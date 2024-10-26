VP Harris' Inaugural Intel Briefing Checked Pronouns Before Policy

As one of Kamala's first acts as America's first female Vice President was to complain about how women were described in reports. This is confirmation she does not need to be America's first female President. She would squander it.

Advertisement

Kamala Harris got access to intelligence reports and this is what she did? I feel like this is a parody of a liberal. pic.twitter.com/JaZNu0Gr3l — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 26, 2024

Kamala is a parody.

Me, a rube: I’d use access to the best intelligence in the world to try to figure out answers to vexing global problems



You an intellectual: let’s make sure we only use gender neutral adjectives — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 26, 2024

Well, Kamala is a joke, so, that explains that.

Now we understand why her staff had such high turnaround.



Imagine if this was your workday https://t.co/jlOGELZdYn — Kevin Tierney (@CatholicSmark) October 26, 2024

That sounds awful.

‘In future reports, we must never assume pronouns’ https://t.co/rCfS016BHA — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 26, 2024

word choice matters when you write things like these intended for distribution to principals! https://t.co/uymskJwH1K — DSA Kamala Harris Bonapartism Caucus ↙️↙️↙️ (@FurstvonWrede) October 26, 2024

These people are so weird and not serious.

Our tax dollars at work. 🙄 — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) October 26, 2024

This is literally veep. — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 26, 2024

To be fair this is what they teach in school now instead of history and English composition — Mario Loyola (@Mario_A_Loyola) October 26, 2024

Kamala is 60 years old. This isn't what she was taught in school. She is just this way naturally.

Her focus has never been on the country, on foreign policy or anything except her insane ideology- she always gives her “pronouns” when she speaks in the senate or at a White House meeting. It’s gross — Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) October 26, 2024

She ran the Department of Offense. — #CMFL 🌲 (@seeemmeffell) October 26, 2024

The Department of Butthurt.

Foreshadowing yet another parody of an administration. — Sue (@SusanK1717) October 26, 2024

This is why she cannot win.

THIS is what we pay her salary for????!!!! — Cara (@cara131361) October 26, 2024

Unqualified to be president — AltAzn (@Alt_Azn) October 26, 2024

She’s a dunce 🙄 — Robin Gamache (@RobinGamac6828) October 26, 2024

a hysterically unserious person — Brent (@Brent_Crowley) October 26, 2024

Kamala is laser focused on what really matters in these dangerous times. — CFO (@GrandpaTMoney) October 26, 2024

America is in so much trouble if she wins.