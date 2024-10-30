Thug Who Shot Orthodox Jew in Chicago Is Illegal Immigrant
Joe Biden Weirdly Goes 'Bobbing for Babies' at White House Halloween Event

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on October 30, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Obviously Biden is not well, but biting babies is one thing no one would have expected.

The baby was dressed as a chicken and apparently President Biden was hungry. 

Advertisement

That would be a perfect next headline for them.

He is oh so weird

Actually Joe goes chicken!

He might have to wear a mask. 

He absolutely is crossing boundaries.

It's the strangest time to be alive.

They're eating the pets and biting the babies!

Let's face it. This man is a world class weirdo. 

The memes are so good!

Hide your babies!

He's way too old to be President. He should be home with his own grandchildren, even the one he has never met. It would be better for all of America.

Tags: CREEPY DEMOCRAT HALLOWEEN JOE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE

