She's the Extremist: Kamala Harris Won't Name ONE Abortion Restriction She Supports
So, She's a Preacher Now? Kamala Breaks Out Yet ANOTHER Fake Accent at...
WHOOPS: Mark Cuban Tries to Help Explain Kamala's Moderate Shift, Exposes Her As...
Scientific America's Misinformation Crusade Is So Science-y and Whatnot
Plagiarism Is Kamala's Thing: Here's Copycat Harris Taking ANOTHER Page From Donald Trump'...
So Much for Objective Journalism: Jake Tapper Basically SCREAMS at J.D. Vance During...
Absolute NUTTER Gwen Walz Says Tampons in Boys' Bathrooms Help Students Learn to...
Jen 'I'm Not Resigning, But Everyone Else Should' Rubin Shows Off Her Virtue...
It's Totally Bananas! Dem Congressman Has Crazy Plan to Peel Off Trump Voters...
Self-Awareness Level ZERO: Keith Ellison Warns Against Dramatic Pols, Describes Kamala Har...
The Enemy Within: DEI and a Woke, Weaker Military
That 'Other' Podcast: J.D. Vance Shines Making Serious Points and Laughing It Up...
Anthony Scaramucci Sees a Fascist Fiesta Everywhere He Looks
Philly Inquirer Says It's a Newspaper, Its X Feed Suggests the Opposite As...

NFL Player Torrey Smith Swapped Football for Political Punditry and He Was Not the MVP

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:40 PM on October 27, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Tenally

Sigh. Maybe if you are going to pose really dumb hypotheticals, just stick to sports.

Advertisement

Kamala has been an Attorney General, A Senator from California and the Vice President of the United States. All of those are political positions she was handed in very blue areas. Yes, she was clearly good at networking for the Democratic party to choose her for those roles, but mostly it was because Barack Obama liked her.

Donald Trump has developed luxury properties and golf courses around the world, was a television and movie star, developed and marketed a multi-millionaire brand, was formerly the President of the United States and created the MAGA brand. It seems that is much more impressive.

It gets worse.

Now, Torrey is entitled to his opinion, and that is what this is. The fact of the matter is many people didn't see his first term that way, and plenty of people see Kamala's word salad meandering to be way more embarrassing. Either way, that still does not make Kamala more qualified.

Recommended

WHOOPS: Mark Cuban Tries to Help Explain Kamala's Moderate Shift, Exposes Her As a LIAR and FRAUD Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Torrey's real complaint seems to be people criticizing Kamala and that's just politics.

Once again, this is just opinion and Trump has already been POTUS.

She has never done anything requiring her own innovation. She's been a politician. Politics should never be a career and it's a mistake we've allowed it to become one in the United States.

Advertisement

That about sums it up.

Tags: CHARLOTTE DONALD TRUMP FOOTBALL KAMALA HARRIS NFL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOOPS: Mark Cuban Tries to Help Explain Kamala's Moderate Shift, Exposes Her As a LIAR and FRAUD Instead
Amy Curtis
So, She's a Preacher Now? Kamala Breaks Out Yet ANOTHER Fake Accent at Philadelphia Church
Grateful Calvin
So Much for Objective Journalism: Jake Tapper Basically SCREAMS at J.D. Vance During Heated CNN Interview
Amy Curtis
Scientific America's Misinformation Crusade Is So Science-y and Whatnot
Eric V.
She's the Extremist: Kamala Harris Won't Name ONE Abortion Restriction She Supports
Amy Curtis
Absolute NUTTER Gwen Walz Says Tampons in Boys' Bathrooms Help Students Learn to Read
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOOPS: Mark Cuban Tries to Help Explain Kamala's Moderate Shift, Exposes Her As a LIAR and FRAUD Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement