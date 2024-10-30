Kindergarten Cop Endorses Kamala ... a Bond Beyond Politics, Nanny Impregnators Unite

Surely this will shake up the election and change dozens of minds. Arnold Schwarzenegger has endorsed Kamala. He and Doug Emhoff, Kamala's husband, have a lot in common. They both impregnated their nannies while married. What a club.

Advertisement

I don’t really do endorsements. I’m not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don’t trust most politicians.



I also understand that people want to hear from me because I am not just a celebrity, I am a former Republican Governor.



My time as Governor taught me to… — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 30, 2024

Birds of a feather have to stick together.

As I was among the first to warn as a radio talk show host in LA while he was governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger was never a Republican, &, as an actor, his primary motivation is to get attention & be loved (even if it is by a nanny because she is there).



This is virtue-signaling… — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) October 30, 2024

Maria might withhold his alimony if he doesn't do as he is told. Allegedly. Heh.

God bless the person who had to listen to Arnold dictate this and type it out on Twitter.

He got paid a bag — aka (@akafacehots) October 30, 2024

you banged the Nanny, just like woman beater @SecondGentleman and then your pathetic ex wife propped up the worst candidate in US history with a sham Town Hall. You're a coward and a Nazi! — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) October 30, 2024

Undermining Trump and their family member RFK who joined Trump's team has become a family affair. It's so weird.

You are a washed up moral coward. You impregnated your nanny, covered this up for decades, and then finally acknowledged your son when it could no longer be denied.



During Covid you supported the most draconian lockdowns. You wanted every American forcibly injected with an… — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 30, 2024

Pretending like he is a Republican was short lived for Ah-nold.

How much were you paid for this — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 30, 2024

Nobody cares about the opinion of a RINO nanny impregnator — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 30, 2024

Joe Biden called Trump supporters 'Trash', but it seems pretty trashy to cheat on your wife and knock up the nanny.

You are a pathetic excuse for an American and an Austrian. Remember when you said "screw your freedom" during covid? Your vote at least remains consistent. You're destroying your legacy and will forever be remembered as this shell of a man you've become. At least your Hollywood… — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) October 30, 2024

Advertisement

Oh, that's him.

"Screw your freedom!"



- Arnold Schwarzenegger — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 30, 2024

"Trust Fauci. Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Do social distancing. Screw your freedom." pic.twitter.com/PItOWfRX1z — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) October 30, 2024

Anyone who loves Fauci is probably voting for Kamala.

PEOPLE WHO KNOCK UP THE NANNY FOR HARRIS is not a coalition I'd brag about, but maybe that's just me https://t.co/wjKxCh8qSD — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 30, 2024

Kamala can have the two of them.