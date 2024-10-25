Supreme Court 'Watchdog' Group Turns a Blind Eye to Benefits Bestowed on Leftist Justices

It appears the organization claiming to 'expose' the financial benefits Supreme Court justices receive from various entities has a bit of a partisan bias.

SCOOP: Fix the Court — a "nonpartisan" watchdog slamming Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito for alleged transparency lapses — omitted at least two Sonia Sotomayor speaking engagements from its events tracker. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/80jdLRRKVP — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) October 25, 2024

Oh, so they only target conservatives? How shocking!

Now, after @dcexaminer contacting FTC's Gabe Roth, he has updated its travel logs w/ the Sotomayor events in Switzerland/Austria we unearthed.



"The justices are prolific travelers, and we're always happy to update the page when we learn of a new trip or event," Roth said. pic.twitter.com/Sl41YrBK7t — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) October 25, 2024

Republicans say the situation reeks of political bias.



"Gabe Roth and his Fix The Court outfit are partisan hacks funded by left wing billionaires who want to tear down the Supreme Court’s conservative majority," @MarkPaoletta saidhttps://t.co/nwbcsYYo5L — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) October 25, 2024

It smells to high heaven.

"Perhaps we shouldn't be surprised though given the organization's history of connections to the Arabella Advisors network," @JCNSeverino saidhttps://t.co/nwbcsYYo5L — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) October 25, 2024

Oh, that would be interesting.

‘Nonpartisan’ Supreme Court watchdog omitted Sonia Sotomayor’s travel from websitehttps://t.co/nwbcsYYo5L — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) October 25, 2024

Oops!

According to a Washington Examiner review of public records, Sotomayor traveled in July to Vienna, Austria. The justice, social media posts by the U.S. Embassy in Austria and other sources show, met with Austrian Minister of Justice Alma Zadić and a cohort of students. In July, Sotomayor was also welcomed at the University of Zurich in Switzerland for a panel conversation with a professor and a journalist, according to an event announcement. Giving an introduction at the event was Suzan G. LeVine, a former U.S. ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, who also did a brief stint in 2021 as President Joe Biden’s assistant secretary for employment and training. However, until Thursday, Fix the Court did not include these two appearances by Sotomayor on its website under a section called “The Justices’ 2024 Events and Appearances with Links to Videos When Recorded.” That omission was corrected following the Washington Examiner reaching out for comment about the matter to Gabe Roth, who runs Fix the Court and used to work for the influential Democratic political consulting firm SKDK.

Apparently, much like Democratic politicians and their families, Leftist justices live by a (D) different set of rules.

All these watchdog agencies are specifically created to bash conservatives and protect progressives. That should be banned. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) October 25, 2024

Anything “nonpartisan” = definitely liberal front group. — Dr. G. Russian Bot (@overitall69) October 25, 2024

Basically!

I think that's called "selective transparency." Only what I see, counts. — Forbes Tuttle (@ForbesTutt10128) October 25, 2024

That's exactly what it is called and they always have a blind spot for Leftists.