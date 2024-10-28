At Fascist Rally, Donald Trump Calls for the Death Penalty for Illegal Immigrants...
CNN: Trump Unveils Most Extreme Closing Argument in Modern Presidential History
Do NOT TOUCH: Watch Kamala Harris Get Distracted Like a Toddler by Shiny...
Non-Endorsements Spread: USA Today Catches NYT and LA Times Newspaper Neutrality Fever
WaPo Owner's 'People Don't Trust the Media' Reality Check Is GUARANTEED to Trigger...
PURE PROJECTION: Kamala Harris Says Trump Will Take First, Second Amendment Rights From...
Walz's Wang: The Daughter of a Chinese Communist Official, Loved and Left by...
Chicago Tribune Leaves Out a Big Detail in Its Headline About Fatal Police...
NY Posts Insists J.D. Vance's Nerdy High School Hobby Shows His 'Dark' Political...
Jen Rubin Expresses Admiration for Fellow WaPo Columnist Who Actually Resigned
Julia Roberts Reminds Women They Don’t Have to Tell Their Husbands They Voted...
GO SPORTSBALL! 'Coach' Tim Walz Gets DRAGGED For Not Knowing the First Thing...
Democrats Inflicting Six-Figure Cancellations on Washington Post for Kamala Non-Endorsemen...
Tim Walz: Stop the Name Calling and Division! (If Only Trump Nazis and...

Ben Shapiro Does an Epic Reverse Uno on 'The NY Times' and Exposes Their Lame October Surprise

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:45 PM on October 28, 2024
Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

Ben Shapiro just revealed what the Left and the Corporate Media (but we repeat ourselves) have up their sleeve for their 'October Surprise'.

Advertisement

If they can destroy the reputation of all conservative media, they also take out all of their competition. How perfect for them.

Recommended

CNN: Trump Unveils Most Extreme Closing Argument in Modern Presidential History
Brett T.
Advertisement

It's very fair to say Democrats used the Covid 19 virus to change election laws to their benefit. They also extended mail in ballots and took way too long to count votes which is always going to concern voters.

Bingo! If you support Trump, they will do their best to destroy you.

This thread is brilliant. Shapiro does a great job of exposing their game before they have a chance to even publish their hit piece. He also brings all the receipts.

Advertisement

Excellent point! We would all be shocked and surprised if they actually behaved liked journalists.

Oh, 'Media Matters'. This is the time we all laugh and roll our eyes. As if that particular organization has any room to talk. In essence, it is a propaganda group. What a joke!

Tags: BEN SHAPIRO BIAS MEDIA MATTERS NEW YORK TIMES VOTES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN: Trump Unveils Most Extreme Closing Argument in Modern Presidential History
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Do NOT TOUCH: Watch Kamala Harris Get Distracted Like a Toddler by Shiny Things at Semiconductor Plant
Amy Curtis
WaPo Owner's 'People Don't Trust the Media' Reality Check Is GUARANTEED to Trigger Lib Journo-Land
Doug P.
GO SPORTSBALL! 'Coach' Tim Walz Gets DRAGGED For Not Knowing the First Thing About Football
Grateful Calvin
Chicago Tribune Leaves Out a Big Detail in Its Headline About Fatal Police Shooting
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN: Trump Unveils Most Extreme Closing Argument in Modern Presidential History Brett T.
Advertisement