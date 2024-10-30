Thug Who Shot Orthodox Jew in Chicago Is Illegal Immigrant
Joe Biden Weirdly Goes 'Bobbing for Babies' at White House Halloween Event
Donald Trump Asks Reporters How They Like His New Garbage Truck
Pollster Says Biden's 'Garbage' Take Could Help Trump Trash Kamala's Presidential Hopes
NPR Reports That 'Republicans Pounce' on President Biden's 'Garbage' Remarks
Election Interference: ‘AllVote’ Sends Fake Texts Telling People They Already Voted
ABC Affiliate Declares Kamala Harris Victory in ‘Test Run’
ANOTHER Major Corporate Media Cartel Member Comes After Ben Shapiro
WaPo: Joe Biden’s ‘Garbage’ Defense ‘Is Entirely Plausible’
AP Propagandists Do Their Thing With SCOTUS Ruling About Va. Removing Noncitizen Voter...
Write or Wrong? Gen-Z Voters Are Using Their Ballot's Blank Space to Send...
A Chinese Exchange Student Voted Illegally in Michigan ... But His Vote Will...
NPR Media Guy Just Thinks President Biden Is an Old Man With a...
Compare Report About Biden Damaging the Harris Campaign to What Trump Said During...

Kamala's Out of Touch Spokesman Claims the Wildly Popular Trump Appearances are 'Dukakis' Moments

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on October 30, 2024
Townhall Media

Kamala's spokesman is coping oh so hard. It's actually so sad for him.

Advertisement

Oh, he wishes. Both McDonalds and the Garbage Truck have been internet sensations.

He literally must have zero self respect.

They really are so very out of it.

He looks like he should touch some grass and stand in the sun for a few minutes. It might help him get in touch with reality.

It's one of those clarifying moments.

Recommended

Donald Trump Asks Reporters How They Like His New Garbage Truck
Brett T.
Advertisement

Let's be honest. She's too lazy and entitled to do any of that. Just like she believed Joe Rogan should fly his whole studio and staff to her for  a one hour interview. She's clearly high on her own supply. 

Trump can make jokes at his own expense.

They are delicious. 

He's struggling.

He's not mad at all. Don't use the dril tweet on him.

Advertisement

He deserved it.

It explains quite a lot.  

The Kamala campaign will never get it.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DEMOCRATIC DNC KAMALA HARRIS MAGA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Donald Trump Asks Reporters How They Like His New Garbage Truck
Brett T.
Joe Biden Weirdly Goes 'Bobbing for Babies' at White House Halloween Event
justmindy
ANOTHER Major Corporate Media Cartel Member Comes After Ben Shapiro
justmindy
Pollster Says Biden's 'Garbage' Take Could Help Trump Trash Kamala's Presidential Hopes
Warren Squire
Election Interference: ‘AllVote’ Sends Fake Texts Telling People They Already Voted
Brett T.
ABC Affiliate Declares Kamala Harris Victory in ‘Test Run’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Donald Trump Asks Reporters How They Like His New Garbage Truck Brett T.
Advertisement