CNN in Chaos! Kamala Snubbed by Her Own Voters!

Democratic Policies so Outlandish Focus Groups Dismiss Them as Fiction

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on October 29, 2024
Twitchy

Imagine policies so crazy they have to be watered down for focus groups because they simply don't believe Democrats can be THAT crazy. 

They literally can't tell the voters the actual policies because they think they are lying to them. That's wild.

The corporate media covers up the crazy for them.

That's the very sad part. They vote.

Then they seem shocked when they learn it is all true after all.

It's more comfortable to live in a bubble and not face the reality there are very bad people making laws.

The slope came to pass much more quickly than the public imagined.

The rest of the world is just coincidence theorists at this point. All the conspiracies keep coming true.

