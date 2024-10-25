The Meltdown is DELICIOUS as the Word Spreads WaPo Will Not Endorse a...
Catherine Rampell Jumps Into the Lead As the Most Humorless Leftist Posing As a Journalist on TV

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:10 PM on October 25, 2024
ImgFlip

Catherine Rampell, a writer for the Washington Post, seems to inhabit a permanent spot on CNN's panels as of late. Far be it for us to complain, we, at Twitchy, encourage CNN to have her on as often as possible because regular people see her and hate her. 

It's been a slow burn that started a week ago or so, but has now caught fire. Also, it is best not to listen with sound. Her expressions are annoying enough.

Slowly, the loathing has spread.

Her 'stank face' is really unmatched. It's almost impressive if it wasn't so rude.

She is also quite enamored with Doug Emhoff, the man who knocks up nannies and slaps his girlfriend because she tries to talk the valet into getting their car. Allegedly. To be clear, the knocking up the nanny part is not 'alleged'. He has admitted to that. The slapping his girlfriend is alleged although she said it happened and she has 3 corroborating witnesses. So, we still have to label that 'incident' alleged. Either way, Rampell needs to find a better hero.

Yes, that can make it difficult to find someone who actually bathes and shaves their armpits.

CNN finds that charming.

Completely vapid.

Oh, she is absolutely spiraling over that decision. There is no doubt.

