VP Harris' Inaugural Intel Briefing Checked Pronouns Before Policy

As one of Kamala's first acts as America's first female Vice President was to complain about how women were described in reports. This is confirmation she does not need to be America's first female President. She would squander it.
Kamala Harris got access to intelligence reports and this is what she did? I feel like this is a parody of a liberal. pic.twitter.com/JaZNu0Gr3l— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 26, 2024
Kamala is a parody.
Me, a rube: I’d use access to the best intelligence in the world to try to figure out answers to vexing global problems— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 26, 2024
You an intellectual: let’s make sure we only use gender neutral adjectives
Well, Kamala is a joke, so, that explains that.
Now we understand why her staff had such high turnaround.— Kevin Tierney (@CatholicSmark) October 26, 2024
Imagine if this was your workday https://t.co/jlOGELZdYn
That sounds awful.
‘In future reports, we must never assume pronouns’ https://t.co/rCfS016BHA— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 26, 2024
word choice matters when you write things like these intended for distribution to principals! https://t.co/uymskJwH1K— DSA Kamala Harris Bonapartism Caucus ↙️↙️↙️ (@FurstvonWrede) October 26, 2024
These people are so weird and not serious.
Our tax dollars at work. 🙄— Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) October 26, 2024
This is literally veep.— Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 26, 2024
To be fair this is what they teach in school now instead of history and English composition— Mario Loyola (@Mario_A_Loyola) October 26, 2024
Recommended
Kamala is 60 years old. This isn't what she was taught in school. She is just this way naturally.
Her focus has never been on the country, on foreign policy or anything except her insane ideology- she always gives her “pronouns” when she speaks in the senate or at a White House meeting. It’s gross— Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) October 26, 2024
She ran the Department of Offense.— #CMFL 🌲 (@seeemmeffell) October 26, 2024
The Department of Butthurt.
Foreshadowing yet another parody of an administration.— Sue (@SusanK1717) October 26, 2024
This is why she cannot win.
THIS is what we pay her salary for????!!!!— Cara (@cara131361) October 26, 2024
Unqualified to be president— AltAzn (@Alt_Azn) October 26, 2024
She’s a dunce 🙄— Robin Gamache (@RobinGamac6828) October 26, 2024
a hysterically unserious person— Brent (@Brent_Crowley) October 26, 2024
Kamala is laser focused on what really matters in these dangerous times.— CFO (@GrandpaTMoney) October 26, 2024
America is in so much trouble if she wins.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member