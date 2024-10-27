Anthony Scaramucci Sees a Fascist Fiesta Everywhere He Looks

Anthony Scaramucci lasted about 24 hours working for Trump, but he is making a career of saying stupid things on Twitter. Today, he claims Trump having an event at Madison Square Garden is reminiscent of, you guessed it, Hitler. He's a one trick pony.

There have been some really stupid things that Donald Trump has done over the last nine years, but the event at Madison Square Garden is tops. He knows it’s a racist fascist dog whistle. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 27, 2024

This may be the most absurd narrative of this entire idiotic campaign…



Who knew holding a political event at Madison Square Garden, in the heart one of the most diverse cities in the world, is inherently racist?!



What a broken country we are…

🤦‍♂️🤮 https://t.co/NLEL6iypvl — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) October 27, 2024

Leave it to 'The Mooch' to say something dumb.

Nazis rallied at Madison Square Garden in 1939. Trump is rallying there in 2024. Therefore Trump is having a Nazi rally. This is delusional nonsense. https://t.co/4tqZQeZLv0 — Chad E. Rogers (@thedeadpelican) October 27, 2024

Cyndi Lauper and Duran Duran will be in Madison Square Garden next week so they must be Nazis too, right? Isn't that how that works? The Knicks are all Nazis, too?

So all the basketball games, concerts, etc, are now racist and fascist if their at MSG? You are a retarded a$$hole. https://t.co/buoy39WJsD — Shaun Davis (@real_ShaunDavis) October 27, 2024

It's a fair question.

According to @Scaramucci, Billy Joel, The NY Rangers, NY Knicks are racists and fascists.



Weird flex for a guy who, after 11 days of being a useless tyrant in the West Wing, was summarily dismissed. https://t.co/sU0xFs4N6b — Abe Woodhull 🇺🇸 🗽 (@LibertyLover70) October 27, 2024

11 days may be generous.

I’m thought the same thing when Simon and Garfunkel performed there. https://t.co/wpRuzkhl7P — Achilles’ Ghost (@achilles_ghost) October 27, 2024

Obviously, huge fascists.

The Mooch 😂



He has to giggle to himself when he types this mindless drivel https://t.co/fpggc0JdfP — Interested Observer.AI (@ObservationDesk) October 27, 2024

Some people need a Xanax https://t.co/WevS8lvRH5 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 27, 2024

Most liberals on Twitter, actually.

These people are so certifiable. https://t.co/5EgHKO9ngV — GDM (@libertymattersc) October 27, 2024

This is why Republicans really need to win. These people are not fit to lead.

If Madison Square Garden is racists why is it still standing? Should have come down with all the statues. https://t.co/lPVJI86BRD — Alex English (@alexenglishsays) October 27, 2024

Why? Bill Clinton held a rally there. Was that racist? https://t.co/YCuOyB8Fns — PaddyO-from-da-Bronx (@paddy0_bronx) October 27, 2024

That's (D) Different.

JFK, RFK, LBJ, Reagan, Clinton, and Bernie Sanders all held rallies at MSG, what are you crying about 😭 https://t.co/tW2wfsvCTz — Residen(T) FDR Hater (@fdr_h8r) October 27, 2024

Again, (D) Different.

Mooch knows this is a ridiculous lie. They're just mad that New York is in play. https://t.co/wXifn0IOmE — Lil' Mandee (@LilMandee86) October 27, 2024

He's putting on a show for the other clowns.

"racist fascist dog whistle". Y'all have beaten that dead horse so much it no longer has meaning. It's just toppings for a word salad. https://t.co/dhquoIl0Ok — Dr. "Tex" Michael (@oltexmike) October 27, 2024

Also, the ACTUAL fascist behavior is all on their side.