Jake Tapper Has Decided to Dress Up as a 'Journalist Who Holds the Powerful to Account' for Halloween

The new hotness on Twitter is to post your WaPo subscription cancellation since they chose not to endorse for the Presidential race. All the cool Commies are doing it. Jake Tapper, however, doesn't like it.

Advertisement

Canceling a newspaper subscription helps politicians who don’t want oversight, does nothing to hurt the billionaires who own the newspapers and make decisions with which you may disagree, and will result in fewer journalists trying to hold the powerful to account. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 26, 2024

Jake does not seem to see he is one of those journalists who has not been holding the powerful to account and it's why people have lost all respect for him.

You participated in covering for Biden’s cognitive ability until it was too late and then at the last hour, you jumped in.



No one trust journalists because they don’t cover issues honestly. Every single one of you is a propagandist.



Change your perception. https://t.co/hfEJPAmZUo — Number 24601 (@karndogs) October 26, 2024

Jake has lost America's trust.

Jake still believes WaPo holds the powerful to account 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/wddlCdJNI8 pic.twitter.com/219vgiZCUt — Napoleon - Cookie Expert - The game's the game. (@P0rtmanMichael) October 26, 2024

Even more funny is Jake thinks he holds the powerful to account.

You all knew Biden's brain was apple sauce probably since at least 2022 and only decided to convey it to voters when you realized he couldn't hold it together even against Trump and you needed to justify a swap. https://t.co/9FLzeW185s — Esteemed Emperor Mumbles McPoopypants (@Deplorable1520) October 26, 2024

They knew and the public knew and they tried to make the public look like dumb hicks who had no idea what they were talking about when the public was right all along. It was complete gaslighting.

Our current media does none of the things list below. Lmao https://t.co/bQhHwE9PpA — Michael Needham (@MikeNeedham) October 26, 2024

Jake believing this is equivalent to the theoretical damage of 10,000 subscription cancellations. https://t.co/srEgYhdjtL — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) October 26, 2024

Remember when you sided with censoring the NY Post over the Hunter laptop story



Good times, Jake https://t.co/uLZpOF3Hml — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) October 26, 2024

Oh, America remembers.

hell, if I could find a way to unsubscribe to CNN on my cable without losing my sports package I certainly would. https://t.co/m4ltV5vPy4 — Scott_Topics™️ (@SPBPHD) October 26, 2024

When you guys gonna hold the powerful to account? Just trying to figure out when the hell that line will apply to what you guys do. https://t.co/YqevFM4XU5 — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) October 26, 2024

Advertisement

What Jake means is holding REPUBLICANS to account. He's only concerned about holding powerful REPUBLICANS to account. He is on the side of the Democrats.

Has @jaketapper mentioned that @SecondGentleman is accused of knocking women around? If he knew about it, wouldn’t he talk about it? #TrumpStandard https://t.co/2OZ9ecXHlb — ReporterMcCabe (@ReporterMcCabe) October 26, 2024

Doug Emhoff is married to a powerful Democratic politician so he is allowed to beat women and not face any questions about it. The rules only apply to Republicans and their families.