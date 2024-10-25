Catherine Rampell Jumps Into the Lead As the Most Humorless Leftist Posing As a Journalist on TV

Catherine Rampell, a writer for the Washington Post, seems to inhabit a permanent spot on CNN's panels as of late. Far be it for us to complain, we, at Twitchy, encourage CNN to have her on as often as possible because regular people see her and hate her.

If you want to know why the Democrat party is losing men in record numbers, look no further than this. Don't even turn the sound up. Just watch her expressions. No one wants to be condescended to & that's how the entire party treats everyone https://t.co/pNVa5TEKQV — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) October 17, 2024

It's been a slow burn that started a week ago or so, but has now caught fire. Also, it is best not to listen with sound. Her expressions are annoying enough.

This grouchy curmudgeon from one of those middle square states was way ahead of me on that insufferable CNN lady. https://t.co/L0R6qOqpvZ — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 25, 2024

Slowly, the loathing has spread.

I think I have come to the conclusion that this woman is the most obnoxious person on television this cycle. All I ever see her do is gesticulate wildly, shout people down and stare with resting smug face. Who is she? I'm honestly asking. pic.twitter.com/2Ir6M6OKyf — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 25, 2024

Her 'stank face' is really unmatched. It's almost impressive if it wasn't so rude.

Rampell. Her facial expressions are a constant distraction, bordering on unprofessional. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 25, 2024

I have now been informed that she is the same woman who penned this gem in the Washington Post. https://t.co/pWjxA0ID76 pic.twitter.com/yHevfpZU45 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 25, 2024

She is also quite enamored with Doug Emhoff, the man who knocks up nannies and slaps his girlfriend because she tries to talk the valet into getting their car. Allegedly. To be clear, the knocking up the nanny part is not 'alleged'. He has admitted to that. The slapping his girlfriend is alleged although she said it happened and she has 3 corroborating witnesses. So, we still have to label that 'incident' alleged. Either way, Rampell needs to find a better hero.

Is it really that difficult to find people to fill television commentator roles who aren't complete lunatics who want to make you drown a litter of kittens every time they speak? — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 25, 2024

...yes?



Remember, the primary qualification is that they be far-left media propagandists. — Utah Conservative (@coninutah) October 25, 2024

Yes, that can make it difficult to find someone who actually bathes and shaves their armpits.

Her making "icckkk" faces and gestures towards those who are not loyal democrats is part of why she was hired. — Travis Kyme (@TravisKyme) October 25, 2024

CNN finds that charming.

Completely vapid.

Yes, Catherine Rampell with a bachelors in Anthropology from Princeton knows about the economy.



This is @CNN's hack joke of an economic expert lol

🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/PH7Dak89IT — C.W. Babich (@CWBabich) October 23, 2024

I can almost hear her screeching over the paper's refusal to endorse her Comrade. — Joshua Stanley ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@joshua__stanley) October 25, 2024

Oh, she is absolutely spiraling over that decision. There is no doubt.