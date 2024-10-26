Jake Tapper Has Decided to Dress Up as a 'Journalist Who Holds the Powerful to Account' for Halloween

VIP
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:25 PM on October 26, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The new hotness on Twitter is to post your WaPo subscription cancellation since they chose not to endorse for the Presidential race. All the cool Commies are doing it. Jake Tapper, however, doesn't like it.

Jake does not seem to see he is one of those journalists who has not been holding the powerful to account and it's why people have lost all respect for him.

Jake has lost America's trust.

Even more funny is Jake thinks he holds the powerful to account.

They knew and the public knew and they tried to make the public look like dumb hicks who had no idea what they were talking about when the public was right all along. It was complete gaslighting.

Oh, America remembers.

What Jake means is holding REPUBLICANS to account. He's only concerned about holding powerful REPUBLICANS to account. He is on the side of the Democrats.

Doug Emhoff is married to a powerful Democratic politician so he is allowed to beat women and not face any questions about it. The rules only apply to Republicans and their families.

Tags: CNN HALLOWEEN JAKE TAPPER KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

