Another Author with a TERMINAL Case of TDS Talks to Conservative Women Like Toddlers

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:45 PM on October 27, 2024
ImgFlip

Tristan Snell, podcaster and author with a huge case of TDS, wants women to know it's ok to not vote for who their husband demands. Eyeroll!

Their opinion of conservative women is in the toilet.

Exactly! What a shocker! Some women love and respect their husbands.

At the end of the day, your vote belongs to you, but encouraging lying and duplicity in marriages is so messed up.

Take Your Seat, Ed: Joe Rogan Podcast BURIES a Krassenstein for Saying Trump Was Given Questions
Grateful Calvin
Please post a video.

This is actually a more real scenario.

Sorry that Kamala is married to an abusive husband. That's truly awful and she should leave him, but don't place that on that backs of conservative women. 

A sign you married a brilliant woman.

Let the ladies shout it from the rooftops.

Oops! Their true colors are showing.

Take Your Seat, Ed: Joe Rogan Podcast BURIES a Krassenstein for Saying Trump Was Given Questions
Grateful Calvin
That 'Other' Podcast: J.D. Vance Shines Making Serious Points and Laughing It Up With Tim Dillon
Grateful Calvin
Self-Awareness Level ZERO: Keith Ellison Warns Against Dramatic Pols, Describes Kamala Harris PERFECTLY
Amy Curtis
Feminist Shares What Happened When She Peacefully Protested Trans Movement at Local Bar in Thread and WOW
Sam J.
The Enemy Within: DEI and a Woke, Weaker Military
Eric V.
John Fetterman Uses Truck Nuts As Segue to Explain Dems Are in BIG ELECTION TROUBLE to NYT Reporter
Amy Curtis

