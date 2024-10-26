After Watching 'A Day in the Life of Trump', There is ZERO Doubt Age is Just a Number for Him (WATCH)

The Owners of WaPo Just Confirmed They Didn't Endorse Because Kamala Didn't Commie...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on October 26, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Kamala and the Democrats have tried to make Trump's age and vitality a campaign issue as of late. As an answer to that, the Trump campaign taped a 'Day in the Life' of President Trump. These are very popular videos on Tik Tok and a way to reach younger voters, but they are instructive to the level of health of President Trump. It's impressive. 

He never stopped in almost 20 hours.

He needs to bottle that energy and sell it.

His body must be running on high octane gas and Trump steaks.

Megyn Kelly Drops ALL the Mics During Appearance on Bill Maher
Amy Curtis
It's way better than Kamala cackling or Joe Biden wandering around and wetting his pants. 

If you want a President who can actually take the 3am call and be lucid.

Most American minds cannot comprehend this. 

There is no doubt he is the candidate with energy who will get things done.

