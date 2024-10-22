Stick a Fork in Kamala, She's DONE! LA Times WON'T Endorse a POTUS...
Kamala is Once Again Caught Being a 'Kopycat' and There are Rolls and Rolls of Receipts

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:25 PM on October 22, 2024
AngieArtist

Not again, Kamala!

She has a habit of taking the word and work of others and saying it is her own.

She probably ran it through 'Grammarly' before she copy and pasted it.

Sam J.
These are all new and not the previously reported cases of copying the work of others.

In other words, it could show voters she is a massive fraud.

This example is particularly heinous.

Obviously, she has also stolen Trump's policy proposals.

She quite simply feels entitled to use the work of others as her own and refuses to do her own work. That's a terrible trait in a person, but particularly a leader.

As they say, birds of a feather.

Voters should beware when they go to the polls.

