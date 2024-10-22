Former Mother Jones Editorial Director Recalls the Liberal Tears on the Night Trump Won in 2016

Ben Dreyfuss used to work for far left publication 'Mother Jones'. With 2024 starting to feel very much like 2016, he took to Twitter to offer a flash back to what happened around him the night Trump was unexpectedly elected over Hilary.

I can’t believe it’s been almost 8 years since election night 2016.



At some point I downloaded as much of the Mother Jones slack from that night as I could for archival purposes because man it was like a one act play where things start normal but then everything goes nuts — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 22, 2024

I must have it somewhere and just don’t know where. I know one person currently at mother jones who also archived it with me and is more organized so probably has it in an easily accessible state, but We Are No Longer Friends™ — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 22, 2024

The Mother Jones slack used to never delete old messages and then in like 2017 or 2018 that policy changed and all the old ones would be deleted after 30 days so me and this other person frantically screenshotted things we remembered — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 22, 2024

We only had an afternoon or something but one of the first things was like “election night 2016. Get as much as you can” — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 22, 2024

I ended that when someone in the press room told me that the secret service had left which meant Hillary wasn’t coming lol — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 22, 2024

I then walked 70 blocks down to Wall Street, went into an almost empty Irish bar by my apartment where myself, two banker bros, and a beautiful young bartender took somber shots as we watched Trump’s victory speech. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 22, 2024

The next day was also funny because I had to go to a SoulCycle class where all the people were like suicidal and the instructor played Jeff Buckley’s Hallelujah — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 22, 2024

If you're interested in a perspective from the Johnson/Weld election night party, it was pretty wild. — Greg (@gregdunaway) October 22, 2024

I was dating a guy who “forgot” to vote in Ohio and I dumped him the morning of November 9, 2016 and he told me I was overreacting (I was not) — Dhaaruni ✨✨✨ (@dhaaruni) October 22, 2024

i was sad and went to bed at 10 and woke up and the world seemed a little more gross and trashy — D-Bistoli (II) (@DBistoli) October 22, 2024

It was me and my dad, in CA. I waited to watch the news till about 6 pm, I knew it would be too soon. Watched the states falling like dominoes. Poor dad kept falling asleep (he wasn't well) and I woke him up - "he did it! He won!" — Dr Alice (@DrAlice) October 22, 2024

I was in law school. The next day, a ton of students didn't even show up and people were crying in the halls. Some people were like "We're needed more than ever." (lol) One person compared lawyers to the Rohirrim. Half these people are now lawyers for, like, Exxon. — Tom Sabanick (@sabagnic) October 22, 2024

what about sad Australians who care way too much US politics ? — Simon (@Simon69287344) October 22, 2024

