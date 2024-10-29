Democratic Policies so Outlandish Focus Groups Dismiss Them as Fiction

Imagine policies so crazy they have to be watered down for focus groups because they simply don't believe Democrats can be THAT crazy.

The Democrats are so crazy that voters don't believe it pic.twitter.com/GRSpdny4mu — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) October 29, 2024

Advertisement

This is absolutely wild. GOP messaging has to water down Democrats insanity because otherwise they just flat-out won't believe it. https://t.co/2V0xU1pXuf — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 29, 2024

They literally can't tell the voters the actual policies because they think they are lying to them. That's wild.

This is also my impression

Reason 1 that it is impossible to explain to those who are not awake

The skulldugggery is so outrageously over the top https://t.co/c4oW4pTfjW — Hamstring 'you're part of it, now' (@bc_nbc) October 29, 2024

And meanwhile, thanks to a propaganda press working in one direction, we get things like "Don't Say Gay" narratives. https://t.co/n8m6NJ3GrU — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) October 29, 2024

The corporate media covers up the crazy for them.

So even with evidence and substantiated claims they don’t believe it. How terrifying that these people vote. https://t.co/AhGTwo9XDO — dlee (@dlee30622171) October 29, 2024

Yup. I see this all the time, especially with media. They simply can't grasp that this stuff can be real.



"They couldn't really mean that, could they?"



Yes. Yes, they do. https://t.co/4wWjHsJm2T — Garren Shipley (@GarrenShipley) October 29, 2024

That's the very sad part. They vote.

Kinda like the reporters who didn't believe Harris pushed for tax dollars to fund transgender surgery for aliens and prisoners. https://t.co/Mki9BcO84r — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) October 29, 2024

Then they seem shocked when they learn it is all true after all.

CC: Michigan voters on Michigan Democrats putting boys in girls' bathrooms, and ending parental consent for abortions. https://t.co/WCdGyxKBh6 — OldEnglishD1776 (@GoodOleEngBoy76) October 29, 2024

This is part of it. I think another part though is that people don’t like being reminded of uncomfortable realities and blame the person reminding them, not the actual perpetrators — Scott (@sbwnhtx) October 29, 2024

It's more comfortable to live in a bubble and not face the reality there are very bad people making laws.

This is 💯% accurate. They do the crazy things now that we used to say they would do later. People said the Slippery Slope argument was invalid. Well, here we are. — Still All Good (@still_all_good) October 29, 2024

The slope came to pass much more quickly than the public imagined.

Advertisement

"You expect me to believe there's an app illegal immigrants can download to schedule an appointment to cross the border and then be released into the country? No way. Get out here with that nonsense, pal." — New Old Agenda (@NewOldAgenda) October 29, 2024

My wife thinks I'm a conspiracy nut for the same reason. Human psychology is weird like that, people just refuse to accept stuff that's too awful even if it's right in their faces and easily fixed. — 🇺🇲 Ken 🇺🇲 (@kbr288) October 29, 2024

The rest of the world is just coincidence theorists at this point. All the conspiracies keep coming true.