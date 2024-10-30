NPR Media Guy Just Thinks President Biden Is an Old Man With a...
A Chinese Exchange Student Voted Illegally in Michigan ... But His Vote Will Likely Still Count

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:45 PM on October 30, 2024
ImgFlip

This one will make your blood pressure rise. A Chinese student in Michigan allegedly voted in our elections. He was caught and charged but his vote will still count.

A University of Michigan student who is from China and not a U.S. citizen allegedly voted Sunday in Ann Arbor and is being charged with two crimes, six days before a pivotal presidential election.

The filing of the charges was revealed Wednesday in a statement from Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's office. The press release didn't identify the student but described him only as "a non-U.S. citizen."

The 19-year-old individual from China was legally present in the United States but not a citizen, which meant he couldn't legally cast a ballot, according to information from the Michigan Secretary of State's office. He registered to vote on Sunday using his UM student identification and other documentation establishing residency in Ann Arbor, he signed a document identifying himself as a U.S. citizen and his ballot was entered into a tabulator, according to the Secretary of State's office.

Isn't that convenient? Just a guess, but since Tim Walz loves China so much, it was probably a vote for Kamala.

We really need to go back to paper and pen at very small precincts and counted by hand. It's out of control.

Then, people who complain about it are called conspiracy theorists.

Now you know why the Democrats did not want it.

They should make an example of him, but the Democrats will probably pay for expensive attorneys so he will get a light sentence.

He would likely lie and harm the other side. It's a perfect plan to cheat the system.

