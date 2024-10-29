Legend Hulk Hogan Backs President Trump so Democrats Counter with 'Mankind Mick Foley' on CNN





Wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan has been by Donald Trump's side as he campaigned in the 2024 Presidential race. Apparently the Democrats thought they needed their own wrestler so they went and found one.

Advertisement

Pro-wrestling legend Mick Foley says Trump is a conman and a fascist



pic.twitter.com/qC82XHCZLN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 29, 2024

It's literally the reach of the century and oh so sad.

Thank the Lord. This is who I was waiting on to endorse a candidate. Now I can go vote 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/RCaPezqGnX — 🏊‍♂️ 🐅 🏝🇺🇸 (@tigerswim78) October 29, 2024

So much wisdom packed into that head that's been knocked on the floor multiple times over the years.

CNN went and got their own wrestler to counter Hulk Hogan ROFL. https://t.co/ZLHi9W50iR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 29, 2024

They were so jealous of Hulkamania.

Quick…what do Kane & Taker think? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) October 29, 2024

It's so sad Andre the Giant and Rowdy Roddy Piper are no longer here to share their opinion. Since they're dead, they probably vote Democrat.

The man that has sustained more head trauma than any other wrestler alive. — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) October 29, 2024

I loved Foley in the ring. But if he really thinks that Kamala is the working man…



🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ — Jack Bauer After Dark (@JackBauerAD) October 29, 2024

CNN isn't very good at figuring out what regular people are like.

I am not a huge wrestling fan. I do know hulk hogan was one of the most popular of all time and I have never heard of this person they have on pretending they were a wrestler. — Matt Wright (@mattwr) October 29, 2024

Yeah they got the guy whose character was off mentally, to support Harris. Very on brand. — Chris Manning (@Manning4USCong) October 29, 2024

Mick took a lot of steel chairs to the head.

Sad…many such cases. — Dr. J.J. by the Bay 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@flagg_colonel) October 29, 2024

Unfortunately, we can tell.

He's got a well known history of head injuries... this tracks. — JB (@jb_ariz) October 29, 2024

At least that explains his support for Kamala. The problem is why are all these others people voting for Kamala?

I heard Andre the Giant just voted for Kamala — 0187Quaker (@0187Quakerx) October 29, 2024

Well, he's dead so ....

@cnn got TEMU Hulk Hogan — SciroccoMark (@MarkCoffin14) October 29, 2024

We still have the undertaker.. we still win and Mick had taken too many chair shots to the head — Braden Keas (@BradenKeas) October 29, 2024

The Undertaker and Hulk could take him.

Advertisement

I like Mick but he literally has brain damage — PoliticalBarnacle (@CivicMindedTurd) October 29, 2024

Definitely the guy you want to take political advice from.

The Undertaker (team Trump) smoked Mick Foley in 1998 during the Hell in a Cell match! This couldn't be any more perfect! #TrumpUndertaker2024 — Danielle 🇺🇸 (@indymart15) October 29, 2024

Hulk's candidate is going to win in 2024 as well. Get out and vote!

Anyone who uses the the term "Fascist", "Nazi" or "Hitler" to describe Trump is not a serious person nor a serious thinker.

They should be ignored. — Mitch Mitchell (@MitchMi68122792) October 29, 2024

That's an excellent way to weed out idiots.