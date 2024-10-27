NFL Player Torrey Smith Swapped Football for Political Punditry and He Was Not the MVP

Sigh. Maybe if you are going to pose really dumb hypotheticals, just stick to sports.

If you remove VP Harris and Trump’s name off of a resume or did an interview where folks didn’t recognize their voices…



There isn’t a single corporation or organization that would hire Trump over Kamala.



It’s mind blowing he is a top candidate to run the country. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 27, 2024

Kamala has been an Attorney General, A Senator from California and the Vice President of the United States. All of those are political positions she was handed in very blue areas. Yes, she was clearly good at networking for the Democratic party to choose her for those roles, but mostly it was because Barack Obama liked her.

Donald Trump has developed luxury properties and golf courses around the world, was a television and movie star, developed and marketed a multi-millionaire brand, was formerly the President of the United States and created the MAGA brand. It seems that is much more impressive.

This is quite possibly the dumbest thing I’ve ever read in my life https://t.co/orFBzFy3NV — phillyphilly🦅 (@phillyphillyyy) October 27, 2024

It gets worse.

We have already seen how he leads. He was embarrassing as hell his entire presidency.



He lacks in every category when it comes to being a leader.



Awful communicator, lacks integrity, not accountability, zero self awareness and the list goes on. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 27, 2024

Now, Torrey is entitled to his opinion, and that is what this is. The fact of the matter is many people didn't see his first term that way, and plenty of people see Kamala's word salad meandering to be way more embarrassing. Either way, that still does not make Kamala more qualified.

It really bothers me that Kamala has to prove so much as a leader and folks play stupid when it comes to what they see out of Trump on a daily basis.



You wouldn’t want him to be your boss….You wouldn’t hire him….Why in the hell would you want him to run the country? — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 27, 2024

Torrey's real complaint seems to be people criticizing Kamala and that's just politics.

Trump is the definition of privilege. He shouldn’t be leading anything outside of his family business. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 27, 2024

Once again, this is just opinion and Trump has already been POTUS.

You…you don’t think a corporation would hire someone who had “President of the United States” as a former job title? — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) October 27, 2024

Kamala has never had a private sector job. She has never produced a single thing in her entire life https://t.co/veqGzOOyYq — Steel Age Savage (@steelagesavage) October 27, 2024

She has never done anything requiring her own innovation. She's been a politician. Politics should never be a career and it's a mistake we've allowed it to become one in the United States.

If both candidates did anonymous interviews with voice changers, you might be a little annoyed with Trump for his long winded answers, but you would think Kamala was literally Adam Sandler from Billy Madison for the rambling nonsense coming from her mouth https://t.co/td5yeSU3U9 — Preston Anthony 🇻🇦❤️‍🔥 (@prganthony) October 27, 2024

If you think Kamala interviews better than Donald you're insane. — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) October 27, 2024

That about sums it up.