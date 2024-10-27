Jen 'I'm Not Resigning, But Everyone Else Should' Rubin Shows Off Her Virtue Signaling T-Shirt

Jen Rubin still has not resigned, but she is doing her best to virtue signal for her friends on the Left.

Advertisement

Since she clearly is not going to resign, and she is going to keep getting that check from WaPo, she should get some eyeglasses that fit.

Gammy's shirt is straight 🔥 ❤️ https://t.co/5rBSif2Og5 — Thomas Raffles (@TomRafflesJr) October 27, 2024

“Now im going to tell you something but you can’t tell your parents… ok?” https://t.co/4NOQxzmOxO — DangerZone (@HighwayToTheDZ) October 27, 2024

Joel Osteen is not aging well at all https://t.co/vMILOUgXtv — kelly ⚜️ (@nerfherder73) October 27, 2024

She deserves all the mocking.

We're supposed to believe that this is what "objective journalists" look like.



Just more proof that the media cartel is packed with biased clowns. https://t.co/Q1AhXVjPcp — The Snarky Mushroom☠🍄 (@SnarkyMushroom) October 27, 2024

She looks like all the other Commie Cat Ladies.

Looking forward to the hit new show on the Food Network “Cooking Rueben’s with Jen Rubin” https://t.co/2UjiHRa8Ut — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 27, 2024

White liberals love making merchandise about race. https://t.co/UEicV0QdFd — John Wick Booth (@AlexGroce23) October 27, 2024

That doesn’t look like resigning from WaPo, Jennifraud. Like Kamala, you’re just a bag of lukewarm gas. https://t.co/Y0CU1vVAGi — Captain Kahuna 🤙🏽 (@Captain_Kahuna) October 27, 2024

Oh, she doesn't want to resign. She wants to shame OTHER people who don't resign. The rules are different for her.

Rubin when asked if she will resign from her job after demanding her colleagues walk off their jobs in protest; https://t.co/HoDOOduHIU pic.twitter.com/ZBwBcvocOL — 703Kyle (@703Kyle) October 27, 2024

The first thing God removes from the reprobate and accursed is the sense of shame. https://t.co/dVmSv1aT8r — 𝕴𝖉𝖎𝖔𝖙𝕻𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖈𝖊 🇻🇦 (@PrincepsStultus) October 27, 2024

Her religion is back pats on Twitter by other elites.

No one should ever listen to a word this woman says. Ever again. https://t.co/kBtcK94EUo — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 27, 2024

She has proven what we all already knew ... she is a massive hypocrite.

While Jen's WaPo colleagues are Rosa Parking all over the place, this: https://t.co/ViL3ACNcn7 — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) October 27, 2024

Love your GAS stove 🔥 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 27, 2024

Oops! Her Democratic friends won't be happy about that.

I’m sorry Jen I have lost all my respect for you since you continue to work for a Faceist newspaper — Magills (@magills_) October 27, 2024

This is her rules and it's very fair to make her live by them.

This is insulting to Rosa and Ruby. They actually accomplished something. Kamala couldn't even win a single primary and had to be installed by party elites as the candidate. — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) October 27, 2024

Advertisement

Also, by Jen's own rules, she works for a fascist paper and refuses to resign, so she herself is participating in fascism.

This does not expunge you from the crime of not resigning. — le Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) October 27, 2024

Time is ticking!

"Kamala ran so Joe could drool on the Resolute Desk" — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 27, 2024

So Joe could wander around the Rose Garden.

Jennifer Rubin is the kind of person who publicly shames others for not resigning, and then when she's in the exact same situation... posts pictures of her dumb t-shirt.



Not a drop of conviction behind all her spilt ink. pic.twitter.com/FAvyCrdpF0 — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) October 27, 2024

Rules for thee, but not for Jen!

Posing in your gourmet kitchen as you encouraged and celebrated fellow journalists leaving their paying jobshttps://t.co/WXtMWC9DYm pic.twitter.com/KLuFWGP9dE — J. Opus 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@josh_opus) October 27, 2024

Literally the perfect meme.