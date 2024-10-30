Ben Shapiro Owns a 'Pod Save America' Bro Sending Him into a Massive...
Kindergarten Cop Endorses Kamala ... a Bond Beyond Politics, Nanny Impregnators Unite

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:10 PM on October 30, 2024
Screenshot

Surely this will shake up the election and change dozens of minds. Arnold Schwarzenegger has endorsed Kamala. He and Doug Emhoff, Kamala's husband, have a lot in common. They both impregnated their nannies while married. What a club.

Birds of a feather have to stick together.

Maria might withhold his alimony if he doesn't do as he is told. Allegedly. Heh.

God bless the person who had to listen to Arnold dictate this and type it out on Twitter.

Undermining Trump and their family member RFK who joined Trump's team has become a family affair. It's so weird.

Pretending like he is a Republican was short lived for Ah-nold.

Joe Biden called Trump supporters 'Trash', but it seems pretty trashy to cheat on your wife and knock up the nanny. 

Oh, that's him.

Anyone who loves Fauci is probably voting for Kamala.

Kamala can have the two of them.

