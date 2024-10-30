A YUGE Win for Pennsylvania Voters as a Judge Rules Early Voting Closed Too Early and Must Re-Open

A Chinese Exchange Student Voted Illegally in Michigan ... But His Vote Will...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:25 PM on October 30, 2024
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

A victory for the people of Pennsylvania as a court rules the precinct was closed too early yesterday and now they have to stay open a few more days. Woot!

These voters did exactly the right thing. When they saw voter suppression happening, they took out their cameras and started filming. Then, they reached out to party officials who could help by taking the issue to court. They made the case easy for the lawyers with their perfect video. Always get video and pictures.

They need to figure out why this happened and what was the motivation of the police officers.

This is the other pertinent question.

It's heartening to see. They were ready to go.

They are so much more nimble.

Isn't that amazing?

There needs to be an investigation into who gave orders, why and what was really going on.

Things are about to get very interesting.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP PENNSYLVANIA VOTE VOTER FRAUD 2024 ELECTION

