and pictures.

Cops and county officials need to lose their jobs and pensions for this illegal interference https://t.co/NGTBlahTsE — BitterApplesauce (@bitterclinger4e) October 30, 2024

They need to figure out why this happened and what was the motivation of the police officers.

Who gave them to order to break the law? — Constance Crane (@TrackingFires) October 30, 2024

This is the other pertinent question.

Democrats suppressing voters - RNC/Trump having an aggressive legal mindset with legal teams already in place is a lesson from 2020. — Founding Ideals (@founding_ideals) October 30, 2024

It's heartening to see. They were ready to go.

PENNSYLVANIA LAWSUIT VICTORY



We just won the Trump Campaign/RNC lawsuit against Bucks County, PA.



We will now have extended early in-person mail-voting through November 1st — three extra days.



We will keep fighting. Go vote! Stay in line! — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) October 30, 2024

It's so nice to see the GOP mounting an effective legal response. Every day we should thank God that Ronna McDaniel is no longer in charge. — Rudolph Troha 🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈 (@RudolphTroha) October 30, 2024

They are so much more nimble.

You know, when ours was told they had to stay until everyone who was in line at 5 got a chance to vote, they all of a sudden got everyone in and out! Amazing — Oremus (@Oremus01) October 30, 2024

Isn't that amazing?

fire them and charge them with federal election tampering - they felt "empowered" to do this and we need names.#rico — Ravensbreak (@ravensbreak) October 30, 2024

There needs to be an investigation into who gave orders, why and what was really going on.

That's not enough. Someone needs their head piked at the doors as a reminder of how serious this is. — The Booth Project (@defrockedSpock) October 30, 2024

I have a tough time believing the officers instigated this shut down on their own.



It either came from the polling place itself or was a directive from above.



Names and positions held within the election structure. Then Federal charges for disobeying Election Law. — MAGA - American Pitbull 🇺🇸 (@MelissaRNMBA) October 30, 2024

Things are about to get very interesting.