After Watching 'A Day in the Life of Trump', There is ZERO Doubt Age is Just a Number for Him (WATCH)

Kamala and the Democrats have tried to make Trump's age and vitality a campaign issue as of late. As an answer to that, the Trump campaign taped a 'Day in the Life' of President Trump. These are very popular videos on Tik Tok and a way to reach younger voters, but they are instructive to the level of health of President Trump. It's impressive.

Love him or hate him, this is insanely impressive. pic.twitter.com/nwm34q65Qb — Eoghan McCabe (@eoghan) October 25, 2024

He never stopped in almost 20 hours.

This is quite impressive for a 78 year old man. He’s also enjoying himself. Time to take back the reigns of power. https://t.co/ak4mZtzRiN — Nate Ardle (@NateArdle) October 25, 2024

Dude has more energy than I did at 18. https://t.co/K5EuIivvFK — Axelroark (@axelroark) October 26, 2024

He needs to bottle that energy and sell it.

Trump is SEVENTY EIGHT YEARS OLD and moving like this. You can allow this to inspire you to increase your workload. I find that the body responds to the level of energy that you demand from it. Strangely, the more you set yourself to accomplish—the larger your gas tank becomes. https://t.co/qfwtpoK5Cf — DR22 Ω 🪬🎭 (🐬,🐬) (@DejaRu22) October 26, 2024

His body must be running on high octane gas and Trump steaks.

I love this energy. Often success is about how much energy you can bring to each day consistently https://t.co/jF7ZZYZ4qh — Dr Ola Brown (@NaijaFlyingDr) October 25, 2024

The man is a machine!!! This is who you want running and negotiating for it country!!!

🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲#VoteTrumpVance https://t.co/qOW9BAvAy2 — DocKilowatt 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@DocEpcot) October 26, 2024

It's way better than Kamala cackling or Joe Biden wandering around and wetting his pants.

Look up Sleepless Elite. We have a monster in our corner. https://t.co/DgsNNZTFwy — Tooth Chipper (@Tooth_Chipper) October 25, 2024

This what we want for united state, strong government ✊✊✊

Vote #Trump2024Vance if you want your country back https://t.co/Qy3BIYXcNS — 👑 shirin 👑🦁🌞💙 (@Shirinto) October 26, 2024

If you want a President who can actually take the 3am call and be lucid.

78 years old with a 7am to 1am workday fueled by McDonalds and Diet Coke



The European mind can not comprehend this https://t.co/YOn5QVpJNo — Doc (@DrBitcoinMD) October 25, 2024

Most American minds cannot comprehend this.

I should have known better than to even ENTERTAIN the idea that Trump would hang it up after 2021. He might be the hardest working president since Lincoln. https://t.co/Qa7EvfyMnI — 𝔻𝕦𝕩 𝔹𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕣𝕦𝕞 (@Face_Almighty44) October 26, 2024

you’re capable of so much MORE



work ethic is like a muscle. the less you use it the weaker it is and less you do. more you work it the bigger powerhouse you become. the MORE you can do. this man is 78. there’s zero excuse why you can’t DO MORE https://t.co/6be5DDn7t7 — 𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐎𝐍 𓃓 (@reallbrandonm) October 26, 2024

Nuts how hard this man goes https://t.co/2mOwAewc7Y — Tommy Lee (@NoleLuckNeeded) October 26, 2024

This is crazy. Especially knowing he does it everyday https://t.co/wjSykvu2Wd — Reigning BCS Champs (@NathanLReddick1) October 26, 2024

There is no doubt he is the candidate with energy who will get things done.