Ben Shapiro Does an Epic Reverse Uno on 'The NY Times' and Exposes Their Lame October Surprise

Ben Shapiro just revealed what the Left and the Corporate Media (but we repeat ourselves) have up their sleeve for their 'October Surprise'.

1/ If you were wondering what the legacy media would plan for its October surprise, wonder no longer: it's here. Today, I received the following text from a reporter at @NYTimes: pic.twitter.com/YjK7yiVhpn — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 29, 2024

Advertisement

2/ What, precisely, is NYT doing? It's perfectly obvious: using research from Media Matters, a radical Left-wing organization whose sole purpose is destroying conservative media (see below), in order to pressure YouTube to demonetize and penalize any and all conservatives ONE… pic.twitter.com/GzgXdVSwhF — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 29, 2024

3/ That's the entire game here. Run an article in America's "most trusted newspaper" that declares pretty much every major conservative a purveyor of "misinformation" on YouTube, thus strong-arming YouTube into taking action against conservatives. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 29, 2024

If they can destroy the reputation of all conservative media, they also take out all of their competition. How perfect for them.

4/ This isn't about "election misinformation." Obviously. As pretty much everyone knows, I have always acknowledged that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. And if it is "election misinformation" to point out the "rigging" of the voting rules for election 2020, resulting in massive… pic.twitter.com/bxaNfpLJV1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 29, 2024

5/ And, by the way, even if someone *does* think Joe Biden didn’t win the election, that is still protected speech under the First Amendment — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 29, 2024

It's very fair to say Democrats used the Covid 19 virus to change election laws to their benefit. They also extended mail in ballots and took way too long to count votes which is always going to concern voters.

6/ But that's the point: you don't have to purvey "misinformation" to be the target. You just have to support Trump. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 29, 2024

Bingo! If you support Trump, they will do their best to destroy you.

7/ This is totally scandalous. In 2020, the legacy media shut down dissemination of the Hunter Biden laptop story and laundered the claim that it was all Russian disinformation, all to get Joe Biden elected. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 29, 2024

This thread is brilliant. Shapiro does a great job of exposing their game before they have a chance to even publish their hit piece. He also brings all the receipts.

8/ In 2024, they're even more brazen: they're openly trying to intimidate YouTube, one of the most dominant news platforms in America, into shutting down anyone who isn't pro-Kamala. pic.twitter.com/nwbwfRY3zf — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 29, 2024

9/ Again, understand the mission from these supposed guardians of free speech and American liberty: silence the opposition the WEEK BEFORE THE 2024 ELECTION. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 29, 2024

Advertisement

Ben… honestly. Do you think, at this point, their perspective on anything matters? This is no October surprise. What would be surprising is if they decided to try and do actual journalism rather than chase conspiracy theories and lies. — Jackie Paige (@JPaigeWWJ) October 29, 2024

Excellent point! We would all be shocked and surprised if they actually behaved liked journalists.

This is the game that conservatives have long been forced to play. What a ridiculous one-party system we have. https://t.co/wnVXfXHmmz — 236 (@_two3six) October 29, 2024

Oh, 'Media Matters'. This is the time we all laugh and roll our eyes. As if that particular organization has any room to talk. In essence, it is a propaganda group. What a joke!