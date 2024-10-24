THIS Is Why Dems Are Pivoting to Hitler: Trump Gets RECORD Support With...
Donald Trump Calls Out John 'Jello' Kelly in a Raucous Return to Mean...
You'll Be SHOCKED That Using Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz As Examples of...
VIP
States Have an Obligation to Run Efficient Elections and It's Past Time to...
Media Can't Grasp Why Guy They Called Hitler for Years Won't Help Them...
Red Faced Justin Trudeau Declares Canada in Crisis and Immigration Must be Slowed
WELL LOOKY HERE: Lucas Kunce Gun Range Stunt Organized by CRIMINAL Prohibited From...
WI Media Happily Report Mayor of Deep Red Waukesha Is Voting Kamala and...
Mollie Hemingway Compares Trump and Harris' Closing Arguments (CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER!)
The 'Karens' of 'The View' Have an Absolutely Epic Meltdown Over Floundering Kamala
Lefties Are Becoming Even More UNGLUED ! Molly Jong-Fast Says Trump Will Put...
Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About...
Suffolk Young Democrats Chair Hilariously Claims Women Have to Hide their Votes From...
That Didn't Go As Planned: MSNBC Fails to Push Racism and Sexism With...

George Santos Trolls the Democrats Using their Own Tactics Against Them

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:10 PM on October 24, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Oh, George Santos. He may not be in the House of Representatives anymore, but he hasn't given up on being involved in politics. Today, he decided to troll Kamala Harris with the claims the Left has made against Trump the past few days.

Advertisement

Now, it's very very likely there is nothing to any of this, but it's hilarious how he uses the Left's techniques on them so effectively.

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Advertisement

That didn't stop some tweeps from playing along.

Now. George is getting very silly.

George is pulling our collective leg, but he is hilarious.

George will always put on a show.

Advertisement

George is the master of making people come back for more.

Well, we know for sure she worked for McDonalds. Her friend from childhood and her mom said so!

Oh, that is cruel and unusual punishment.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DEMOCRATIC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Donald Trump Calls Out John 'Jello' Kelly in a Raucous Return to Mean Tweets
justmindy
The 'Karens' of 'The View' Have an Absolutely Epic Meltdown Over Floundering Kamala
justmindy
THIS Is Why Dems Are Pivoting to Hitler: Trump Gets RECORD Support With Black, Latino Men
Amy Curtis
You'll Be SHOCKED That Using Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz As Examples of Masculinity Isn't Winning Over Men
Amy Curtis
Media Can't Grasp Why Guy They Called Hitler for Years Won't Help Them Attack Guy They Call Hitler Now
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION Sam J.
Advertisement