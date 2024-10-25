Keith Olbermann Having Kittens Over Anderson Cooper and the CNN Town Hall Best...
Supreme Court 'Watchdog' Group Turns a Blind Eye to Benefits Bestowed on Leftist Justices

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:40 PM on October 25, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

It appears the organization claiming to 'expose' the financial benefits Supreme Court justices receive from various entities has a bit of a partisan bias. 

Oh, so they only target conservatives? How shocking! 

It smells to high heaven.

Oh, that would be interesting. 

Oops!

According to a Washington Examiner review of public records, Sotomayor traveled in July to Vienna, Austria. The justice, social media posts by the U.S. Embassy in Austria and other sources show, met with Austrian Minister of Justice Alma Zadić and a cohort of students. 

In July, Sotomayor was also welcomed at the University of Zurich in Switzerland for a panel conversation with a professor and a journalist, according to an event announcement. Giving an introduction at the event was Suzan G. LeVine, a former U.S. ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, who also did a brief stint in 2021 as President Joe Biden’s assistant secretary for employment and training.

However, until Thursday, Fix the Court did not include these two appearances by Sotomayor on its website under a section called “The Justices’ 2024 Events and Appearances with Links to Videos When Recorded.” That omission was corrected following the Washington Examiner reaching out for comment about the matter to Gabe Roth, who runs Fix the Court and used to work for the influential Democratic political consulting firm SKDK.

Apparently, much like Democratic politicians and their families, Leftist justices live by a (D) different set of rules.

Basically!

That's exactly what it is called and they always have a blind spot for Leftists.

