George Santos Trolls the Democrats Using their Own Tactics Against Them

Oh, George Santos. He may not be in the House of Representatives anymore, but he hasn't given up on being involved in politics. Today, he decided to troll Kamala Harris with the claims the Left has made against Trump the past few days.

In the past I always wanted to go to a Diddy party or Jay-Z party… now I just want to ask VP Harris what they were like since she’s speculated to have been in attendance. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) October 24, 2024

Breaking! It’s all over for VP Kamla Harris tomorrow!



Democrats are going to be wishing they never dumped Joe!



These allegations that were just shared with me are horrible! pic.twitter.com/DFy8lCDuXQ — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) October 24, 2024

Update!



Due to the vitality of this video the very LARGE publication is now stressed over the fact I got ahead of them due to my inside source!



If they don’t drop this story I’m going to lawyer up and scoop them and expose their coverup!



I have no need or reason to come o.… https://t.co/oozgWRiGGI — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) October 24, 2024

Folks for the record, I George Anthony Devolder Santos aka George Santos am NOT suicidal!



❤️🙏🏼 — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) October 24, 2024

Now, it's very very likely there is nothing to any of this, but it's hilarious how he uses the Left's techniques on them so effectively.

Waiting on George Santos to drop the bombshell story on Kamala Harris today. pic.twitter.com/Z7laZxuIgH — Aunty Kitty (@wake_up_girl_3) October 24, 2024

Anybody else impatiently waiting on George Santos about the bombshell that's supposed to be dropped today on Kamala?



👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/qYc3kHL9CC — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) October 24, 2024

That didn't stop some tweeps from playing along.

Now. George is getting very silly.

Please be true, and legitimate — Billy Brown (@BillyBr31016815) October 24, 2024

100% above board! — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) October 24, 2024

George is pulling our collective leg, but he is hilarious.

Sitting on the edge of my seat — Elizabeth Helgelien (@ElizabethForNV) October 24, 2024

You should be — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) October 24, 2024

George will always put on a show.

Why isn’t my phone ringing? — ꧁𝓖꧂ (@G__Tweets__) October 24, 2024

I smell a nothingburger but the bait was just good enough for me to come back tomorrow. 😄 — Bruce Hermann, MD (@bfhermann) October 24, 2024

George is the master of making people come back for more.

I want to go on record that she grabbed my 🙀while working at McDonald’s.



I don’t have proof, but you have to believe me. — StormChaser247 (@AntoniaTruth) October 24, 2024

Well, we know for sure she worked for McDonalds. Her friend from childhood and her mom said so!

Hey George 👋 it's tomorrow here, can I have a sneak preview? pleaseeee — The opinionated Black woman ~ Aunty (@Theblackfemini3) October 24, 2024

If nothing drops, we’re sentencing you to listen to 48hrs of her laugh on constant loop.



That’s the equivalent of 2 life sentences… — Patriot Cards (@PatriotCards444) October 24, 2024

Oh, that is cruel and unusual punishment.