Young Soros Playing 'Politician, Collect Them All' Is So Very Creepy

This tweet is genius, actually.

Soros’s kid is collecting Democratic politicians like they’re rare Pokemon cards, but go on about how Elon Musk is the problem. pic.twitter.com/DUURRJyGt0 — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) October 22, 2024

Alex Soros is out here playing 'Pokemon Go' with Politicians. The rest of us poors play make believe games. He collects human beings. Never say Elon Musk is creepy again!

This is Big Game Trophies... these people are owned... the man behind the curtain is showing you who he is. https://t.co/vThluQewrS — Widge (@thirdgenwidget) October 22, 2024

It's so dystopian.

The Soros family is one of the wealthiest, powerful, evil, and radically progressive families in America. George has been banned from other countries for purposely sowing chaos; his son Alex is reportedly his dad on steroids. One reason why the Democratic party has become chaotic https://t.co/PJjO4mMF1T — Rob Eddie (@RobEddie1) October 22, 2024

No skills, never participated on for-profit team, zero STEM education, avoids hard-things. Father in an interview once lamented his children becoming ‘decadent in the manner of those born to privileges’ https://t.co/UDqtL0VNFV — ΞRIC MACHMΞR (@oceanbluesky) October 22, 2024

Unfortunately, they have become menaces like their father.

Would you rather have:



Elon publicly offer millions of dollars as a “sweepstake” to get voters on the right.



OR



The Soros foundation send politicians and left-leaning orgs millions of dollars behind the public’s back?



Both options are “lows” from each party but one is… https://t.co/cI7EDaG6jz — Devin (@Dev_Dimmadome) October 22, 2024

The entire Democratic Party, all bought and paid for by the evil Soros family. I wonder why they hate America so much? If we find that answer… https://t.co/3olUQpkwMm — HaydenWells 🇺🇸 (@HaydenWells21) October 22, 2024

This pic feels like the scene in the Godfather where Don Vito told everyone Micheal is the new Godfather https://t.co/aJwmxbnrr0 — Kevin Von Erich (@AScully789) October 22, 2024

Oh, he is the new man in charge.

Love this! At least Elon is open & transparent about what he's doing. Soros Sr & his nepo baby quietly infiltrate everything from local radio to your local school board elections. Trust me, I live in Loudoun County, VA. We have receipts. https://t.co/CnEdAkne8P — Alissa Baker (@alissambaker) October 22, 2024

Exactly!

And they’re worried about Elon https://t.co/Wtlop7mTIR — hogie (@HockeyHog89) October 22, 2024

They're not worried about Elon. They don't like that Elon isn't a slave to the Democrats.

Soros “kid” is american. He is buying (already bought) them because eventually he wants to be president of the United States https://t.co/KOe9KRhNLH — Virginia Tuckey ☘️ (@virtuck) October 22, 2024

Gotta catch .... er ... BUY!$!$ them all!! https://t.co/Y0CpgxmWVx — Whit Walters (@WhitneyWalters) October 22, 2024

So true, @georgesoros @AlexanderSoros are Sith's and must be denied all power, the are they dark side of the force https://t.co/zWahHWWgpX — Johnny Rotten (@Ridingwaves69) October 22, 2024

Elon is the antidote to the Soros poison.



He’s the anti-soros, but he’s his own thing moreso.



Rockets

Robots

Brainlinks

EV’s



Soros does not build things, he made his money from stripping money out of productive things, he’s all about financialization. — Scott Choppin (@ScottChoppin) October 22, 2024

Elon is a creator. They are only looking to tear down the fabric of society.