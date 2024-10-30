A Chinese Exchange Student Voted Illegally in Michigan ... But His Vote Will Likely Still Count

This one will make your blood pressure rise. A Chinese student in Michigan allegedly voted in our elections. He was caught and charged but his vote will still count.

NEWS: A student from China at the University of Michigan, who was not a U.S. citizen, allegedly voted over the weekend.



The 19-year-old is now being charged with committing two crimes.



But it appears likely his ballot will count. https://t.co/foXwehLH00 — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) October 30, 2024

A University of Michigan student who is from China and not a U.S. citizen allegedly voted Sunday in Ann Arbor and is being charged with two crimes, six days before a pivotal presidential election. The filing of the charges was revealed Wednesday in a statement from Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's office. The press release didn't identify the student but described him only as "a non-U.S. citizen." The 19-year-old individual from China was legally present in the United States but not a citizen, which meant he couldn't legally cast a ballot, according to information from the Michigan Secretary of State's office. He registered to vote on Sunday using his UM student identification and other documentation establishing residency in Ann Arbor, he signed a document identifying himself as a U.S. citizen and his ballot was entered into a tabulator, according to the Secretary of State's office.

Isn't that convenient? Just a guess, but since Tim Walz loves China so much, it was probably a vote for Kamala.

Michigan can’t/won’t disqualify an illegal vote cast by a Chinese national because it’s already “been put through a tabulator.” https://t.co/zPo6WledKH pic.twitter.com/bvvmTAOpQh — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 30, 2024

This is nuts



A Chinese student—who isn’t a U.S. citizen—was caught illegally voting in Michigan



But his vote WILL count because there’s no mechanism for officials to retrieve ballots after they’ve been illegally cast pic.twitter.com/Yvz85Gy1KL — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 30, 2024

We really need to go back to paper and pen at very small precincts and counted by hand. It's out of control.

The best part of this is that any steps to prevent this are labeled voter suppression — Check One Two 🎙 (@hcasan0va) October 30, 2024

Then, people who complain about it are called conspiracy theorists.

Wait...



I was told non-citizens don't vote because it's already illegal...



That is why we didn't need the SAFE act...



How can this be? — Cody Northwood 🇺🇸 🥃 (@codynorthwood) October 30, 2024

Now you know why the Democrats did not want it.

He needs to be deported and his student visa canceled immediately. There should be no tolerance for this behavior. — Loren Karkip (@LKarkip) October 30, 2024

A full year in federal penitentiary and deportation when released and a $20,000 fine. Quit fooling around with this stuff. — Peter Gilmartin (@PeterGilmarti12) October 30, 2024

They should make an example of him, but the Democrats will probably pay for expensive attorneys so he will get a light sentence.

1. ) Ask the student who they voted for

2.) Take that candidate’s total

3.) Subtract 1. — Ryan Lee (@RyanLLenfestey) October 30, 2024

He would likely lie and harm the other side. It's a perfect plan to cheat the system.