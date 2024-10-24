The 'Karens' of 'The View' Have an Absolutely Epic Meltdown Over Floundering Kamala

The ladies (we are using the term loosely) of 'The View' were really spiraling today. Clearly, they have real concerns about Kamala Harris losing this election. It's almost hilarious to watch them.

Whoopi rages at Trump and proclaims that he's not allowed to talk about Democratic election interference.

Sunny Hostin whines that Kamala is supposedly being held to a "different standard." pic.twitter.com/K1Pfv4OlU9 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 24, 2024

It started with complaining people are being mean to Kamala. Give us a break.

Hostin is still suggesting that Trump will launch all of America's nukes is he becomes president again:"...people are holding her to this different standard, because you have a maniac on the other side..."

Despite Kamala being the border czar, Hostin says she's not responsible. pic.twitter.com/klqKMrtMy8 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 24, 2024

Sunny and Whoopi were in a tight race for most unhinged today. Sunny thinks Trump is going to nuke us at all. She obviously forgets he was President for four years and didn't nuke us that time.

Despite trump appearing at 2 debates, Joy Behar falsely claims Trump "doesn't show up for anything."

She also says, "He'd have to work on being sane, you know, because he seems insane." pic.twitter.com/v6NeznrD5f — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 24, 2024

Crazy Joy thinks Trump isn't showing up anywhere. Apparently, she is mad he isn't doing more outdoor rallies where her side can attempt to shoot him.

The View claims "it's very important" for Kamala speak in her rambling circular style of repeating herself because "Statistically you have to hear things three times to remember them."

They also claim Kamala has only been around and in the race for "20 minutes." pic.twitter.com/jvkmFO0EnJ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 24, 2024

Oh, she means to do that? They should tell her to stop. It's annoying.

"We're in trouble."

Whoopi (who claimed the Holocaust wasn't about race) RAGES at undecided voters, suggesting their stupid: " If you don't know what you're doing now, I don't know what else to tell you. I don't know what else to tell you." pic.twitter.com/HTfeFwRoci — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 24, 2024

This is actually the root of the issue. They are worried Democrats might not be in charge.

Joy Behar lashes out at undecided voter who wants the candidates to stop trashing each other and talk policy.Behar claims the voter is ignorant: "This woman doesn't know what she's talking about if you want my opinion." pic.twitter.com/J0xujB68LZ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 24, 2024

Attacking voters who haven't made up their mind is certainly a choice.

"I'm having a breakdown!"

Behar then demands the woman "get off the fence":

"It's a presidential candidate with credentials versus some kind of a nut case. That's what you are up against. Stop with the fence already! I'm sick of it! I can't take it anymore!" pic.twitter.com/it9xPHvom0 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 24, 2024

Joy has been in the middle of a breakdown for years.

Shaking with RAGE, Whoopi has a mental breakdown about Trump. pic.twitter.com/yG7QJvdQEC — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 24, 2024

What is wrong with Whoopi? pic.twitter.com/LU7gtB83Oy — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 24, 2024

Perhaps a therapist for Whoopi?

They're delusional — Caren (@Carebea20037556) October 24, 2024

They really are. They need to touch grass immediately.