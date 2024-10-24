Red Faced Justin Trudeau Declares Canada in Crisis and Immigration Must be Slowed
WELL LOOKY HERE: Lucas Kunce Gun Range Stunt Organized by CRIMINAL Prohibited From...
WI Media Happily Report Mayor of Deep Red Waukesha Is Voting Kamala and...
Mollie Hemingway Compares Trump and Harris' Closing Arguments (CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER!)
Lefties Are Becoming Even More UNGLUED ! Molly Jong-Fast Says Trump Will Put...
Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About...
Suffolk Young Democrats Chair Hilariously Claims Women Have to Hide their Votes From...
That Didn't Go As Planned: MSNBC Fails to Push Racism and Sexism With...
Going for the Joe Biden Vote? Trump Floats Presidential Pardon of Hunter if...
Straitjacket Alert! MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Enters Peak Trump Meltdown Mode 12 Days Too...
Kamala 'Kamaleon' Harris Can't Seem to Decide on a Religion
Brian Stelter Pounces on Fox News Coverage of Kamala's Town Hall, Trips Over...
Jake Tapper (Alleged Defender of Gold Star Families) Is Eerily Quiet when that...
Florida AG Moody Sues Merrick Garland for Blocking Florida Investigation into Attempt on...

The 'Karens' of 'The View' Have an Absolutely Epic Meltdown Over Floundering Kamala

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:40 PM on October 24, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The ladies (we are using the term loosely) of 'The View' were really spiraling today. Clearly, they have real concerns about Kamala Harris losing this election. It's almost hilarious to watch them.

Advertisement

It started with complaining people are being mean to Kamala. Give us a break.

Sunny and Whoopi were in a tight race for most unhinged today. Sunny thinks Trump is going to nuke us at all. She obviously forgets he was President for four years and didn't nuke us that time.

Crazy Joy thinks Trump isn't showing up anywhere. Apparently, she is mad he isn't doing more outdoor rallies where her side can attempt to shoot him.

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oh, she means to do that? They should tell her to stop. It's annoying.

This is actually the root of the issue. They are worried Democrats might not be in charge.

Attacking voters who haven't made up their mind is certainly a choice.

Advertisement

Joy has been in the middle of a breakdown for years. 

Perhaps a therapist for Whoopi?

They really are. They need to touch grass immediately.

Tags: DEMOCRACY JOY BEHAR SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW WHOOPI GOLDBERG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION
Sam J.
WELL LOOKY HERE: Lucas Kunce Gun Range Stunt Organized by CRIMINAL Prohibited From Accessing Firearms
Amy Curtis
WI Media Happily Report Mayor of Deep Red Waukesha Is Voting Kamala and Don't Let FACTS Get in Their Way
Amy Curtis
Red Faced Justin Trudeau Declares Canada in Crisis and Immigration Must be Slowed
justmindy
Lefties Are Becoming Even More UNGLUED ! Molly Jong-Fast Says Trump Will Put Her in a Camp If Elected
Amy Curtis
That Didn't Go As Planned: MSNBC Fails to Push Racism and Sexism With Black Women Voters
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION Sam J.
Advertisement