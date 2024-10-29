Legend Hulk Hogan Backs President Trump so Democrats Counter with 'Mankind Mick Foley' on CNN

Aaron Rupar Is Having a Normal One, Says RFK Jr. Will Be a...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:20 PM on October 29, 2024
Grok A.I. Generated meme


Wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan has been by Donald Trump's side as he campaigned in the 2024 Presidential race. Apparently the Democrats thought they needed their own wrestler so they went and found one.

It's literally the reach of the century and oh so sad.

So much wisdom packed into that head that's been knocked on the floor multiple times over the years.

They were so jealous of Hulkamania.

It's so sad Andre the Giant and Rowdy Roddy Piper are no longer here to share their opinion. Since they're dead, they probably vote Democrat. 

CNN isn't very good at figuring out what regular people are like.

Unfortunately, we can tell.

At least that explains his support for Kamala. The problem is why are all these others people voting for Kamala?

Well, he's dead so ....

The Undertaker and Hulk could take him.

Definitely the guy you want to take political advice from. 

Hulk's candidate is going to win in 2024 as well. Get out and vote!

That's an excellent way to weed out idiots.

Tags: 2024 DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

