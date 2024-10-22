Hilarious Tweep Suggests an Alternate Name for Kamala's Townhall with Maria Shriver

CONFUSION Campaign: Kamala Staffer Clarifies Her Clarification About Fossil Fuels and We G...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:40 PM on October 22, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Yesterday, Kamala Harris taped a 'townhall' which really wasn't a 'townhall' with Maria Shriver. The participants weren't allowed to ask questions so it was really a Democratic propaganda session. Anyway, one hilarious tweep had the best take on the event.

So, yes, she won the internet.

When truth is stranger than fiction.

He also screwed the nanny.

It deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

The great part is there is no lie to be found. It's the honest truth.

We all just witnessed a murder.

You're in danger, girl. Heh.

She is equally as responsible for their son's muscular build. That's for sure.

They didn't want anyone to bring up that little factoid.

They look at the help as responsible for taking care of all their needs.

