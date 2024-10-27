Jen 'I'm Not Resigning, But Everyone Else Should' Rubin Shows Off Her Virtue Signaling T-Shirt

NFL Player Torrey Smith Swapped Football for Political Punditry and He Was Not...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:20 PM on October 27, 2024
YouTube/Screenshot

Jen Rubin still has not resigned, but she is doing her best to virtue signal for her friends on the Left.

Since she clearly is not going to resign, and she is going to keep getting that check from WaPo, she should get some eyeglasses that fit.

She deserves all the mocking.

She looks like all the other Commie Cat Ladies.

Oh, she doesn't want to resign. She wants to shame OTHER people who don't resign. The rules are different for her.

Her religion is back pats on Twitter by other elites.

She has proven what we all already knew ... she is a massive hypocrite.

Oops! Her Democratic friends won't be happy about that.

This is her rules and it's very fair to make her live by them.

Also, by Jen's own rules, she works for a fascist paper and refuses to resign, so she herself is participating in fascism.

Time is ticking!

So Joe could wander around the Rose Garden.

Rules for thee, but not for Jen!

Literally the perfect meme.

