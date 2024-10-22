Former Mother Jones Editorial Director Recalls the Liberal Tears on the Night Trump...
Colbert and Other Late Night Flunkies Refuse to Get Over the Success of Trump's Fast Food Appearance

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:10 PM on October 22, 2024
Townhall Media

Even the late night hosts can't let Trump working at McDonalds go. Obviously, they claim to be funny, but clearly they are just another extension of the DNC media arm and they're just basically scolds.

Oh no! Their 10's of viewers might be swayed against Trump.

It's the circle of life or circling the wagons or something like that.

Former President Donald Trump appeared behind a McDonald’s counter on Sunday, trolling Vice President Kamala Harris (he claims, with no evidence, that she’s lying about having worked at one in the ’80s). 

“No surprise, the man who’s never had an actual job in his life did not actually work at McDonald’s,” Stephen Colbert said on Monday. Citing news reports, he said the Trump appearance “was a half-hour photo op at a closed McDonald’s, and the people he served were preselected supporters.”

“He’s not the common man. This is all just blue-collar drag. But with more makeup.” — STEPHEN COLBERT

That was allegedly funny. It's no wonder his ratings are in the toilet.

“Well, McDonald’s screwed up my order again!” — SETH MEYERS

“That’s his whole campaign right now: ‘Ave Maria’ dance party, ‘I’m going to deport everybody,’ football tailgate, blame the Jews if I lose, McDonald’s drive-through.” — JON STEWART

“Yeah, he had a great time at McDonald’s, ’cause for 20 minutes, Trump actually ran a successful business.” — JIMMY FALLON

It's a good thing they have the fake laugh track because who is laughing at these 'jokes'?

It should because there were no highlights or anything funny to be found when clicking that link.

The scolds are panicking.

They are too politically ideological to understand how biased they appear.

At least something they are doing brings a laugh.

They have not recovered.

Watching them spiral out is such a kick.

They will never learn.

