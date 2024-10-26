VP Harris' Inaugural Intel Briefing Checked Pronouns Before Policy

VIP
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on October 26, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

As one of Kamala's first acts as America's first female Vice President was to complain about how women were described in reports. This is confirmation she does not need to be America's first female President. She would squander it.

 Kamala is a parody.

Well, Kamala is a joke, so, that explains that.

That sounds awful.

These people are so weird and not serious.

Kamala is 60 years old. This isn't what she was taught in school. She is just this way naturally.

The Department of Butthurt.

This is why she cannot win.

America is in so much trouble if she wins.

