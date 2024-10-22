Former Mother Jones Editorial Director Recalls the Liberal Tears on the Night Trump Won in 2016

Hilarious Tweep Suggests an Alternate Name for Kamala's Townhall with Maria Shriver
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:10 PM on October 22, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Ben Dreyfuss used to work for far left publication 'Mother Jones'. With 2024 starting to feel very much like 2016, he took to Twitter to offer a flash back to what happened around him the night Trump was unexpectedly elected over Hilary. 

Again, he was around many very far left folks. They were melting down.

Visualizing this is truly a treat.

They were just there for a good time.

Leftists are hysterical.

Please, America, give us one more chance to see these people cry again.

Thankfully, Dad got to see it.

Future lawyers crying in the hallway after an election explains a lot about what is wrong with society today.

They'll continue to be as annoying as Canadians who care way too much about US politics.

