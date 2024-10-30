Kamala's spokesman is coping oh so hard. It's actually so sad for him.

Is Donald Trump the first candidate ever to have not one but TWO Dukakis Moments? pic.twitter.com/KcFWScLWBq — Ian Sams (@IanSams) October 30, 2024

Oh, he wishes. Both McDonalds and the Garbage Truck have been internet sensations.

I realize you have a job to do. But bro, have SOME self respect for yourself. https://t.co/oAw6GxKbdW — Brodigan (@brodigan) October 30, 2024

He literally must have zero self respect.

Team Kamala thinking doing working class jobs is the same as a “Dukakis moment” is a pretty perfect encapsulation of when that campaign isn’t breaking through with working class voters. https://t.co/nh9H798Vc2 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 30, 2024

They really are so very out of it.

He looks like he should touch some grass and stand in the sun for a few minutes. It might help him get in touch with reality.

If you wonder why Kamala’s campaign has been so disconnected, this is her #1 man: https://t.co/hAhI8KyiI9 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 30, 2024

It's one of those clarifying moments.

Just incredible stuff here. https://t.co/k8hrcerOyM — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) October 30, 2024

She could have followed him on Rogan. She didn't. She could have gone to McDonald's to prove she worked there. She didn't. Now they're reacting to this. https://t.co/KBY88UuxXG — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 30, 2024

Let's be honest. She's too lazy and entitled to do any of that. Just like she believed Joe Rogan should fly his whole studio and staff to her for a one hour interview. She's clearly high on her own supply.

So Trump is the terrifying second coming of Hitler… who also can be laughed at for being feckless and silly? How does that make sense as an argument? https://t.co/teXZOQNsVZ — This Here Snakeskin Jacket (@SFlipp) October 30, 2024

This comparison never makes sense because Trump knows he’s being funny whereas Dukakis wanted to convince the country that he could kill people or something https://t.co/UbKj7tndxG — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) October 30, 2024

Trump can make jokes at his own expense.

They are delicious.

LMAO this is sad even for you, dude. https://t.co/oeXpLOFVmq — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 30, 2024

He's struggling.

Ian isn’t angry. Don’t put in the newspaper that Ian is angry. https://t.co/SFbVJ4xfVl — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 30, 2024

He's not mad at all. Don't use the dril tweet on him.

i am not mad at all. i am not mad. i am not mad. i am not mad. i am not mad. i am not mad. i am not mad. i am not mad. i am not mad. i am not mad. i am not mad. i am not mad. i am not mad. i am not mad. i am not mad. i am not mad. i am not mad. i am not mad. i am not mad. i am no — wint but Al (@dril_gpt2) March 20, 2021

He deserved it.

If Sams genuinely believes this, I understand why the Harris campaign has been a slowly-unfolding disaster. https://t.co/GGAbIUtE45 — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) October 30, 2024

It explains quite a lot.

Kamala campaign effort to “Dukakis Moment” Trump won’t work, since what Trump is doing (McDonald’s & garbage truck) is the opposite of what Dukakis was doing in a tank with a giant helmet on. Trump is performatively humbling himself while Dukakis was trying to tough guy himself. https://t.co/pEifqf6EsH — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) October 30, 2024

The Kamala campaign will never get it.