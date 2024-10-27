Another Author with a TERMINAL Case of TDS Talks to Conservative Women Like Toddlers

Tristan Snell, podcaster and author with a huge case of TDS, wants women to know it's ok to not vote for who their husband demands. Eyeroll!

Your husband won’t be in the voting booth



Your boyfriend doesn’t have to see your ballot



You can vote for Kamala and tell them you voted for Trump



They’ll never know — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) October 26, 2024

Advertisement

What these people think about conservative women will never not be funny https://t.co/30TPBWeCKt — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) October 27, 2024

Their opinion of conservative women is in the toilet.

Hear me out—

What if you married a woman who made your life better who didn't lie to you? What if you shared the same values with the individual who you were building a life with? What if your headship was stewarded in such a manner where she learned from and respected you? https://t.co/UVdHW3XS80 — Freda (@ShesBasedBabe) October 27, 2024

Exactly! What a shocker! Some women love and respect their husbands.

When a man tells you to lie to your spouse, he is evil and untrustworthy. Flee from such a person. https://t.co/LGplFsGSpi — Chris Hohnholz - Just a TheoSchlub (@ChrisHohnholz) October 27, 2024

Encouraging lying and deceit in marriages over thoughtful discussion and respectful disagreement is exactly how liberals want to begin to unravel and destroy the nuclear family https://t.co/RcI5W7owbD — Phillip | 🐺🔛⬇️ (3-3) (@PhyrLyt) October 26, 2024

At the end of the day, your vote belongs to you, but encouraging lying and duplicity in marriages is so messed up.

I'm doing the Trump dance after I vote, so everyone is going to know I didn't vote for the woman who is currently destroying America and making it hard to live day to day. https://t.co/4zz92VKBL2 — Liberty🗽Bella (@DreamWeaver61) October 27, 2024

Please post a video.

Your overbearing liberal wife won't be in the voting booth.



Your screaming blue-haired girlfriend doesn't have to see your ballot.



Even if you've made retarded romantic choices, you can still vote Trump, gents. https://t.co/7FeYFfPoNX — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) October 27, 2024

This is actually a more real scenario.

Doug Emhoff when he finds out Kamala didn’t vote for Trump https://t.co/JHI3D32ULP pic.twitter.com/vcziByIV13 — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) October 27, 2024

Sorry that Kamala is married to an abusive husband. That's truly awful and she should leave him, but don't place that on that backs of conservative women.

My wife is more conservative than I am though. https://t.co/rRzZGUYG4w — Samuel J. Howard (@Jahaza) October 27, 2024

A sign you married a brilliant woman.

Instead, I’m going to go with voting for Trump and telling everyone that’s exactly what I did.



Live not by lies. https://t.co/pCHryyREcl — Melissa the Hopeful🏠Homemaker (@BiblicalBeauty) October 27, 2024

Advertisement

Let the ladies shout it from the rooftops.

I really do enjoy watching THE WOKE show their true colors as they peddle this sexist line of reasoning in support of their candidate. Keep doing it. We appreciate you finally owning up to being your authentic selves. P.S. It isn't winning your candidate any votes! https://t.co/VVqroo1oQV — Alissa Baker (@alissambaker) October 27, 2024

Oops! Their true colors are showing.