Joe Biden Weirdly Goes 'Bobbing for Babies' at White House Halloween Event

Obviously Biden is not well, but biting babies is one thing no one would have expected.
The baby was dressed as a chicken and apparently President Biden was hungry.
That would be a perfect next headline for them.
He is oh so weird
Actually Joe goes chicken!
He might have to wear a mask.
He absolutely is crossing boundaries.
It's the strangest time to be alive.
They're eating the pets and biting the babies!
Let's face it. This man is a world class weirdo.
The memes are so good!
Good lord Joe pic.twitter.com/N2fJTklA0d— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 30, 2024
Why would anybody let him put his face that close and on their baby? He’s sick all the time as well. Talk about personal space issues. Disgusting.— Heather 🇺🇸🗣🗽 (@heather_truth) October 30, 2024
Baby has to get a tetanus shot ASAP!— The Stoic Illyrian™ 🇺🇸 (@NPCTE22) October 31, 2024
Hide your babies!
Aww, that's kinda cute.— Orb (@InfiniteOrb) October 31, 2024
He still shouldn't be President.
He's way too old to be President. He should be home with his own grandchildren, even the one he has never met. It would be better for all of America.
