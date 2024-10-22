Kamala is Once Again Caught Being a 'Kopycat' and There are Rolls and Rolls of Receipts

Not again, Kamala!

EXCLUSIVE: In 2007, Kamala Harris plagiarized pages of Congressional testimony from a Republican colleague.



And in 2012, she plagiarized a fictionalized story about sex trafficking—but presented it as a real case.



It's not just one book; it's a career-long pattern.🧵 pic.twitter.com/ZiHkzxTg4r — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) October 22, 2024

Advertisement

On April 24, 2007, Harris testified before the House Judiciary Committee in support of a student loan repayment program. Virtually her entire testimony about the program was taken from that of another district attorney, Paul Logli of Winnebago County, Illinois. pic.twitter.com/FmJX5KBu8z — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) October 22, 2024

She has a habit of taking the word and work of others and saying it is her own.

Harris devoted approximately 1,500 words to the program. Nearly 1,200 of them—or 80 percent—were copied verbatim from the statement Logli submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee on February 27, 2007, two months before Harris delivered her testimony. pic.twitter.com/RvpVLZu5wK — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) October 22, 2024

Both statements cite the same surveys, use the same language, and make the same points in the same order, with a paragraph added here or there. They even contain the same typos, such as missing punctuation or mistaken plurals. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) October 22, 2024

One error—a "who" that should have been a "whom"—was corrected in Harris’s transposition.



The main difference between their testimonies is that Logli submitted his to the Senate instead of the House. And unlike Harris, Logli is a Republican. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) October 22, 2024

She probably ran it through 'Grammarly' before she copy and pasted it.

The passages are some of the most striking cases in which Harris, a former senator and state AG, appears to have plagiarized in her capacity as a government official, lifting large chunks of texts from other attorneys—and in one case from Wikipedia—without attribution. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) October 22, 2024

The examples have not been previously reported and range from paragraphs to pages. Several appear in reports that Harris published as California attorney general, a post she held for six years and has made a centerpiece of her campaign. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) October 22, 2024

These are all new and not the previously reported cases of copying the work of others.

With just two weeks to go until Election Day, the new examples could undercut key parts of the Harris campaign’s message as it navigates a tightening race. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) October 22, 2024

In other words, it could show voters she is a massive fraud.

But as California attorney general, she didn’t just copy boilerplate language without attribution. In one of the lengthier passages reviewed by Free Beacon, she lifted a fictionalized story about a victim of sex trafficking—and presented it as a real case. pic.twitter.com/ZHzIH9pifY — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) October 22, 2024

The story came from Polaris Project, a nonprofit that runs the National Human Trafficking Hotline. By June 2012, the project had posted vignettes on its website that were "representative of the types of calls" the hotline receives and "meant for informational purposes only." — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) October 22, 2024

To preserve confidentiality, the project said, key details like "names, locations, and other identifying information" had been changed.



But in November 2012, Harris included one of those vignettes in a report she published on the state of human trafficking in California. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) October 22, 2024

Advertisement

This example is particularly heinous.

Though she said that the story was "courtesy of" the hotline, she copied it verbatim and did not acknowledge that it contained fictionalized material. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) October 22, 2024

The only detail she changed was the location. The Polaris Project described a young woman, "Kelly," who had been forced to engage in prostitution and was rescued by law enforcement in Washington, D.C. But in Harris’s telling, Kelly had conveniently been found in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/pexnLhkSo0 — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) October 22, 2024

The change effectively gave Harris credit for a rescue that never occurred, at least in her state. O.H Skinner, Arizona’s former solicitor general, said the move reflected a common perception of Harris among legal officials at the time. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) October 22, 2024

"She was never viewed in the Attorney General community as being an intellectual leader," Skinner said. "It is very on-brand with that reputation to hear now that she was repackaging stories from other locations as though they happened in California." — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) October 22, 2024

She endured a different sort of plagiarism scandal in August when she promised to eliminate taxes on tips—two months after her rival, Donald Trump, had promised to do the same. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) October 22, 2024

Obviously, she has also stolen Trump's policy proposals.

Everything about Kamala Harris, from whispers about her ignoring reports, berating staff for not preparing her properly, word salad non-answers to questions she knows will be coming, to this latest round of plagiarism examples point to one common thread: She is unimaginably lazy https://t.co/U7YVrpxRyf — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 22, 2024

Advertisement

She quite simply feels entitled to use the work of others as her own and refuses to do her own work. That's a terrible trait in a person, but particularly a leader.

**Harris takes off the mask and it's been Biden the whole time** https://t.co/AoyYLdxda0 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 22, 2024

As they say, birds of a feather.

Logos Fellow Aaron Sibarium unearths more evidence of plagiarism by Kamala Harris. There's now a clear pattern of the Democratic nominee stealing work from others.



Kamala Harris has no ideas of her own—she's a cipher, propped up by the Democratic Party's oligarchs. https://t.co/JdbV2kJC8O — Antonin Scalia (@antonintscalia) October 22, 2024

Voters should beware when they go to the polls.