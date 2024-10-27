Anthony Scaramucci Sees a Fascist Fiesta Everywhere He Looks

Self-Awareness Level ZERO: Keith Ellison Warns Against Dramatic Pols, Describes Kamala Har...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on October 27, 2024
AP Photo

Anthony Scaramucci lasted about 24 hours working for Trump, but he is making a career of saying stupid things on Twitter. Today, he claims Trump having an event at Madison Square Garden is reminiscent of, you guessed it, Hitler. He's a one trick pony.

Leave it to 'The Mooch' to say something dumb.

Cyndi Lauper and Duran Duran will be in Madison Square Garden next week so they must be Nazis too, right? Isn't that how that works? The Knicks are all Nazis, too?

It's a fair question.

11 days may be generous.

Obviously, huge fascists.

Most liberals on Twitter, actually.

This is why Republicans really need to win. These people are not fit to lead.

That's (D) Different.

Again, (D) Different.

He's putting on a show for the other clowns.

Also, the ACTUAL fascist behavior is all on their side.

