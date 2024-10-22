Colbert and Other Late Night Flunkies Refuse to Get Over the Success of Trump's Fast Food Appearance

Even the late night hosts can't let Trump working at McDonalds go. Obviously, they claim to be funny, but clearly they are just another extension of the DNC media arm and they're just basically scolds.

Oh no! Their 10's of viewers might be swayed against Trump.

Stephen Colbert is making fun of Trump working at McDonald's and we at the New York Times are happy to report on Stephen Colbert making fun of Trump working at McDonald's sums up everything. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 22, 2024

It's the circle of life or circling the wagons or something like that.

Former President Donald Trump appeared behind a McDonald’s counter on Sunday, trolling Vice President Kamala Harris (he claims, with no evidence, that she’s lying about having worked at one in the ’80s). “No surprise, the man who’s never had an actual job in his life did not actually work at McDonald’s,” Stephen Colbert said on Monday. Citing news reports, he said the Trump appearance “was a half-hour photo op at a closed McDonald’s, and the people he served were preselected supporters.” “He’s not the common man. This is all just blue-collar drag. But with more makeup.” — STEPHEN COLBERT

That was allegedly funny. It's no wonder his ratings are in the toilet.

“Well, McDonald’s screwed up my order again!” — SETH MEYERS “That’s his whole campaign right now: ‘Ave Maria’ dance party, ‘I’m going to deport everybody,’ football tailgate, blame the Jews if I lose, McDonald’s drive-through.” — JON STEWART “Yeah, he had a great time at McDonald’s, ’cause for 20 minutes, Trump actually ran a successful business.” — JIMMY FALLON

It's a good thing they have the fake laugh track because who is laughing at these 'jokes'?

This just leads to a 404 file not found error, right? https://t.co/oVRrXXlUXa — Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) October 22, 2024

It should because there were no highlights or anything funny to be found when clicking that link.

They get it, it's just the blind panic won't let them stop. They are McFreaking. — Mark DeBenon (@MarkDeBenon) October 22, 2024

The scolds are panicking.

🤣😂🤣. They should just walk away but can’t. 😂🤣 — Always Wondering (@Nanwonderswhy) October 22, 2024

They’re too stupid to get it — Sally (@Sally2434966052) October 22, 2024

They are too politically ideological to understand how biased they appear.

But why are late night and media dying, Stephen? pic.twitter.com/0ETobHUHBq — Thomas J. Torrington (@tjtorrington) October 22, 2024

We’re in day 3 of their McDonald’s meltdown. — Jay Ann Blue. (@jaybluuee) October 22, 2024

The freaking out they are doing is so funny. — pat (@patflorida22) October 22, 2024

At least something they are doing brings a laugh.

Maybe it's the Arnold Palmer thing that really rattled them. — Steve Phillips (@StevePh24130959) October 22, 2024

They have not recovered.

Idk hopefully they keep going.. rent free 🤣 — GIXXERosg (@GIXXERosg750) October 22, 2024

Watching them spiral out is such a kick.

You would think the liberals would learn by now that dragging out this story by constantly talking about it only helps Trump at this point by keeping it in the news. — Walter Montgomery🇺🇸🟦 (@walter_dmiv) October 22, 2024

They will never learn.